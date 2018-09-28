Friday

28th Sep 2018

  1. News
  2. Foreign Affairs

World upside down as EU and Russia unite against US

  • Donald Trump's policies betrayed 'weakness of intellect', Iran's Hassan Rohani said (Photo: un.org)

By

The UN general assembly in New York, the world's largest diplomatic event, turned into a show of EU solidarity with Russia and China against the US on Tuesday (25 September).

The development, which came about over Iran, symbolised a world-turned-upside-down by US leader Donald Trump's unilateralism.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

Did you know that 65 percent of EU institution staff find EUobserver influential in terms of EU news? We provide the deep context to make informed decisions. Try us.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

  • EU refused to be 'pushed around by the unilateral decisions of our US allies', France's Emmanuel Macron said (Photo: Consilium)

It left Mike Pompeo, Trump's foreign policy chief, "disturbed and indeed deeply disappointed".

"This is one of the of the most counterproductive measures imaginable for regional and global peace and security," he told press, after seven decades in which the US and EU had stood together against common adversaries, such as Russia, in the so-called "transatlantic relationship".

The measures Pompeo referred to were the creation of a "Special Purpose Vehicle [SPV]" to enable the EU and others to buy Iranian oil in a way that skirted Trump's new sanctions on Iran.

"Everything that Ms Mogherini has said is extremely positive," Vladimir Yermakov, a senior Russian diplomat, told press, referring to EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini.

He spoke after Mogherini chaired a meeting with the foreign ministers of Russia, China, Iran, France, Germany, and the UK in New York earlier the same day.

"EU member states will set up a legal entity [the SPV] to facilitate legitimate financial transactions with Iran and this will allow European companies to continue to trade with Iran in accordance with European Union law and could be open to other partners in the world," Mogherini told press alongside Iranian foreign minister Javad Zarif in the margins of the UN assembly.

EU technical experts would shortly meet to flesh out details, she said.

"Do you have any better alternative than talks in times of conflict and crisis in the world? Is there a better alternative than diplomacy and dialogue? Is war a better alternative?", she told US broadcaster CNN in an interview on Tuesday.

The EU, Russia, and China "deeply regret" Trump's decision, they added in a statement.

His sanctions went against "multilateral diplomacy endorsed unanimously by the UN Security Council," they added.

The EU-led group, called the "E3+2 and Iran", had, together with the pre-Trump US administration in 2015, when it used to be called the "E3+3 and Iran", agreed to lift sanctions on Tehran in return for its freeze of uranium enrichment.

But Trump, in May, tore up the accord on grounds it was not strong enough.

The threat of US sanctions has seen EU firms such as French and German car makers Daimler, Peugeot, and Renault, German engineering company Siemens, and French energy firm Total walk away from new ventures in Iran.

But "we [the EU] cannot accept that the US decided the regions with which European companies can or cannot do business," Belgian prime minister Charles Michel said after meeting Iranian president Hassan Rohani in New York.

"We're working hard on this [the SPV] with our European partners," German foreign minister Heiko Maas said.

EU-US rift

The EU-US rift on Iran comes after Trump started a trade war with Europe and China, threatened to pull the US out of Nato, and pulled America out of a global deal on climate change - the Paris accord.

It comes after he also threatened to fine Austrian, Dutch, German, and French firms if they co-financed a new Russia-Germany gas pipeline called Nord Stream 2.

The French leader, Emmanuel Macron, attacked Trump for fomenting "nationalism" and "protectionism" in his UN speech on Tuesday.

"We're being pushed around by the unilateral decisions of our US allies," in an approach that led to "isolation and conflict ... to the detriment of everyone", Macron said.

"Even those who contest the reality" of climate change "are suffering its consequences like everyone else," he added.

For his part, Trump, in his UN speech, threatened Iran with military force and redoubled his attack on Nord Stream 2.

"Germany will become totally dependent on Russian energy if it does not immediately change course," he said.

He also praised Poland for "standing up for their independence, their security, and their sovereignty" one day after the European Commission, on Monday, took Poland to the EU's highest court for political meddling in its judiciary in violation of EU values and laws.

