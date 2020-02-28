Friday

28th Feb 2020

Nato urges pause in Syria fighting after Turkish deaths

  • Turkey called the emergency Nato meeting on Friday (Photo: nato.int)

By

Nato allies, including Turkey, have urged Russia and Syria to halt fighting after Syrian forces killed 33 Turkish soldiers.

"We call on Russia and the Assad regime to stop the attacks, to stop the indiscriminate air attacks," Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said after emergency talks by Nato ambassadors in Brussels on Friday (28 February).

"This dangerous situation must be deescalated," he said.

"We have seen bombing of civilian targets. We have seen increased humanitarian suffering and hundreds of thousands of people have been forced to leave their homes," Stoltenberg added, referring to Russia and Syria's joint assault on rebels in the Idlib region in northwest Syria.

Turkey called the Nato meeting after 33 of its soldiers were killed in Idlib on Thursday.

It invoked Article Four of the Nato treaty, saying its "territorial integrity, political independence, or security" had been "threatened".

It blamed air strikes by the Syrian regime of president Bashar al-Assad for the deaths and threatened massive reprisals.

But Assad's ally, Russia blamed Syrian artillery, causing confusion.

Russia also accused Turkish forces of fighting alongside Syrian rebels against Assad forces. And it sent two high-end warships to the area in a sign of the heightened tensions.

The Syria conflict began nine years ago in spring 2011 as a civil war.

But it later turned into a complex theatre, involving Islamist radicals, Kurdish separatists, and Middle East and geopolitical rivals.

For their part, Russia and Turkey have good relations outside Syria.

These were once tested when Turkey shot down a Russian plane there in 2015.

But Russian president Vladimir Putin spoke softly of the Idlib incident with Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a phone call on Friday, according to a Kremlin statement.

"They voiced their concern about the escalation of tension in Idlib, which resulted in numerous casualties, including among Turkish military personnel," the statement said.

They agreed to step up defence coordination to avoid accidental clashes.

And they "stressed that the priority task was to fight international terrorist groups" in Syria.

Turkey has degraded ties with many of its Nato friends due to Erdogan's authoritarian crackdown at home and his hawkish foreign policy in recent years.

But the Western allies also voiced their "deepest condolences for the death of Turkish soldiers," Nato's Stoltenberg said on Friday.

Nato would build up Turkey's air defences and help out with Awacs air surveillance planes, he added.

"The meeting we had today is a clear demonstration of Nato solidarity and expression of support from all the Nato allies," he said.

China spy suspect worked for EU for 30 years

The former EU ambassador suspected by German prosecutors of spying for China was Gerhard Sabathil, according to EU officials speaking on condition of anonymity.

