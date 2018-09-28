Former diplomats raise alarm on Israeli lobby group

Former Israeli diplomats have accused NGO Monitor, a right-wing pressure group, of sowing misinformation that undermines EU efforts on conflict resolution.

The Jerusalem-based group, which also has a one-person office in the EU capital, Brussels, "disseminates misleading and tendentious information, which it presents as factual in-depth research", Ilan Baruch, Israel's former ambassador to South Africa, said in a report by the Policy Working Group (PWG), published on Thursday (27 September).

NGO Monitor said the "smear campaign" against it was timed to coincide with a Jewish holiday (Photo: Rosie Gabrielle)

Its efforts were designed to "defend and sustain [Israeli] government policies that help uphold Israel's occupation of ... the Palestinian territories", he said.

The PWG is a group of Israeli former diplomats and academics which supports the EU and UN-backed two-state solution to the Arab-Israeli conflict - a conflict that has helped to destabilise the Middle East for the past eight decades.

The study, written together with a German foundation, the Rosa-Luxemburg-Stiftung, comes at a time of heightened tension after the US moved its embassy to Jerusalem.

It also comes amid a surge in Israeli settlement expansion, including in the so-called 'E1' area of the West Bank, which threatens to cut Palestinian territories in two, making a future Palestinian state all-but impossible.

And it comes amid an Israeli crackdown on government-critical civil society at home.

Defamatory?

For its part, NGO Monitor said the PWG report was "defamatory" and threatened to "vigorously enforce" its rights.

The "pseudo-report" was a "smear campaign" written by "fringe ideologues", the group's Daniel Laufer told EUobserver.

He denounced the Rosa-Luxemburg-Stiftung for being "far-left" in its politics.

He also attacked PWG for publishing its findings "on the Sabbath Eve in the middle of an eight-day-long Jewish holiday when religiously observant Jews do not work."

NGO Monitor's "vigorous" methods were previously on display in July, when it hounded EP Today, a Brussels-based media, not to publish an opinion piece by PNGO, a Palestinian civil society group.

They were also on display in 2012, when it attacked EUobserver for declining to publish an NGO Monitor op-ed, which said leading NGOs, such as Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International, were part of a conspiracy to do down Israel.

It did so by publishing internal email correspondence exchanged between an NGO Monitor lobbyist and an EUobserver journalist in order to say that this website "shut down debate".

But EU diplomats have in the past said the same as PWG - lending Thursday's report extra weight.

EU diplomats

"Inopportune and misleading", EU foreign relations chief Federica Mogherini said in May, referring to a paper published by the Israeli foreign ministry, which was based on NGO Monitor material and which said that the EU had funded Palestinian organisations with "known ties to terror groups".

"Tendentious research, intentional inaccuracies, and downright EU-bashing propaganda," Lars Faaborg-Andersen, the then EU ambassador to Israel, said in 2014, referring to NGO Monitor's claim that the EU spent more aid money on the Arab-Israeli conflict than on any other one in the world.

The PWG report cited a laundry list of other dubious claims.

In 2015, for instance, NGO Monitor said B'Tselem, an Israeli NGO, had no legal basis for its outcry on "forced transfer" of Palestinian bedouins, despite a wealth of legal literature on the subject.

In 2008, NGO Monitor said Israeli NGO B'Tselem had reported that 75 percent of people killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza were civilians, when B'Tselem had said the figure was 55 percent.

NGO Monitor has also accused Raji Sourani, an award-winning Palestinian lawyer, of having terrorist "ties" based in part, PWG said, on false information that the US considered him a persona non grata.

Sourani got a US visa in 2016.

It accused Shawan Jabarin, another Palestinian activist, of terrorist ties based on a UN report, omitting to mention that the UN report had said Israel had never managed to bring him to trial on such charges despite six attempts to do so.

Independent and nonpartisan?

NGO Monitor also makes misleading claims about itself, PWG said.

It calls itself an "independent and nonpartisan research institute", but in fact "they work hand in hand with the Israeli government," PWG said.

Israeli diplomats have brought NGO Monitor lobbyists along to attend bilateral meetings in EU capitals, the PWG report noted.

The Israeli foreign ministry has helped to organise NGO Monitor lobby trips to Brussels, Dublin, and Bern, it said.

The group's leading figures, such as Gerald Steinberg, Dore Gold, Maurice Hirsch, and Yosef Kuperwasser have also held Israeli government posts, PWG revealed.

At the same time, NGO Monitor's "nonpartisan" status was put in doubt by the fact its website blacklists some 250 NGOs which are critical of the Israeli occupation - but not a single NGO which endorses settlement expansion.

Its claim to champion "transparency" on NGO funding was put in doubt by the fact it declines to publish the names of many of its own private donors.

Its entry in the European Commission's lobbyist transparency register is also short on detail.

Calling itself a "think tank", whose main activity was "following European Parliament" activity, it says its total budget for 2016 was €1m and its EU-related work was worth less than €9,999.

It said the money came from "other sources" than Israeli or regional sources.

It left blank the box which asks for more detailed disclosure, or: "other (financial) information provided by the organisation".

Meanwhile, the funding details it does publish in Israel shows it gets plenty of support from right-wing donors in the US.

'Times have changed'

"NGO Monitor is a government-affiliated organisation that selectively targets human rights organisations, relies almost entirely on funding from donors in the US, [and] shirks the transparency it demands of others," Baruch, the former Israeli ambassador, said in the PWG survey.

Past "experience taught that responding to its [NGO Monitor's] claims would be interpreted in bad faith, [and] provide ammunition for further attacks," he said.

"But times have changed", he added, because "those in Israel who promote universal values, freedom and equality" increasingly "find themselves on the defensive".