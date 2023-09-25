Monday

25th Sep 2023

  1. News
  2. Green Economy

EU poised to agree on weakened emission rules

  • France, the Czech Republic and Italy have led the push to weaken tailpipe emission rules (Photo: European Parliament)

By

Listen to article

EU member states will most likely back a compromise text for new emission rules for cars and trucks on Monday (25 September), diplomats told EUobserver.

The final draft, as put forward by Spain, which currently holds the EU's rotating presidency represents a significant watering down of an earlier EU Commission proposal.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

The EU has strengthened its emissions standards for vehicles since 1992 when the first version of the regulation was implemented as 'Euro 1.'

November last year, the commission put forth the seventh rendition, referred to as Euro 7, which includes stricter guidelines for particle emissions from tires and brakes.

But eight countries, including France and Italy, have pushed back against stricter limits on tailpipe emissions and pollutants such as nitrous oxides, arguing that more rules might distract from investment in electric vehicles.

Sales of vehicles with combustion engines are due to be banned by 2035.

But in the latest compromise, the implementation date was extended to 30 months, up from 24 months after the regulation enters into force.

"There isn't much left of the initial commission proposal," a diplomat from a country supportive of stricter rules told EUobserver, adding that higher ambitions for now seemed out of reach.

The Brussels-based Transport and Environment lobby group criticised the compromise, with vehicle emissions expert Anna Kajinska saying that the proposal ]l is a" disaster for air pollution in Europe's cities."

"The Commission should think whether or not they even want this joke of a regulation to be adopted," she added.

E-fuels

Germany, Europe's largest car manufacturer, has tried to use divisions to its advantage and push through acceptance of vehicles running on e-fuels in the regulation.

According to one anonymous diplomat, few countries support Germany in this. However, the Spanish presidency may be forced to include German demands in the final text to gain sufficient support for the final text, although this is not yet clear.

E-fuels are expected to be unavoidable as a replacement in the maritime and aviation sectors but are currently not commercially available.

One pilot plant in Chile will soon be able to produce e-fuels at an estimated cost of €50 per litre of fuel compared to 50 cents for the equivalent in fossil fuels and even lower prices for electric vehicles.

Even if produced at an industrial scale, e-fuels would still be four to five times more expensive than direct electrification, which is an inherently more efficient technology.

A recent Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research analysis shows that even under exponential growth scenarios, e-fuels can only replace 50 percent of used fuel in aviation, maritime and industry sectors by 2035, making its use for retail vehicle transport unlikely.

If member states reach an agreement on Monday, they will still need to negotiate a final deal with the European Parliament.

Site Section

  1. Green Economy

Related stories

  1. The EU industrial emissions directive vs livestock industry showdown
  2. EU climate body sets 2040 emissions target
  3. 'Win-win-win': cleaner cars through better environmental impact assessment

Opinion

The EU industrial emissions directive vs livestock industry showdown

The European Commission has proposed rules to address widespread air, water and soil pollution from large-scale animal rearing, but livestock lobbies and their political allies are fighting to uphold this destructive — and costly — status quo.

EU climate body sets 2040 emissions target

The EU climate advisory board has recommended a net emissions-reduction target of at least 90 percent by 2040 (on 1990 levels) in order to deliver on the climate neutrality goal by 2050.

Latest News

  1. Women at risk from shoddy EU laws on domestic workers
  2. EU poised to agree on weakened emission rules
  3. China trade tension and migration deal This WEEK
  4. Europe's energy strategy: A tale of competing priorities
  5. Why Greek state workers are protesting new labour law
  6. Gloves off, as Polish ruling party fights for power
  7. Here's the headline of every op-ed imploring something to stop
  8. Report: Tax richest 0.5%, raise €213bn for EU coffers

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. International Medical Devices Regulators Forum (IMDRF)Join regulators, industry & healthcare experts at the 24th IMDRF session, September 25-26, Berlin. Register by 20 Sept to join in person or online.
  2. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  3. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA
  4. International Medical Devices Regulators Forum (IMDRF)Join regulators & industry experts at the 24th IMDRF session- Berlin September 25-26. Register early for discounted hotel rates
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersGlobal interest in the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations – here are the speakers for the launch
  6. Nordic Council of Ministers20 June: Launch of the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. International Sustainable Finance CentreJoin CEE Sustainable Finance Summit, 15 – 19 May 2023, high-level event for finance & business
  2. ICLEISeven actionable measures to make food procurement in Europe more sustainable
  3. World BankWorld Bank Report Highlights Role of Human Development for a Successful Green Transition in Europe
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic summit to step up the fight against food loss and waste
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersThink-tank: Strengthen co-operation around tech giants’ influence in the Nordics
  6. EFBWWEFBWW calls for the EC to stop exploitation in subcontracting chains

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us