Laughing at Trump

Trump's speech prompted laughter in the UN chamber when he claimed he had achieved more in the past two years than any other US president in history.

"I didn't expect that," he said.

"Confronting multilateralism is not a sign of strength," Iran's Rohani told the UN in his speech.

"Rather, it's a symptom of weakness of intellect. It betrays an inability in understanding a complex and interconnected world," Rohani said.

Site Section

  1. Foreign Affairs

Related stories

  1. Putin strikes blow against Russia's isolation by Europe
  2. EU firms in Iran caught between US and Europe
  3. Iran fiasco could cause EU financial crash: Soros
EU firms in Iran caught between US and Europe

European companies with business in Iran appear caught in a tug of war between the European Union and Washington. The US demands they leave Iran or face sanctions. The European Union says remain in Iran or face penalties a home.

EU wants continental free-trade deal with Africa

Earlier this week, European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker in his state of the union announced a new relationship with Africa. On Friday, his subordinates outlined the vision, promising jobs and growth by leveraging public funds for investments.

News in Brief

  1. Barnier: I won't be EPP's 'Spitzenkandidat'
  2. Belgium drops fee for checks of journalists at EU summits
  3. Macedonia president attacks pro-EU referendum at UN
  4. Danske Bank whistleblower seeks protection
  5. Johnson back in Brexit battle with 'Super Canada' plan
  6. Small majority for UK to stay in EU
  7. Erdogan faces boycotts and demonstrations in Berlin
  8. UK's Corbyn insists 'We are not negotiating' with EU

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSThe vital bioeconomy. New issue of “Sustainable Growth the Nordic Way” out now
  2. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSThe Nordic gender effect goes international
  3. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSPaula Lehtomaki from Finland elected as the Council's first female Secretary General
  4. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSNordic design sets the stage at COP24, running a competition for sustainable chairs.
  5. Counter BalanceIn Kenya, a motorway funded by the European Investment Bank runs over roadside dwellers
  6. ACCACompany Law Package: Making the Best of Digital and Cross Border Mobility,
  7. IPHRCivil Society Worried About Shortcomings in EU-Kyrgyzstan Human Rights Dialogue
  8. UNESDAThe European Soft Drinks Industry Supports over 1.7 Million Jobs
  9. Mission of China to the EUJointly Building Belt and Road Initiative Leads to a Better Future for All
  10. IPHRCivil society asks PACE to appoint Rapporteur to probe issue of political prisoners in Azerbaijan
  11. ACCASocial Mobility – How Can We Increase Opportunities Through Training and Education?
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersEnergy Solutions for a Greener Tomorrow

Latest News

  1. Former diplomats raise alarm on Israeli lobby group
  2. Turkey and money dominate this week
  3. Ultra-right parties in EU funding axe
  4. EU defence groups under fire for opacity
  5. Poland accused of violating EU visa systems
  6. EU elections 2019: the case for an alliance against far-right
  7. Commission 'non-paper' on car CO2 levels backfires
  8. EU agrees hair-trigger sanctions on chemical weapons

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNICEFWhat Kind of Europe Do Children Want? Unicef & Eurochild Launch Survey on the Europe Kids Want
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Countries Take a Stand for Climate-Smart Energy Solutions
  3. Mission of China to the EUChina: Work Together for a Better Globalisation
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordics Could Be First Carbon-Negative Region in World
  5. European Federation of Allergy and AirwaysLife Is Possible for Patients with Severe Asthma
  6. PKEE - Polish Energy AssociationCommon-Sense Approach Needed for EU Energy Reform
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region to Lead in Developing and Rolling Out 5G Network
  8. Mission of China to the EUChina-EU Economic and Trade Relations Enjoy a Bright Future
  9. ACCAEmpowering Businesses to Engage with Sustainable Finance and the SDGs
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersCooperation in Nordic Electricity Market Considered World Class Model
  11. FIFAGreen Stadiums at the 2018 Fifa World Cup
  12. Mission of China to the EUChina and EU Work Together to Promote Sustainable Development

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us