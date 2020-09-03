Norwegian news agency fights Russia blackout

A story about a gay man who beat depression has seen a Norwegian news website taken offline for well over a year in Russia.

The Norwegians and a Russian NGO are fighting the blockade in court, but they face an uphill struggle, as the differences between Europe and the Russian regime deepen.

The offending article told how Dan Eriksson, a Swedish man from the Sami ethnic minority, had faced so much prejudice he became suicidal before he came to terms with his sexuality and turned his life around.

It was "a very nice sunshine story about a happy young man who overcame lots of problems," according to Atle Staalesen, the publisher of The Barents Observer, the Norwegian news agency which originally ran the story in January 2019.

But Russia's media watchdog, Roskomnadzor, did not agree.

The article "propagated suicide", Roskomnadzor claimed, ordering The Barents Observer to pull it within 24 hours.

When the Norwegians did not comply, their news agency went offline in Russia.

And it has stayed offline there more than a year later, after losing two Russian court cases, including one on 27 August, against its ban.

For the Norwegian publisher, Russia used the Sami story as a pretext to silence independent reporting.

The Barents Observer, which is based in Kirkenes, northern Norway, near the Finnish and Russian borders, publishes news in English and Russian and used to have about 300,000 readers a year in Russia.

"We suspect Russia wanted to shut us down because we are one of the few news agencies in Scandinavia and northern Europe that publishes in Russian," Staalesen told EUobserver on Tuesday (2 September).

The Barents Observer already had problems with Russia in the past, he noted.

Russian authorities had informally asked Norwegian ones to have them closed down back when they used to be linked to a Norwegian institute, Staalesen said.

And Russia had imposed a visa-ban on one of its former editors, Thomas Nielsen, he added.

But even if the Sami story was just a pretext, there was also something about it that irked official Russian sensibility.

Modern Russia does not like positive stories about gay men or stories about the rights of the Sami, a stateless people scattered across the region, including in Russia, Stephania Kulaeva, the director of ADC Memorial, a Brussels-based NGO, told EUobserver.

"I think the LGBTI content played an important role ... the article touched on a number of issues they [Russian authorities] didn't like," she said.

Her NGO, which has Russian roots, gives legal aid and other support to people in need from ethnic minorities in Russia.

ADC Memorial receives some of its funds from a Swedish development agency called Sida.

And the NGO was now paying for The Barents Observer's legal campaign because Russians from sexual and ethnic minorities needed access to positive stories, such as the Sami article, which gave them "hope", Kulaeva said.

For its part, The Barents Observer had little hope of obtaining justice in Russia, Staalesen said.

But it would take its fight all the way to the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg in France if need be, he said, in order to raise awareness.

"Quite a few media in Russia are under tremendous strain and dealing with a far more difficult situation than we are, so we hope our case can shine light on the bigger picture," Staalesen told EUobserver.

When contacted by EUobserver, the Russian foreign ministry referred to a story by Russian news agency Tass, claiming that Roskomnadzor had blocked just one page on the Norwegian news agency's webpage.

But Staalesen questioned that.

"Unfortunately, the [Russian] press attaché, like the author of the Tass story, is wrong. The whole site is blocked in Russia, unless it has been reopened now the last few days without our notice," Staalesen said.

Roskomnadzor's ban is leaky because Russians use so-called VPN software to bypass it or go to an alternative domain name to get The Barents Observer stories, he said.

Wider trend

But what happened to the Norwegians is part of a wider trend in Russia, the Paris-based NGO Reporters Without Borders (RSF) indicated.

The Russian media regulator has, in recent years, blocked more than 490,000 websites "without warning and without respecting legal procedure", according to a recent RSF report.

Roskomnadzor's other targets included news agencies such as Ferghana, investigative websites such as Listok and Grani.ru, and political magazines such as ej.ru and mbk.new.

It also blocks platforms and apps that refuse to store their data on servers in Russia or provide the Russian authorities with keys to decrypt messages, RSF said.

Norway has the world's freest press, according to a recent RSF ranking, which put Russia in 149th place out of 180 countries worldwide.

And Russia's "sovereign internet law", which entered into force last November, made it even easier for the authorities to switch off real news, the RSF warned, in a deepening of the divide in Europe.

"Ten years ago, the virtual space in Russia was still a place where lively debates about problems in society and politics unfolded. In the future, it is planned to be censored and surveilled centrally," the RSF report said.