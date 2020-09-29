Tuesday

29th Sep 2020

  1. News
  2. Foreign Affairs

Reports: Turkey sent Syrian fighters to Azerbaijan

By

Turkey has reportedly sent Syrian mercenaries to Azerbaijan, opening a new chapter in its war with Armenia.

Between 700 and 1,000 Syrian fighters from the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army (SNA) were preparing to go to Azerbaijan last week, according to two SNA sources interviewed in Turkish-occupied Syria by the Reuters news agency.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

  • Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (Photo: tccb.gov.tr)

At least 500 Syrian fighters had already gone to Azerbaijan before them, the SNA and the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an NGO, also told British newspaper The Guardian.

A Turkish private security firm was paying them $1,500 a month, moving them across the border into Turkey, then flying them to Azerbaijan, Syrian sources said.

The reports came out after Armenia's ambassador to Russia, Vardan Toganyan, said on Monday there were 4,000 Syrian fighters in Azerbaijan, as well as Turkish military advisors, and weapons systems.

He spoke amid a second day of warfare over the Armenia-controlled Nagorno-Karabakh region in Azerbaijan, which erupted on Sunday and which has claimed dozens of lives on both sides.

The Armenian ambassador threatened to invoke a defence pact with Russia under the Collective Security Treaty Organisation.

"We believe that should the need arise, we will request Russia [for additional military assistance] ... As of today, we don't think that we need additional troops or other forces," Toganyan said.

And fears that neighbouring states were getting drawn into the 30-year old ethnic conflict also saw the value of the Turkish lira drop on Monday.

Azerbaijani and Turkish officials have denied using Syrian mercenaries.

"It was complete nonsense," Hikmat Hajiyev, a foreign policy aide to Azerbaijani president Ilham Alyiev, told Reuters. "Our [own] armed forces have more than enough personnel and reserve forces," he said.

But Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan claimed the right to intervene on Azerbaijan's side in a speech in Istanbul on Monday.

France, Russia, and the US, which led international diplomacy on the conflict, had "done nothing" to solve it in 30 years Erdoğan said.

"Now they give advice and sometimes threaten. What is this threat? 'Is Turkey here? Are there any Turkish soldiers here?' [they ask]", Erdoğan said.

Azerbaijan "had to take matters into its own hands" and Turkey would "stand with ... Azerbaijan with all its resources and heart," he added.

"It is time to end the crisis ... The region will once again see peace after Armenia immediately withdraws from the Azeri lands it is occupying," Erdoğan said.

His aggressive posture on Nagorno-Karabakh comes after Turkey sent forces to Libya and Syria in the past year and harassed Cyprus and Greece with oil and gas drilling in their waters.

The EU foreign service said on Monday it had no hard facts on Syrian fighters in Azerbaijan.

But "foreign interference was not acceptable", it added.

EU leaders are to discuss Turkey relations at a special summit on Thursday and Friday, amid calls by Cyprus to impose sanctions.

Erdoğan's accused them of a "colonialist mentality" and "imperialist expansionism" in the eastern Mediterranean in his Istanbul speech, auguring badly for an amicable solution.

"Ottoman peace has now been replaced by a brutal order in which humanity is shelved for oil, natural gas, and profit," the Turkish president said.

Olive branch?

But he also spoke of "diplomatic efforts" with German chancellor Angela Merkel, which gave him hope of a "win-win-based formula that protects everyone's rights" in sharing gas resources.

"Let's all turn the Mediterranean into a peace basin," Erdoğan said.

He spoke the same day to British prime minister Boris Johnson, whose office "welcomed the news that Turkey and Greece have agreed to talks".

And Erdoğan's spokesman, Ibrahim Kalin, also held out an olive branch.

"I believe the EU summit has a chance to have a reset in Turkey-EU relations. It is an important opportunity. We can have a reset there. And I see this willingness on the part of many EU member countries," Kalin told Reuters on Monday.

Site Section

  1. Foreign Affairs

Related stories

  1. Caucasus warfare prompts EU alarm
Belarus opposition leader urges EU to be 'braver'

The Belarus oppositon leader asked the EU not to support the Belarus authorities financially, and not to recognise Lukashenko as the country's president when his term ends in November.

News in Brief

  1. Spanish court defenestrates Catalan leader
  2. Report: EU helped Taiwan on name dispute
  3. Belarusian writer goes to Germany for treatment
  4. Rapid Covid-19 tests for developing world imminent
  5. Dutch advised against 'non-essential' travel to Belgium
  6. Covid-19 hit Roma community hard, report finds
  7. Merkel visited Navalny in Berlin hospital
  8. EU's new raw materials strategy 'threatens' climate action

Feature

The Hagia Sophia and the global battle of symbols

The Turkish president's decision to restart Islamic worship services in Istanbul's Hagia Sophia last Friday is not innocent. So how should we react? By doing the opposite - and make Cordoba's famous Mosque/Cathedral in Cordoba a museum.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council meets Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tichanovskaja
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region to invest DKK 250 million in green digitalised business sector
  3. UNESDAReducing packaging waste – a huge opportunity for circularity
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID-19 halts the 72nd Session of the Nordic Council in Iceland
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersCivil society a key player in integration
  6. UNESDANext generation Europe should be green and circular

Latest News

  1. EU tries to avoid lockdowns as global death toll reaches 1m
  2. Reports: Turkey sent Syrian fighters to Azerbaijan
  3. German presidency tries to end EU's rule-of-law battle
  4. 'Sponsored returns' may shuffle failed asylum seekers around EU
  5. German wins election to be mayor of Romania's third city
  6. Minsk on the edge means whole Eastern Partnership is at risk
  7. Caucasus warfare prompts EU alarm
  8. Summit reloaded and last Brexit round This WEEK

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNEW REPORT: Eight in ten people are concerned about climate change
  2. UNESDAHow reducing sugar and calories in soft drinks makes the healthier choice the easy choice
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersGreen energy to power Nordic start after Covid-19
  4. European Sustainable Energy WeekThis year’s EU Sustainable Energy Week (EUSEW) will be held digitally!
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic states are fighting to protect gender equality during corona crisis
  6. UNESDACircularity works, let’s all give it a chance

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us