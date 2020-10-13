Tuesday

13th Oct 2020

  1. News
  2. Foreign Affairs

EU imposes mini-sanctions on Russia chemical attack

  • Segments of Russian gas pipeline Nord Stream 2 on a freight train (Photo: nord-stream2.com)

By

EU countries are to impose modest sanctions on Russia for its second use of a prohibited chemical weapon in Europe.

The visa-bans and asset-freezes will target "individuals that we consider to be responsible for this violation of international law," German foreign minister Heiko Maas said after EU talks in Luxembourg on Monday (12 October), referring to the recent poisoning of Russian opposition hero Alexei Navalny.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

20th anniversary

We celebrate 20 years of independent, expert news on Europe. Become an expert on Europe yourself.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

  • Victim Alexei Navalny called for sanctions on pro-Kremlin billionaires (Photo: Person Behind the Scenes)

The listing will enter into force in the next few days under special EU measures on chemical weapons abuse.

It is set to name four individuals and one entity, but details could still change, diplomatic sources said.

Navalny was attacked with novichok, the same toxin used in the attempted assassination of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal in the UK two years ago.

Back then, EU states expelled some 40 Russian diplomats in response.

This time, Poland and others had called for Germany to stop building a Russia gas pipeline, called Nord Stream 2, in order to show a red line had been crossed.

But Maas previously said the cost to German firms would be more than Berlin was willing to pay.

Navalny had called for EU sanctions on pro-Kremlin Russian billionaires.

"They embezzle money, steal billions, and at the weekend they fly to Berlin or London, buy expensive apartments and sit in cafes," he told German newspaper Bild last week.

But the EU's strict targeting - of "individuals ... responsible" for the novichok attack - indicated a less bullish approach.

The EU was taking action "against one specific and concrete event", the EU's foreign policy head, Josep Borrell, also said in Luxembourg.

And it needed to conduct normal diplomacy with Russia in other areas, Borrell added, mentioning conflicts in the South Caucasus, Syria, and Ukraine.

Unhappy event

"The whole world cannot be reduced to this unhappy event of the poisoning of Mr. Navalny," Borrell said.

France and Germany had presented "evidence" about the Navalny case to the other 25 EU states and "no one posed any reluctance" on Tuesday about going ahead, Borrell also said.

Russia denies any wrongdoing.

Its EU embassy in Brussels declined to comment on Monday's political decision before it becomes formalised.

"However, we may reaffirm our position, that sanctions are an instrument of those unable or unwilling to employ diplomatic methods," it told EUobserver.

Site Section

  1. Foreign Affairs

Related stories

  1. Germany builds momentum for EU sanctions over Navalny
  2. Borrell: EU should shame Russia with 'Navalny Act'
  3. Shelling destroys Russia's Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire
EPP to oppose Saudi Arabia human rights resolution

The European Parliament plenary on Thursday is set to vote on a joint resolution on "the situation of Ethiopian migrants in detention centres in Saudi Arabia." The largest political group, the EPP, is against a common position.

Column

A 'geopolitical' EU Commission. Great idea - but when?

Safeguarding Europe's position starts with recognising the unpleasant reality that Europe's power is waning. Behind the facade of European cooperation, national self-interest still predominates and that has never been any different.

Rightwing MEPs bend to Saudi will after Khashoggi death

Saudi dissident and journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed two years ago on 2 October. Since then, mainly centre-right, conservative and far-right MEPs have voted down any moves to restrict, limit or ban the sales of weapons to the Saudi regime.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersUN Secretary General to meet with Nordic Council on COVID-19
  2. UNESDAWell-designed Deposit Return Schemes can help reach Single-Use Plastics Directive targets
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council meets Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tichanovskaja
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region to invest DKK 250 million in green digitalised business sector
  5. UNESDAReducing packaging waste – a huge opportunity for circularity
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID-19 halts the 72nd Session of the Nordic Council in Iceland

Latest News

  1. EU blacklists Lukashenko, as lethal force threatened
  2. EU imposes mini-sanctions on Russia chemical attack
  3. Nine-in-ten EU regions face revenue plunge, report finds
  4. EU waters down Covid-19 traffic-light travel zones concept
  5. Online violence: Stories from Bulgaria and Spain
  6. War in Nagorno-Karabakh – the ceasefire that never was
  7. Shelling destroys Russia's Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire
  8. Major regional discrepancies in Covid-19 response, report finds

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us