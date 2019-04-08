Monday

8th Apr 2019

  1. News
  2. Foreign Affairs

EU and China struggle over key concerns ahead of summit

  • The last EU-China summit in Brussels also ended without a joint statement (Photo: European Commission)

By

The EU is gearing up for a crucial summit with China on Tuesday (9 April), as the the bloc tries to redefine its position in the shifting global order between China and the US.

Chinese premier Li Keqiang will attend the 21st China-EU summit in Brussels and meet with EU Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker and European Council president Donald Tusk. The two economic superpowers share €1bn trade daily.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's coverage of the 2019 European election. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

Yet the summit might not produce a joint statement - as previous Chinese pledges on speeding-up talks on an investment agreement, plus opening up its markets more to European companies, have failed to materialise.

"We can certainly agree on a joint statement, the question is how substantive this will be," a senior EU official said. The EU wants to see concrete steps from China.

Failing to agree on a joint statement, however, is a sign of the EU's unsuccessful bid to commit China to give greater access of its markets to European companies, and engage seriously in reforming global trade rules within the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

The EU hoped to make China address longstanding European complaints, and to commit to concluding an investment agreement that aims to secure better market access and fair treatment for European companies in China by 2020.

The EU also hopes to achieve an agreement on indications of geographical origins to protect European brands in China by the end of the year.

An EU official said that the recent foreign investment law adopted in China, does not address all the issues of concern for Europeans, for instance on prohibited sectors, dual regime for foreign and domestic operations, and on forced technological transfer.

"We agree there has been a lot of promises, it is time for action, not only words. […] We want to make sure we have a modern framework for investment protection in a biding agreement with mechanism to solve disputes," the EU official added.

European companies are the largest investors in China, but feel discriminated compared to local state-subsidised companies. China is second largest trading partner for the EU.

The EU has become more vocal in its criticism of China, calling the powerhouse a partner, an economic competitor and a "systemic rival" on governance in a recent strategic document drawn up by the EU commission.

Concerns are ripe in the EU over China's predatory investment, and its growing influence is some member states, particularly in the bloc's southern and eastern flank, that could undermine EU consensus on its China policy.

China's massive infrastructure investment, the Belt and Road project has divided member states, with some raising concerns, others, like Italy - the biggest EU member to do so - recently signing on to the initiative.

The infrastructure of Italy's Trieste and Genoa ports will be upgraded by a Chinese company.

Highlighting China's priorities, after the Brussels summit, premier Li Keqiang will head to Dubrovnik, Croatia for a meeting with central and eastern European countries. 11 EU member states will be present from the region.

The economic crisis in some member states, such as Greece, has already created space for Chinese investment, where in 2009 a Chinese company has secured a lease on container terminals in the port of Piraeus, and in 2016 secured a majority stake in the port.

'It can't work like this'

EU commission chief Juncker made no secret of his dissatisfaction with Chinese policies after a meeting on 26 March with French president Emmanuel Macron, German chancellor Angela Merkel and Chinese president Xi Jinping - which was itself criticised for undermining the upcoming EU-China summit.

"It can't stay like this, that Chinese companies have free access to our markets in Europe, but we don't to the markets in China," Juncker said in a speech in Saarland last week.

"One country isn't able to condemn Chinese human rights policy because Chinese investors are involved in one of their ports. It can't work like this," Juncker said on China's influence in the EU.

"Our aim is to focus on achieving a balanced relation, which ensures fair competition and equal market access," EU council head Tusk said after EU leaders discussed China relations at their last summit at the end of March.

In an article in Germany's Handelsblatt, Chinese premier Li Keqiang wrote on Monday that China wants to work together with the EU on climate change, supporting sustainable development, discussion the WTO reform, and upholding the Iran nuclear deal.

"We emphatically support the European integration process in the hope of a united and prosperous Europe," Li wrote in an effort to dispel concerns about major investments in eastern Europe.

The EU, in the meantime, has been upgrading its toolkit recently to deal with concerns stemming from China's trade practices and investment strategy.

The EU, for instance, has introduced an investment screening mechanism that aims to trigger discussions on Chinese investment or takeover of strategic assets among member states.

While decisions on investment remain with the individual EU countries, the hope is that the mechanism can serve as an early warning system if other EU member states raise an issue with the project.

"It could change the perception of Chinese investments," Mikko Huotari of the Berlin-based Mercator Institute for China Studies told journalists last week in Brussels.

US talks

Negotiations on the summit joint declaration nevertheless continue until Tuesday. It would not be the first time that there has been no joint statement at the end of the meeting: in 2016, and 2017, differences over the South China Sea and trade prevented it.

The summit, however, comes at a fragile time for the EU in terms of geopolitics and global trade. China has earlier pledged to uphold a rules-based multilateral trading system, but has since engaged in a trade war and trade talks with the US whose outcome is yet unknown.

