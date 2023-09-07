Thursday

7th Sep 2023

  1. News
  2. Green Economy

Nairobi summit ends with African call for global carbon tax

  • Kenyan president William Ruto presenting the Nairobi Declaration at the conclusion of the inaugural summit (Photo: Twitter)

By

Listen to article

Kenyan president William Ruto, speaking at the final ceremony of the three-day Africa Climate Summit on Wednesday (6 September), called for new global taxes and reforms to the financial system to help fund climate action on the continent.

The document called on world leaders "to rally behind the proposal for a global carbon taxation regime including a carbon tax on fossil fuel trade, maritime transport and aviation, that may also be augmented by a global financial transaction tax."

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

The document also commits African governments to increase renewable power capacity from 56 GW in 2022 to 300 GW by 2030 and finalising the African Union's 2050 biodiversity strategy.

Using language spearheaded by Ruto himself, the declaration also calls for economic growth and job creation that limits emissions by "leapfrogging" polluting industries and "fostering green modes of production" instead.

"We need robust industrialisation, but we must go green fast before industrialising and not vice-versa as the advanced countries had the luxury to do," he told delegates.

The unanimously signed Nairobi Declaration will serve as the basis for negotiations at the United Nations climate summit (COP28) held in Dubai at the end of November into December.

Although some African governments did not attend, with Nigeria, Egypt and South Africa all not represented at the highest level, it is the first time a majority of African leaders coalesced around a central climate message ahead of a UN climate summit.

"With the Nairobi Declaration, Africa states clearly that it wants to play a role in the global climate negotiations, and the EU wants to be your ally," EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen tweeted on Wednesday.

Many others felt the declaration was a hopeful sign but also signalled more work is needed.

"My take is that this is the first time African leaders have laid out — in official terms what they want from global economic reforms. That's a very good thing," executive director of the One Campaign, a global anti-poverty group, tweeted in response to the declaration. "Now African leaders need to work on a plan and the institutional apparatus to drive these commitments forward."

Financial reform

According to Ruto, governments, development banks, private investors and philanthropists committed a combined $23bn [€21bn] in all to green projects over the three days.

But the document also stressed that these investments are not enough to help the continent deal with the effects of climate change.

African countries face borrowing costs that are vastly higher than anywhere else, leading to debt crises and a failing response to the effects of climate change. "No country should ever have to choose between development and climate action," the document notes.

Therefore, the African leaders have signed a call for reform of the multilateral development banks to increase their lending space and to make Africa's governments more representative.

The declaration also called for the "better deployment" of the IMF's special drawing rights mechanism, which represents hundreds of billions in reserve assets which currently sit unused.

Other proposals included new debt relief measures to help avoid debt default, such as the introduction of debt-pause clauses in borrowing terms and a 10-year grace period.

Debt and systemic reforms of the multilateral banking and financial system will next be discussed at the G20 meeting of finance ministers scheduled in Delhi this weekend.

Site Section

  1. Green Economy

Related stories

  1. Kenya hosts first-ever Africa Climate Summit
  2. EU pledges support for African finance reform at summit
  3. The battle to fix the 'rigged' financial system needs a strong African voice
Kenya hosts first-ever Africa Climate Summit

Kenyan president William Ruto launched the inaugural Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi and showcased the continent's potential as a clean energy powerhouse. Africa contains 60 percent of the world's solar potential, massive geothermal capacity and CO2-absorbing tropical forests.

EU pledges support for African finance reform at summit

EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen pledged support for African financial reform bid at the Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi — but did not go into details, and left before she was scheduled to discuss the topic further.

Analysis

Europe's summer wildfires: the lessons to be learnt

This summer's wildfires have dominated headlines, featuring pictures of helicopters flying overhead and tourists fleeing — but what lessons have experts drawn? They are calling for the need to manage forests and vegetation, and create more forest firebreaks.

Analysis

Europe's summer wildfires: the lessons to be learnt

This summer's wildfires have dominated headlines, featuring pictures of helicopters flying overhead and tourists fleeing — but what lessons have experts drawn? They are calling for the need to manage forests and vegetation, and create more forest firebreaks.

Latest News

  1. Nairobi summit ends with African call for global carbon tax
  2. EU lists six tech giants as 'gatekeepers' under new law
  3. Frontex wins case against Syrian refugee family
  4. EU's new disability card — a hit for trips, 'insufficient' for moving
  5. Africa's high green borrowing costs big obstacle, study finds
  6. 2024 EU budget: 'How are we supposed to do more with less?'
  7. Managing climate disasters from space
  8. EU pledges support for African finance reform at summit

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  2. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA
  3. International Medical Devices Regulators Forum (IMDRF)Join regulators & industry experts at the 24th IMDRF session- Berlin September 25-26. Register early for discounted hotel rates
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersGlobal interest in the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations – here are the speakers for the launch
  5. Nordic Council of Ministers20 June: Launch of the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations
  6. International Sustainable Finance CentreJoin CEE Sustainable Finance Summit, 15 – 19 May 2023, high-level event for finance & business

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. ICLEISeven actionable measures to make food procurement in Europe more sustainable
  2. World BankWorld Bank Report Highlights Role of Human Development for a Successful Green Transition in Europe
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic summit to step up the fight against food loss and waste
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersThink-tank: Strengthen co-operation around tech giants’ influence in the Nordics
  5. EFBWWEFBWW calls for the EC to stop exploitation in subcontracting chains
  6. InformaConnecting Expert Industry-Leaders, Top Suppliers, and Inquiring Buyers all in one space - visit Battery Show Europe.

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us