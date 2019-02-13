Wednesday

13th Feb 2019

  1. News
  2. Foreign Affairs

US warns Hungary on Chinese and Russian corruption

  • Mike Pompeo (r) with Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban in Budapest on Monday (Photo: state.gov)

By

The US has warned Hungary that Chinese and Russian "corruption" posed a national security threat.

But Hungary accused the EU of "hypocrisy" on Chinese and Russian trade in return.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's coverage of the 2019 European election. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

The US warning came on the first leg of a trip to EU capitals and Iceland by US secretary of state Mike Pompeo in Budapest on Monday (11 February).

The US would "share" with Hungary information on "the risks that Huawei's presence in their networks presents ... risks to their own people, to the loss of privacy protections", he told press at the US embassy in the Hungarian capital.

Huawei is a Chinese telecommunications firm which owns 70 percent of the Hungarian market and aims to build a new hub there.

But it has been suspected of espionage in the US, Germany, and Poland and it posed a risk for US-Hungarian security cooperation, Pompeo, the former head of the US intelligence agency, the CIA, added.

"It makes it more difficult for America to be present [in Hungary]," he said.

"If that [Chinese] equipment is co-located in places where we have important American systems, it makes it more difficult for us to partner alongside them," Pompeo said.

Hungary is also buying a €12bn nuclear power plant from Russia, posing further risks, the US top diplomat noted.

"An authoritarian Russia will never be a friend to the freedom and sovereignty of smaller nations," he told press after meeting Hungarian foreign minister Peter Szijjarto.

A US official told press earlier on Friday that Pompeo would share intelligence with Hungary on Chinese and Russian operations.

"The corruption problem [in Hungary] creates pathways for Russian and Chinese influence," the US official said.

"One of the initiatives that we'll be unveiling is US support for efforts to look more closely at the intersections between corruption and Russian and Chinese influence," the official added.

Pompeo also met with three Hungarian NGOs in Budapest on Monday, one of which, K-Monitor, warned him that "political corruption infiltrates the entire [Hungarian] economy".

"This not only erodes democratic values but might also pose a national security threat," K-Monitor's director, Sandor Lederer, said.

Pompeo's tour also includes Bratislava, Warsaw, Brussels, and Reykjavik.

"The Chinese are creating ... the potential, should they wish to do so in the future, to use military capabilities in the Arctic," the US official said on Friday, referring to the geopolitical importance of Iceland.

"The Chinese and Russians are a couple of steps ahead of the United States and European Union in realising the strategic importance of the Arctic as a resource zone," the official said.

Pompeo also met Hungarian leader Viktor Orban in Budapest.

"I do expect us to see the secretary raise with prime minister Orban the problem that we have with his interactions with [Russian president] Vladimir Putin," the US official said.

The Hungarian NGOs also expected Pompeo to raise concerns on Orban's crackdown on independent judges, civil society, and free press.

US diplomacy

The US secretary did little of either in his public remarks with Szijjarto.

The US and Hungary would "frankly discuss areas where we disagree in a manner that befits allies," was all he said on Orban's illiberal rule.

But for his part, the Hungarian foreign minister gave little sign of heeding the US on China and Russia despite Pompeo's diplomacy.

"When it comes to cooperation with Russia or cooperation with the People's Republic of China, that does not harm us being a reliable, or doesn't endanger us being a reliable ally to the United States and to Nato," Szijjarto told press.

He accused Britain and Germany of "hypocrisy" on China due to their own deals with Huawei.

He also complained of wider "hypocrisy and political correctness in the European political arena" on Russia amid Germany's plan to build a new gas pipeline with Russia called Nord Stream 2.

"It's not the Hungarian and it's not the central European energy companies which are preparing and building Nord Stream 2 together with Gazprom [a Russian state firm]," Szijjarto said.

Site Section

  1. Foreign Affairs

Related stories

  1. MEPs call on EU countries to deal with Hungary
  2. NGO: Hungary political rights at lowest point since 1989
  3. EU foot-dragging puts rule of law at risk in Hungary, Poland
MEPs call on EU countries to deal with Hungary

MEPs who launched a procedure examining the democratic situation in Hungary last year now want member states to step up efforts. The government in Budapest meanwhile accuses MEPs of attacking Hungary over migration.

Opinion

EU foot-dragging puts rule of law at risk in Hungary, Poland

The European Commission president, Jean-Claude Juncker, has yet to be heard on the forced eviction of the Central European University from Budapest to Vienna. Just months before crucial European parliament elections, EU leaders should not shy away from this debate.

Rights watchdog warns MEPs on Morocco trade deal

MEPs are set to rubber-stamp a trade deal with Morocco to fish off the disputed coastline of the Western Sahara. Human Rights Watch have stepped in to point out the deal could be in breach of international law.

News in Brief

  1. College of Europe rector questioned over Saudi visit
  2. Convictions for 1,800 over France's Yellow Vest protests
  3. Antisemitic incidents up 74% in France
  4. Study: Germany needs 260,000 immigrants per year
  5. Commission source rejects Greenpeace report on farms
  6. EU ombudsman praises Brussels' Brexit transparency
  7. May asks British MPs for more time to revise Brexit deal
  8. No consensus on Commission plan to end tax veto

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Intercultural Dialogue PlatformRoundtable: Muslim Heresy and the Politics of Human Rights, Dr. Matthew J. Nelson
  2. Platform for Peace and JusticeTurkey suffering from the lack of the rule of law
  3. UNESDASoft Drinks Europe welcomes Tim Brett as its new president
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers take the lead in combatting climate change
  5. Counter BalanceEuropean Parliament takes incoherent steps on climate in future EU investments
  6. International Partnership For Human RightsKyrgyz authorities have to immediately release human rights defender Azimjon Askarov
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersSeminar on disability and user involvement
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersInternational appetite for Nordic food policies
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Nordic Innovation House in Hong Kong
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region has chance to become world leader when it comes to start-ups
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersTheresa May: “We will not be turning our backs on the Nordic region”
  12. International Partnership for Human RightsOpen letter to Emmanuel Macron ahead of Uzbek president's visit

Latest News

  1. Rutte warns EU to embrace 'Realpolitik' foreign policy
  2. Calls for Tajani's resignation over Slovenia, Croatia row
  3. Germany bound to apply EU rules to Russia pipeline
  4. Brussels and Washington need clarity from Tymoshenko
  5. MEPs maul Italian leader for 'ugly' politics
  6. Renewables roll-out needs faster pace to reach EU goal
  7. Saudis paying College of Europe to lobby MEPs
  8. US warns Hungary on Chinese and Russian corruption

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. International Partnership for Human RightsRaising key human rights concerns during visit of Turkmenistan's foreign minister
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersState of the Nordic Region presented in Brussels
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersThe vital bioeconomy. New issue of “Sustainable Growth the Nordic Way” out now
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic gender effect goes international
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersPaula Lehtomaki from Finland elected as the Council's first female Secretary General
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic design sets the stage at COP24, running a competition for sustainable chairs
  7. Counter BalanceIn Kenya, a motorway funded by the European Investment Bank runs over roadside dwellers
  8. ACCACompany Law Package: Making the Best of Digital and Cross Border Mobility,
  9. International Partnership for Human RightsCivil Society Worried About Shortcomings in EU-Kyrgyzstan Human Rights Dialogue
  10. UNESDAThe European Soft Drinks Industry Supports over 1.7 Million Jobs
  11. Mission of China to the EUJointly Building Belt and Road Initiative Leads to a Better Future for All
  12. International Partnership for Human RightsCivil society asks PACE to appoint Rapporteur to probe issue of political prisoners in Azerbaijan

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us