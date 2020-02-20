New shelling shows Russian force in Ukraine

Shelling in east Ukraine was so intense on Tuesday (18 February) that there were 1,094 explosions in the town of Kadiivka alone between 5.35AM and 8.30.AM, international monitors have said.

That amounted to an explosion every ten seconds for three hours.

The "marked spike in ceasefire violations" in the Luhansk region went on for six hours and included 2,500 explosions in total, as well as "bursts" of heavy machine gun and small arms fire, the monitors, from the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), also said in a report out on Wednesday.

The OSCE did not say who was responsible.

But the Ukrainian army said the spike came when "Russian occupation troops" shelled it with high-calibre artillery and mortars before launching a ground assault "through the frontline", resulting in one fatality on each side.

Its line was broadly corroborated by the EU's embassy in Kiev on Tuesday.

"These offensive attempts by Russia-backed armed formations go completely against the agreed ceasefire that has still not been fully enforced," the EU's ambassador in Ukraine, Matti Maasikas, said.

"The EU expects Russia to make full and immediate use of its influence on the armed formations it backs in this regard", he added.

Five EU countries also placed Russia at the scene in a statement to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) the same day.

"We call on the sides for full compliance with the ceasefire and in particular on Russia to use its considerable influence over the armed formations it backs," Belgium, Estonia, France, Germany, and Poland said.

The Russian show of force might have been meant to gain leverage in ongoing peace talks with Ukraine, France, and Germany.

But whatever its political motive, it also highlighted the implausibility of Russia's old claim - that it has no armed forces in east Ukraine.

"It would be wrong to say that the Kremlin is responsible for whatever happens there," the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitri Peskov, said on Tuesday.

And Russian denials have prompted diplomatic euphemisms.

The OSCE, for instance, recorded seeing tanks, rocket launchers, artillery, anti-aircraft guns, and armoured personnel carriers in what it called "non-government controlled areas" in east Ukraine in its recent reports.

EU diplomats also tend to speak of "Russia-backed" or "foreign" armed forces instead of "Russian troops" in east Ukraine.

But for Ukrainian diplomats the intensity of enemy firepower in the region gave the lie to Russian claims that the Ukrainian army was fighting local separatists.

"The Russian Federation continues to supply its occupation forces with the weaponry, regular troops, and mercenaries to the extent that now they dwarf many European armies," Ukraine's UN ambassador, Serhiy Kyslytsya, said in New York on Tuesday.

There were some 500 Russian tanks, 1,000 armoured combat vehicles, 130 rocket-launch systems, and 800 artillery systems in east Ukraine, he said.

"Just last year, the Russian Federation sent into the occupied territories of Donbas [in east Ukraine] over 4,000 tonnes of weapons and munitions," the ambassador said.

And Ukrainian officers on the front line agreed.

"When I say the enemy, you understand this is the Russian Federation ... Yesterday's miners can't find a tank in their mines and learn how to drive it without special training," a Ukrainian colonel who was in command of the 93rd brigade in the Luhansk region last year told EUobserver at the time.