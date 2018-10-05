Friday

5th Oct 2018

Dutch to host EU talks on new-model human rights sanctions

  • Belarus: EU sanctions on human rights abusers currently imposed on country-by-country basis after major events (Photo: EPA)

By

The Dutch foreign ministry has invited EU diplomats to discuss the creation of a new sanctions regime against people accused of human rights abuses worldwide.

Its idea is to target individuals, via EU visa bans and asset freezes, to discourage them and others from violations, potentially saving lives.

Lisbeth Kirk

The project has roots in a notorious Russian case, but the new measures are meant to target such individuals no matter where they come from.

The sanctions are also meant to snap into place quickly, without first waiting for a major event, such as a war or a massacre, to take place, and without clunky debate by EU ministers on the politics of country-based listings.

"Targeted human rights sanctions could be used against individuals acting in or misusing their official capacity and individuals belonging to non-state actors," an informal Dutch paper on the move, seen by EUobserver, said.

"By placing such individuals and their crimes in the limelight, these sanctions would put a price on committing gross human rights violations and abuses, [and] function as a deterrent," it said.

Action was needed because most abusers were never convicted of crimes at home, the Dutch noted. "Impunity is a blow to our efforts [to protect victims]," their paper said.

The project is to be launched at a conference in The Hague on 20 November, one day after EU foreign ministers meet in Brussels.

The Dutch have asked each of the 27 other EU states to send two senior diplomats, one dealing with sanctions policy and one with human rights.

The debate is to bat around questions such as what is the "added value of a human rights sanctions regime" and "which human rights violations" should qualify, according to the Dutch invitation note, seen by EUobserver.

Diplomats will also discuss "listing/de-listing and due process" because European sanctions are often challenged at the EU court in Luxembourg.

Diplomats from the US and Canada, which already have such sanctions, and from Australia and Japan, which are interested in them, might join the event.

The talks are meant to see if there is enough support to make sense for The Hague to initiate formal EU proceedings, a Dutch diplomat told EUobserver.

"We don't expect a negative feeling in the room, but we do expect concerns to be raised, and that's the point of this event - to address such concerns," he said.

"We really want this to fly ... we hope to have the measures in place in fewer than 12 months' time. Ideally, before the European Parliament elections [in May 2019]", he added.

The Dutch foreign ministry first floated the idea in July, under pressure from Dutch MPs.

France, Germany, and Italy have raised no objections in contacts between EU capitals over the past two months, according to other diplomatic sources.

The UK, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania, which already have such sanctions at national level, are on board, with the UK especially keen.

The other Benelux countries, many central and eastern EU states, Ireland, and Nordic countries also have a positive attitude.

But some Mediterranean states and the EU foreign service have proved reluctant, in an area that requires consensus to go ahead.

Russia

The informal Dutch paper mentioned Congo and Myanmar in passing.

It did not mention Russia because some of the reluctance comes from concern that Russians would be targeted, triggering a backlash by the Kremlin at a time of already-heightened tensions.

The draft Dutch title for the initiative is an "EU global human rights sanctions regime".

But the project has its roots in what the US called a "Sergei Magnitsky Rule of Law Accountability Act" when it created the first sanctions of the type in 2012.

Magnitsky was a Russian anti-corruption activist who was killed in 2009 by a group of Russian officials and mobsters with links to Russian president Vladimir Putin.

When the US listed them, the Kremlin hit back with sanctions of its own.

But when the UK and the Baltic states imposed national measures, they called them Magnitsky acts.

When Dutch MPs turned up the heat on Dutch diplomats earlier this year, they also did so after the UK accused Russia of trying to kill a spy in England in March.

Russia's cyber-plot against the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, an international watchdog in The Hague, which was exposed on Thursday (4 October), will make its name hang still heavier in the air when EU diplomats go the Dutch conference next month.

"It would be much more honourable for the Dutch government to publicly acknowledge" the Russian context, Bill Browder, Magnitsky's former employer, whose activism prompted the original US legislation, told EUobserver.

"Eventually, morality and truth will overcome realpolitik," he said.

Due process

Part of the reluctance also comes down to due process.

The EU already has a transnational blacklist of alleged terrorists and recently agreed a new one for people deemed guilty of chemical weapons violations.

But a human rights one could open a "Pandora's Box" of possible listings, a contact in the EU foreign service told EUobserver, in a scenario in which member states throw all kinds of names into the ring, out of the thousands of nefarious individuals around the world.

The Netherlands recognised that a human rights list would pose novel questions, but said its November conference, which is to involve an NGO and a legal scholar, was designed to help give answers.

"Chemical weapons violations are well defined [in international treaties], but human rights ones are less so - there are many levels of severity ... so where do we start and where do we end?," a Dutch diplomat said.

"Should we be talking about 'gross violation' or a 'pattern of violations'? Should we target the general who gives an order or the officer who carries it out?," he said.

The EU counter-terrorism register has in the past faced criticism for big member states pushing through listings in secretive EU Council meetings with no political scrutiny.

But "this sanctions initiative is not intended to bypass any member states," a Dutch diplomat said.

"The sanctions wouldn't work if someone in the room didn't feel comfortable, because they would't be properly implemented," he said.

Estonia joins US in passing Magnitsky law

Estonia has voted to ban entry to foreigners deemed guilty of human rights abuses in a law targeting Russia and inspired by the Magnitsky case.

Mujahidin case could reshape EU anti-terror work

A European court ruling saying the EU breached the human rights of an Iranian "mujahidin" group could force member states to bring to light the inner workings of the EU terrorism list in 2007.

