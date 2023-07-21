Friday

21st Jul 2023

  1. News
  2. Green Economy

Investors baffled by watering-down of EU sustainable reporting plan

  • The EU Commission has backtracked on its initial corporate reporting ambitions (Photo: Johannes Plenio)

By

Listen to article

European investors are sounding the alarm over sustainable reporting rules, which they say have been drastically weakened by the European Commission.

In June, the commission published a draft set of environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting rules that will cover 50,000 EU companies and are meant to improve their disclosures on twelve standards — which also cover workforce-related issues such as collective bargaining and adequate pay.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Since then civil society organisations, investors and businesses had time to respond to the proposal, which will be presented in its final form in August. But the response has not been kind.

Many reporting requirements that were mandatory in an earlier draft have been made voluntary. These include climate, biodiversity and transition plan reporting.

This means companies can decide for themselves whether a requirement is "material" to them, which means they decide whether their activities are impactful to nature.

But investors fear this could reduce the "consistency" of the reporting, Johan Barnard, the head of international public affairs at APG, one of the world's largest pension investors, told EUobserver.

If "one bike manufacturer decides biodiversity is non-material to them, and another does report on it," he said, "financial institutions would have to rely on their own estimates."

"Well, lo and behold, you don't get the same results," he said.

Counter move

One of the problems facing investors may be that the EU's sustainable reporting drive is actually working.

Investors and asset managers are already bound by the 2022 Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR), which means they have to report on biodiversity and environmental impact of their investments even if companies do not.

The Dutch Federation of Pension Funds and other influential groups, including the European Fund and Asset Management Association (Efama), the United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative (UNEP FI), as well as 93 asset managers, have called on the commission to "uphold the integrity" of the standards.

"We simply can't invest sustainably if we don't know how sustainable a company is," Matthies Verstegen, head of the Brussels office of the Dutch Pension Federation, told EUobserver.

"I would like to move to a system where we can simply rely on company reporting," said Barnard.

Is it asking too much?

When asked, the commission sounded convinced that it was necessary to reduce the reporting burden.

There needs to be "flexibility, in particular for smaller companies in the beginning," Sven Gentner, a top civil servant at the commission chiefly responsible for European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS), told EUobserver in June. "Many told us it is challenging, and it is important that businesses can cope with the requirements."

But corporate lobbying to weaken the rules has been intense, especially from German companies, including BMW, chemical giant BASF, as detailed by Philippe Diaz who is a member of EFRAG, an official advisory body of the commission.

And not all agree with commission thinking: "It is true that reporting on natural impacts requires effort, but once a company knows how to do it, it's not that hard," Ger Jaarsma, the chairman of the Dutch Pension Federation, told EUobserver.

"I think the commission has been overly cautious about wanting to reduce the reporting burden," Mirjam Wolfrum, who is a director at the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), a non-profit running a global disclosure system, told EUobserver.

Many companies already report on transition plans and biodiversity and environmental impact, which Wolfrum says are often seen as beneficial.

"You know, 69 percent of the companies that do sustainability reporting tell us it improves their reputation, 54 percent say it gives them a competitive advantage and 78 percent say it helps them identify business opportunities," she said.

According to Wolfrum biodiversity and emissions reporting should be mandatory, including scope three emissions, which are the emissions produced by consumers using company products (like burning gasoline in cars).

"If scope three emissions are not mandatory, we are flying blind," she said. "There would be no way to track progress against the global carbon budget."

The commission now plans to publish the final proposal at the end of August.

Since the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS) is a delegated act, it cannot be amended by the EU Council or the European Parliament once the commission puts it forward.

It can only be approved as it is or outright rejected by a majority in parliament or a qualified majority in the EU Council.

Site Section

  1. Green Economy

Related stories

  1. EU to let companies self-police on green and social rules
  2. EU's most sustainable islands are Danish 'Sunshine Islands'
  3. Final steps for EU's due diligence on supply chains law

Analysis

Final steps for EU's due diligence on supply chains law

Final negotiations on the EU due diligence law begin this week. But will this law make companies embed due diligence requirements in their internal processes or incentive them to outsource their obligations to third parties?

Latest News

  1. Investors baffled by watering-down of EU sustainable reporting plan
  2. Spaniards face stark choice in Sunday's snap election
  3. EU concern on migration from Tunisia was years in the making
  4. Digital platforms — the 'uber-isation' of care for the elderly
  5. EU's minerals strategy: what's ethical vs what's critical
  6. Reality check: investors don't really care about debt levels
  7. Tunisia abusing African migrants, says leading NGO
  8. Household living standards fall in almost half EU countries

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  2. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA
  3. International Medical Devices Regulators Forum (IMDRF)Join regulators & industry experts at the 24th IMDRF session- Berlin September 25-26. Register early for discounted hotel rates
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersGlobal interest in the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations – here are the speakers for the launch
  5. Nordic Council of Ministers20 June: Launch of the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations
  6. International Sustainable Finance CentreJoin CEE Sustainable Finance Summit, 15 – 19 May 2023, high-level event for finance & business

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. ICLEISeven actionable measures to make food procurement in Europe more sustainable
  2. World BankWorld Bank Report Highlights Role of Human Development for a Successful Green Transition in Europe
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic summit to step up the fight against food loss and waste
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersThink-tank: Strengthen co-operation around tech giants’ influence in the Nordics
  5. EFBWWEFBWW calls for the EC to stop exploitation in subcontracting chains
  6. InformaConnecting Expert Industry-Leaders, Top Suppliers, and Inquiring Buyers all in one space - visit Battery Show Europe.

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us