Europe wants to show the US that creating a trade war is not the way to make China open up, but for that to be successful Beijing also needs to agree with the EU on the key trade issues.

The US hit China with tariffs last year and Beijing retaliated. Both agreed to halt the trade war last December, and talks have been underway for a trade deal ending the dispute.

The EU wants to make sure that any emerging deal does not give undue advantages to US companies over European firms, and is compatible with WTO rules.

Site Section

  1. Foreign Affairs

Related stories

  1. Italy takes China's new Silk Road to the heart of Europe
  2. Europe shifts gear to balance relations with China better
  3. EU and China perform tricky diplomatic dance
EU and China perform tricky diplomatic dance

EU and China relations kicked off 15 years ago after signing a strategic partnership. Trade has increased dramatically but human rights and other issues remain tricky as the two seek to defend international law and international trade.

Feature

EU offers terse response to Gaza youth shot by Israelis

A letter signed by 250 medical staff is demanding the EU stop research funding for Israeli defence and security firms, in light of the some 6,500 Palestinians shot in the past year by Israeli soldiers.

Turkey and Germany defend Russia ties

Turkey and Germany have defended their arms and energy deals with Russia following strident criticism by the US at a Nato event in Washington.

News in Brief

  1. May to meet Macron, Merkel face-to-face for Brexit plea
  2. UK should make life difficult if left in EU, eurosceptic warns
  3. Libya fighting could trigger new EU refugee crisis
  4. Estonian centre-right parties unite to form government
  5. 'Unhappy' Farage to stand in European elections
  6. Austria prolongs border checks with Hungary, Slovenia
  7. Finland's basic income recipients 'less stressed'
  8. Croatia court jails ex-PM Sanader for six years

EU migrants sneaking into US from Mexico

Almost 1,000 Romanian nationals were caught trying to sneak into the United States in 2017, of which around half attempted to cross via Mexico. Nationals from countries like Hungary and the UK were also intercepted.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNICEFAdvocacy group encourages candidates for EU elections to become Child Rights Champions
  2. UNESDAUNESDA Outlines 2019-2024 Aspirations: Sustainability, Responsibility, Competitiveness
  3. Counter BalanceRecord citizens’ input to EU bank’s consultation calls on EIB to abandon fossil fuels
  4. International Partnership for Human RightsAnnual EU-Turkmenistan Human Rights Dialogue takes place in Ashgabat
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNew campaign: spot, capture and share Traces of North
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersLeading Nordic candidates go head-to-head in EU election debate
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Secretary General: Nordic co-operation must benefit everybody
  8. Platform for Peace and JusticeMEP Kati Piri: “Our red line on Turkey has been crossed”
  9. UNICEF2018 deadliest year yet for children in Syria as war enters 9th year
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic commitment to driving global gender equality
  11. International Partnership for Human RightsMeet your defender: Rasul Jafarov leading human rights defender from Azerbaijan
  12. UNICEFUNICEF Hosts MEPs in Jordan Ahead of Brussels Conference on the Future of Syria

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic talks on parental leave at the UN
  2. International Partnership for Human RightsTrial of Chechen prisoner of conscience and human rights activist Oyub Titiev continues.
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic food policy inspires India to be a sustainable superpower
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersMilestone for Nordic-Baltic e-ID
  5. Counter BalanceEU bank urged to free itself from fossil fuels and take climate leadership
  6. Intercultural Dialogue PlatformRoundtable: Muslim Heresy and the Politics of Human Rights, Dr. Matthew J. Nelson
  7. Platform for Peace and JusticeTurkey suffering from the lack of the rule of law
  8. UNESDASoft Drinks Europe welcomes Tim Brett as its new president
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers take the lead in combatting climate change
  10. Counter BalanceEuropean Parliament takes incoherent steps on climate in future EU investments
  11. International Partnership For Human RightsKyrgyz authorities have to immediately release human rights defender Azimjon Askarov
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersSeminar on disability and user involvement

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersInternational appetite for Nordic food policies
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Nordic Innovation House in Hong Kong
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region has chance to become world leader when it comes to start-ups
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersTheresa May: “We will not be turning our backs on the Nordic region”
  5. International Partnership for Human RightsOpen letter to Emmanuel Macron ahead of Uzbek president's visit
  6. International Partnership for Human RightsRaising key human rights concerns during visit of Turkmenistan's foreign minister
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersState of the Nordic Region presented in Brussels
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersThe vital bioeconomy. New issue of “Sustainable Growth the Nordic Way” out now
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic gender effect goes international
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersPaula Lehtomaki from Finland elected as the Council's first female Secretary General
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic design sets the stage at COP24, running a competition for sustainable chairs
  12. Counter BalanceIn Kenya, a motorway funded by the European Investment Bank runs over roadside dwellers

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us