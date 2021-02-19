Friday

19th Feb 2021

  1. Focus
  2. Green Deal

Green Deal

EU pushes WTO reform and Paris agenda in new trade plan

  • Deforestation. The EU Commission said diligence rules should be mandatory to tackle forced labour and environmental harm in value chains of EU companies (Photo: Basil & Tracy Brooks)

By

The European Commission on Thursday (18 February) presented a revision of the bloc's trade policy, saying sustainability will be at the core of its new "open, sustainable and assertive" strategy.

Brussels will seek a commitment from all G20 countries on achieving climate neutrality as soon as possible, urging them to reflect this ambition on their national targets under the 2015 Paris Agreement.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

"We will seek that adherence to Paris Agreement and meeting [its] commitments ... is an essential element in free trade [and investment] agreements with third countries," said EU commissioner for trade Valdis Dombrovskis.

The bloc's trade strategy for the next decade prioritises World Trade Organization (WTO) reform.

The EU wants to push for a "strong environmental agenda" at the WTO, with initiatives that include the liberalisation of trade in selected green goods and services, the greening of aid-for-trade, or agreements to reduce fossil fuel subsidies.

Moreover, the commission said that restoring the WTO Appellate Body stage, a binding dispute-settleent system which is the ultimate arbiter on global trade, and which was paralysed by the previous US administration, is "crucial".

EU officials said that reform of global commerce rules will require a lot of "alliance building" and cooperation with Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala - who was appointed as the new WTO director-general on Monday.

"The EU will give priority to strengthening its partnership with the US," said the commission in its communication, arguing that new administration in Washington provides an opportunity to reform the WTO, tackle competitive distortions and contribute to sustainable development.

The EU executive also said that it would propose making diligence rules mandatory to tackle forced labour and environmental harm in the value chains of EU companies, as well as rules to avoid distortions of competition due to state intervention.

Meanwhile, the commission wants to examine the impact of the EU's trade agreements on key environmental aspects - such as deforestation, by deepening data-collection efforts.

The EU consumption of commodities such as soy, palm oil, beef, rubber and cocoa causes the deforestation of some 72,900 km2 annually, an area larger than Ireland, according to a commission report.

Last year, the European Ombudsman launched an investigation into the Mercosur trade negotiations, following a complaint from several NGOs who argued that the commission had ignored its obligation to conduct a sustainability impact assessment.

Carbon border tax?

As a part of its Green Deal, Brussels wants to put forward a carbon border tax to avoid its climate policies being undermined by carbon leakage.

This instrument would allow the EU to protect Europe's economy and industry against carbon-emitting competitors from outside the bloc while increasing its 'own resources' - Brussels' terminology referring to money that the EU itself directly collects.

Current efforts are focussed on ensuring that a carbon border tax is compatible with the WTO rules and engaging with partners, Dombrovskis said.

The commission has previously said that this tax would be an alternative to the measures that currently address the risk of carbon leakage in the EU's Emissions Trading System - the bloc's internal carbon market.

A legislative proposal for the carbon border tax for selected sectors is expected in mid-2021.

Trade supports 35 million jobs in the EU. In 2019, the EU exported over €3.1 trillion worth of goods and services and imported €2.8 trillion of goods and services.

Site Section

  1. Green Deal

Related stories

  1. Commission blames Irish border cock-up on trade chief
  2. Vietnam jails journalist critical of EU trade deal
  3. EU prepares to ratify post-Brexit trade deal
  4. Uzbekistan not even close to meriting EU's trade scheme
Commission blames Irish border cock-up on trade chief

The EU Commission caused uproar in Ireland and the UK when - in a rush to agree on a new regulation to control vaccine exports from the EU - the bloc's executive triggered a clause in the Brexit divorce deal.

Vietnam jails journalist critical of EU trade deal

A journalist who had demanded the EU postpone its trade deal with Vietnam until human rights improved has been sentenced to 15 years in jail. The EU Commission says it first needs to conduct a detailed analysis before responding.

EU prepares to ratify post-Brexit trade deal

EU ambassadors of the 27 member states are meeting on Monday to provisionally apply the agreement, while top MEPs also discuss the way ahead for parliamentary approval.

Opinion

Uzbekistan not even close to meriting EU's trade scheme

Uzbekistan applied for the EU's highly-prized 'Generalised Scheme of Preferences' trade tool in June this year - but despite some improvements the central Asian country still falls woefully short of these requirements.

EU opts to protect gas in energy treaty reform

The EU's proposal for reform of the controversial energy charter treaty pushes for a 10-year phase-out for protection of fossil-fuel investments. But gas gets a more lenient treatment.

First look at EU's new '21st Century Bauhaus' project

The European Commission unveiled its plans for the 'New European Bauhaus' initiative - an environmental, economic and cultural project whose aim is to design "future ways of living" in a sustainable manner.

News in Brief

  1. Nato stays in Afghanistan for time being
  2. US keen to join EU-led talks on Iran
  3. Europeans don't believe US would protect them
  4. EU countries agree to mutually recognise antigen tests
  5. Survey: only a third of victims report physical attacks
  6. Georgian PM resigns over detention of opposition leader
  7. Belarus: Two journalists jailed for filming protests
  8. Asylum applications at lowest since 2013

Livestream

Live: Join the Nordic climate debate 'Choosing Green'

Although the Covid-19 pandemic has stalled climate negotiations, work has not stopped. The 'Choosing Green' debate will address some of the most important and most complex key areas relating to the global green transition. Live on EUobserver from 10:00 (CET).

Timmermans 'disappointed' with ongoing CAP reform

For European Commission vice-president Frans Timmermans, the Common Agricultural Policy has to answer to "higher expectations" on climate action, protection of biodiversity and environmental sustainability, while ensuring a fair income for all farmers.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council to host EU webinars on energy, digitalisation and antibiotic resistance
  2. UNESDAEU Code of Conduct can showcase PPPs delivering healthier more sustainable society
  3. CESIKlaus Heeger and Romain Wolff re-elected Secretary General and President of independent trade unions in Europe (CESI)
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen benefit in the digitalised labour market
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersReport: The prevalence of men who use internet forums characterised by misogyny
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersJoin the Nordic climate debate on 17 November!

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us