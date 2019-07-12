EU court blow to 'Eastern Partnership' credibility

The EU court in Luxembourg has annulled sanctions on Ukraine's former regime in a symbolic blow to European foreign policy in the former Soviet region.

Asset freezes imposed on Ukraine's ex-president Viktor Yanukovych, his son Oleksandr, and five others in the ruling clan that was ousted from power in a revolution five years ago breached their "fundamental rights" on "effective judicial protection", the court said on Thursday (11 July).

Ukraine's former president Viktor Yanukovych refused to sign EU association treaty (Photo: president.gov.ua)

The EU sanctions were based on "letters" sent to the EU Council in Brussels by the post-revolutionary authorities.

But "none of the information contained in the letters ... makes it possible to consider that the Council had sufficient information to verify that those rights had been complied with," the court noted.

The verdict annulled not just the original sanctions imposed in 2014, but also their subsequent renewals until 2018.

The other five members of the Yanukovych regime cleared by the ruling were his former revenues minister Oleksandr Klymenko, former prime minister Sergej Arbuzov, former prosecutor general Viktor Pshonka and his son Artem, as well as Yanukovych's former chief of staff Andriy Klyuyev.

Ukraine sought their EU listing because they were accused of embezzling billions from the state treasury and sending the loot abroad.

There is little doubt they were guilty after raids on their luxury homes found piles of gold bullion and truck-loads of cash and the EU verdict said nothing on their culpability.

Any money frozen in EU states will also remain so, because the verdict did not overturn the last EU decision to roll over the Ukraine blacklist until March 2020.

The EU council is also free to appeal the EU court ruling in the next two months and 10 days, with the EU foreign service saying on Thursday that: "We will analyse carefully the judgments and decide on this basis on the way forward".

But the verdict strikes another blow against EU credibility in its plans to forge closer relations with six former Soviet states on its eastern flank - Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine.

The EU plan, the so-called 'Eastern Partnership', launched in 2009, envisaged signing political and economic "association treaties" designed to put relations on as close a footing as the EU enjoys with Norway or Switzerland.

When Yanukovych refused to sign, he faced a popular uprising, which saw him flee his opulent palace over the border to Russia, where he now lives.

But Russia pushed back by invading Crimea and east Ukraine, starting a conflict which has claimed 13,000 lives over the past five years and which shows no sign of ending any time soon despite French and German-led EU diplomacy.

For his part, Ukraine's new president Volodymyr Zelenskiy, a former TV comic, telephoned Russian president Vladimir Putin also on Thursday to propose a new peace summit in Minsk with Russia, France, Germany, the UK and the US.

"We never refused to hold any kind of talks, including the expansion of the Normandy process," Putin said the same day in Moscow, referring to former peace summits in the so-called 'Normandy format', which had included Ukraine, Russia, France and Germany only.

But he added that he wanted to wait until Britain had a new prime minister and until the EU powers and US had made clear their intentions.

"What was the reaction of the US administration? We don't know. How will German and France respond? These are the questions that need answers," he said.

Ukraine aside, the Eastern Partnership programme has also stalled in the other five countries over the past 10 years.

Armenia and Belarus opted to join Putin's "Eurasian Union" instead under Russian duress.

Azerbaijan remains in the grip of a Russia-friendly dictator who has little interest in pro-EU reforms and Georgia and Moldova, which want to join the EU, still face Russian occupation in three breakaway republics.

Speaking in Batumi, Georgia, on Thursday, EU council president Donald Tusk said: "When looking at the Eastern Partnership's first 10 years, it is evident that thanks to it and through it, our relations have become deeper, more structured and more predictable".

"You remember when the Russian president said in 2005: 'We should acknowledge that the collapse of the Soviet Union was the greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the century'?," he added.

"Today in Georgia I want to say loud and clear: the collapse of the Soviet Union was a blessing to Georgians, Poles, Ukrainians as well as to the whole of Central and Eastern Europe. And I'm convinced that also to Russians," he said.

He said that "future EU membership" still "remains currently on the agenda".

But he also said that "there are many in Europe who have doubts about further enlargement", referring to French and Dutch-led opposition to taking in any more new members for now.