Wednesday

8th Feb 2023

  1. News
  2. Green Economy

EU leaders attempt to hash out reponse to US green subsidies

By

Listen to article

EU leaders on Thursday (9 February) are set to discuss how to respond to the around €343bn worth of US subsidies under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).The EU worries these new measures will hurt European companies, but remains unclear how exactly.

At a special summit in Brussels, the 27 leaders are expected to give direction to the EU Commission on how to respond to the US green technology incentives.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

  • Germany and France accounted for just under 80 percent of state aid given since the pandemic when the rules were previously loosened (Photo: Ryan Tang)

But EU governments are divided over several issues, including throwing state aid at the problem, and joint funds to support European firms.

France and Germany, two of the bloc's economic heavyweights, see reacting to the IRA as an opportunity to loosen state aid rules for boosting green technologies and the European industry.

The commission last month drafted plans to simplify and speed up companies' access to tax credits in an effort to prevent companies from leaving the EU. It also proposed loosening state aid rules for investments in renewable energy and faster approvals of green projects.

The majority of member states are, however, worried that this plan will create an uneven economic playing field in the EU.

Before committing to more relaxed state aid rules, most member states want the commission to pinpoint exactly which sectors and companies might be left behind as a result of the US incentives.

"We want to put money only in companies that are relevant for the future," an EU diplomat said, on condition of anonymity as ongoing talks are sensitive, adding: "Why we should make state aid flexible in a sector where is not needed?"

We could only support measures that are "temporary, targeted, and limited in order to avoid a subsidy race, and to make sure EU response is proportionate" to US action, another EU diplomat argued.

Some member states argue for new joint funds to tackle the US challenge.

However, Germany, and other fiscally prudent member states, have opposed new joint funds to counter the US subsidies, and want member states to use existing EU funds.

EU leaders are expected to acknowledge the EU Commission's aim to propose a European Sovereignty Fund, but without committing to it.

The commission has so far made no legislative proposal, and has not put forward an assessment of the IRA's impact.

There is little time to agree on any new instrument, as next year the EU will go into election mode, with a new parliament and commission to be ushered in.

"I am not sure it [the sovereignty fund] will ever see the light of day," a third EU diplomat said.

The absorption of the Covid-19 recovery fund by countries' economies — using and accessing the actual money — has proven to be a problem for several member states. These countries would like to extend the deadline to commit the recovery funds beyond 2026, diplomats said on Wednesday. An extension could be one way of throwing a lifeline to troubled sectors or companies impacted by the IRA.

Bending rules

The EU amended its subsidy regime three times in the last three years, first in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, then the energy crisis, and now in response to the IRA.

EU Commission vice-president Margarethe Vestager last month said that the EU executive had approved €672bn state aid for EU governments under its latest crisis mechanism adopted after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

More than two-thirds of that approved state subsidy had been used up by Germany (53 percent) and France (24 percent), followed by Italy with over 7 percent, according to a letter sent by Vestager to member states' governments.

"Mega investments are related to a couple of member states, it is crucial that all EU countries have access to funds," the third diplomat warned.

The economy ministers of France and Germany said on Monday that the US had agreed to address European concerns over the IRA but added that their talks with US officials in Washington did not yield any concrete proposals.

Bruno Le Maire, France's economy minister, said he and his German counterpart Robert Habeck had achieved "substantive progress" in their talks in Washington and won "assurances" that the US would seek to alleviate European concerns, Reuters reported.

Site Section

  1. Green Economy

Related stories

  1. EU updates rules to pump more state aid into green projects
  2. EU aims to simplify tax credits to counteract US green subsidies
  3. EU green industry plan could spark 'dangerous subsidy race'
  4. More money, more problems in EU answer to US green subsidies
EU updates rules to pump more state aid into green projects

The European Commission unveiled new guidelines to incentivise public investment in green climate and energy projects, ending subsidies for the most-polluting fossil fuels. But natural gas projects will still be eligible for public funds under certain conditions.

Opinion

More money, more problems in EU answer to US green subsidies

Industrial energy-intense sectors, outside Germany and France, will not move to the US. They will go bust, as they cannot compete in a fragmented single market. So to save industry in two member states, we will kill the rest?

MEPs to vote on risky 'hydrogen for home heating' rule

The gas-boiler industry is pushing for hydrogen to be allowed to heat homes — but as well as being riskier for explosions and exacerbating asthma, experts dub domestic hydrogen 'a dangerous distraction'.

Hawkish ECB rate-rise 'puts energy transition at risk'

The European Central Bank raised interest rates by another 0.5 percent to a 14-year high, and expects to hike rates by another half percent in March. But what does that mean for the green transition?

Opinion

The return of Lula means now is the time for EU-Mercosur deal

The EU must realise the need for a trade agreement with Mercosur. The timing has never been better. The recent election of the president of Brazil, Lula da Silva, marks a fresh start to move forward on the Mercosur Agreement.

Latest News

  1. EU leaders attempt to hash out reponse to US green subsidies
  2. Russian diplomats in EU: unpaid wages, low morale
  3. Eight EU states press for more Turkey-style migrant swap deals
  4. EU buries head deeper in sand over Israel's apartheid
  5. Polish MEP also went on freelance Azerbaijan trip
  6. Why Europe's interminable compromises are a virtue
  7. Wales' message to Europe: 'We'll be back'
  8. MEPs to vote on risky 'hydrogen for home heating' rule

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. EFBWWEU Social Dialogue review – publication of the European Commission package and joint statement of ETUFs
  2. Oxfam InternationalPan Africa Program Progress Report 2022 - Post Covid and Beyond
  3. WWFWWF Living Planet Report
  4. EFBWWEFBWW Executive Committee report on major abuses, labour crime and subcontracting
  5. European Parliamentary Forum for Sexual & Reproductive Rights (EPF)Launch of the EPF Contraception Policy Atlas Europe 2023. 8th February. Register now.
  6. Europan Patent OfficeHydrogen patents for a clean energy future: A global trend analysis of innovation along hydrogen value chains

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Forum EuropeConnecting the World from the Skies calls for global cooperation in NTN rollout
  2. European Committee of the RegionsRe-Watch EURegions Week 2022
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersCOP27: Food systems transformation for climate action
  4. Friedrich Naumann Foundation European DialogueGender x Geopolitics: Shaping an Inclusive Foreign Security Policy for Europe
  5. Obama FoundationThe Obama Foundation Opens Applications for its Leaders Program in Europe
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersLarge Nordic youth delegation at COP15 biodiversity summit in Montreal

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us