Friday

12th Oct 2018

  1. News
  2. Foreign Affairs

EU looks at Morocco and Tunisia to offload migrants

  • The EU is looking at designating Morocco as a 'safe third country' (Photo: Valentina Pop)

By

Member states are pressing to get Morocco and Tunisia onto a list of so-called "safe third countries" on to which to offload people seeking asylum.

The move appears linked to stalled plans for setting up centres in countries rimming the Mediterranean to take in disembarked rescued migrants at sea.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

Did you know that 65 percent of EU institution staff find EUobserver influential in terms of EU news? We provide the deep context to make informed decisions. Try us.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

The safe third country concept entails dispatching people, regardless of nationality, back to places where they initially transited through.

It means, for instance, a sub-Saharan African who travelled through Morocco to reach Europe could be sent back to Morocco to have his asylum case heard.

In a letter, seen by EUobserver, the European Commission has tasked the EU support asylum agency (EASO) to help draw up an safe third country list on behalf of the EU states.

The list includes Montenegro, Serbia, the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Turkey, Tunisia, Morocco, and Ukraine.

Dated early August, the letter asks Easo's interim executive director Jamil Addou to collect information "relevant for an assessment of whether these countries can be designated as safe third countries at Union level."

The letter, written by Paraskevi Michou, who earlier this year took over as head of the commission's migration branch, wants the Easo probe completed before the end of month.

Michou says Easo's input "would be of upmost value" for the commission's contribution to creating the controversial list.

Not Easo's business?

But the task has riled some EU lawmakers given that the Malta-based agency is not legally mandated to carry out such assessments.

"This is a highly political issue and under the current regulation it is not part of the European Asylum Support Office mandate," said Martina Anderson, an Irish MEP with the Left/Gue group, earlier this week at a committee meeting at the European Parliament.

She said it marks a further shift away from guaranteeing the fundamental right to ask for asylum towards one that is more repressive.

"The aim should always be that the fundamental right to asylum is safeguarded and not to be used as a tool for accelerated returns," she said.

Asked to weigh in on the matter, Addou confirmed it was not in their mandate, stressing it was simply an exercise in collecting information to help guide the commission.

"We are gathering neutral and objective information from a variety of sources and we leave it to others to draw their conclusions on this work," he said.

Meanwhile, Easo has also been hit with scandals following allegations of fraud amid resignations of senior staff, including its director-general.

The commission two years ago proposed to overhaul the agency. Both the European parliament and member states then reached a political agreement last year.

The commission then in September announced additional reforms to the agency, confounding MEPs, because it risks undermining the deal.

"I don't really see what the intentions are behind this new proposal," said the parliament's lead negotiator on the file, Hungarian socialist MEP, Peter Niedermueller.

"I have to say that the commission's proposal comes as a surprise to me since not only does it reopen the provisional agreement of the co-legislators but it also changes the text substantially by including giving new tasks to the agency," he said.

Site Section

  1. Foreign Affairs

Related stories

  1. EU promotes 'Egypt model' to reduce migrant numbers
  2. All-night EU talks deliver migrant 'controlled centres'
  3. UN sets conditions for EU 'disembarkation platforms'
EU promotes 'Egypt model' to reduce migrant numbers

EU council president Donald Tusk wants to discuss deepening relations with authoritarian Egypt, as a model of migrant reduction, with EU heads of state and government at a meeting in Salzburg, Austria on Wednesday.

UN sets conditions for EU 'disembarkation platforms'

Countries in north African coast must first set up humane reception centres before the UN and the International Organization for Migration agree to any migrant camps, such as those being discussed by EU leaders.

News in Brief

  1. Commission confirms: no record of Juncker speech seminar
  2. Ukraine splits from Russian orthodox church
  3. Polish doctor wins landmark pro-life case in Norway
  4. Luxembourg election could see comeback for Juncker's party
  5. Russian banker murder 'linked' to Danske scandal
  6. Ukraine activist risks jail at home after EU visits
  7. Poland nominates new judges in defiance of EU
  8. US spies tipped-off Greece on Russian plot over Macedonia

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. International Partnership for Human RightsOpen letter to Emmanuel Macron ahead of Uzbek president's visit
  2. International Partnership for Human RightsRaising key human rights concerns during visit of Turkmenistan's foreign minister
  3. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSState of the Nordic Region presented in Brussels
  4. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSThe vital bioeconomy. New issue of “Sustainable Growth the Nordic Way” out now
  5. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSThe Nordic gender effect goes international
  6. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSPaula Lehtomaki from Finland elected as the Council's first female Secretary General
  7. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSNordic design sets the stage at COP24, running a competition for sustainable chairs.
  8. Counter BalanceIn Kenya, a motorway funded by the European Investment Bank runs over roadside dwellers
  9. ACCACompany Law Package: Making the Best of Digital and Cross Border Mobility,
  10. International Partnership for Human RightsCivil Society Worried About Shortcomings in EU-Kyrgyzstan Human Rights Dialogue
  11. UNESDAThe European Soft Drinks Industry Supports over 1.7 Million Jobs
  12. Mission of China to the EUJointly Building Belt and Road Initiative Leads to a Better Future for All

Latest News

  1. Brexit and sanctions at EU summit This WEEK
  2. EU looks at Morocco and Tunisia to offload migrants
  3. EU urged to seize assets of foreign hackers
  4. Polish veto blocks EU on rights of gays and Christians
  5. Time is ripe for an overhaul of the football transfer system
  6. A post-Brexit rival to Galileo? Possible, but expensive
  7. Seehofer's CSU faces historic flop at Bavarian polls
  8. The big European budget battle - who is fighting for what?

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us