Wednesday

4th Oct 2023

  1. News
  2. Green Economy

UN calls for more 'pragmatic' anti-inflation policies

  • The economic arm of the United Nations called on central banks to loosen monetary policy (Photo: United Nations Photo)

By

Listen to article

The UN has called on central banks to institute "more pragmatic policies to tackle inflation."

Since 2022, the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank (ECB) have raised borrowing costs more than at any other time in recent history.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

ECB president Christine Lagarde was recently grilled in the European Parliament over the increasingly damaging effects of high borrowing costs, but she warned against "letting inflation run loose."

But the UN now warns high-interest rates are "crushing" the developing world and "squeezing" government budgets in wealthier countries, the economic arm of the New York-based body writes in an annual report published on Wednesday (4 October).

The UN's Conference on Trade and Development (Unctad), headquartered in Geneva, predicts a slowdown in global growth from three percent in 2022 to 2.4 percent in 2023.

And while inflation has come down somewhat since the peak in 2022, the report suggests higher rates have had little effect on lowering prices, which instead fell because of a drop in oil and gas prices when market panic subsided after the initial phase of the energy crunch following the Ukraine invasion was over.

Meanwhile, high interest rates have exacerbated global inequality and harmed investment prospects.

"We want to see a much more balanced mix of policies. We can't simply rely on monetary policy to do the job," said Richard Kozul-Wright, director of Unctad's development strategy division.

The prospect of meeting the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030 is "fading" as interest rates squeeze the fiscal space governments need to invest in clean energy.

Europe is on the brink of a recession, and the United States is showing signs of "building back weaker" despite massive government spending.

"To safeguard the world economy from future systemic crises, we must avoid the policy mistakes of the past and embrace a positive reform agenda," said Unctad secretary-general Rebeca Grynspan.

Inequality

One reform suggested in the report to be added to the "mix" of inflation-fighting measures was stricter regulation of commodity markets.

Much of the inflation outside of Europe was driven by food prices, market speculation, and corporate profiteering by companies like Cargill cited in the report, which saw historic profits since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

But commodities such as wheat, barley, sugar and maize are traded in an environment described by the UN as an "unregulated financial sector that operates outside of traditional banking oversight."

This lack of oversight makes the connection between profits and speculative trading hard to pattern out, rendering authorities mostly powerless to limit this form of profiteering and inflation.

Connected to this is that the worst-hit countries are the low- and middle-income countries that started to tap international capital markets in the past ten years, overwhelmingly against adjustable interest rates.

These so-called "frontier countries" now often spend a third of their national budget on paying back foreign creditors alone, up from an average of six percent in 2010, caused by the sudden increase of borrowing rates.

Some 3.3 billion people — almost half of humanity — now live in countries that spend more on debt interest payments than on education or health.

To get global economies back on track, Unctad calls for an end to austerity in wealthy countries, which is worsening the economic outlook in the developing world, and focus instead on wage-led growth and improving social protection programmes.

"We need a balanced policy mix of fiscal, monetary and supply-side measures to achieve financial sustainability, boost productive investment and create better jobs," said Grynspan.

Site Section

  1. Green Economy

Related stories

  1. Is the ECB sabotaging Europe's Green Deal?
  2. ECB rate hikes see corporate loans drop to record low
  3. ECB president grilled over €135bn interest payout to commercial banks

Analysis

Is the ECB sabotaging Europe's Green Deal?

The European Central Bank (ECB) recently raised interest rates to the highest point in the currency's 21-year existence — but the effects of its policies on renewables are badly understood.

ECB rate hikes see corporate loans drop to record low

According to the ECB lending survey, demand for corporate loans fell 42 percent in the second quarter of 2023, and 38 percent in the first quarter. "The decrease was again substantially stronger than expected by banks," the ECB reported.

IEA says: Go green now, save €11 trillion later

The International Energy Agency finds that the clean energy investment needed to stay below 1.5 degrees Celsius warming saves $12 trillion [€11.3 trillion] in fuel expenditure — and creates double the amount of jobs lost in fossil fuel-related industries.

Analysis

Is the ECB sabotaging Europe's Green Deal?

The European Central Bank (ECB) recently raised interest rates to the highest point in the currency's 21-year existence — but the effects of its policies on renewables are badly understood.

Opinion

How do you make embarrassing EU documents 'disappear'?

The EU Commission's new magic formula for avoiding scrutiny is simple. You declare the documents in question to be "short-lived correspondence for a preliminary exchange of views" and thus exempt them from being logged in the official inventory.

Latest News

  1. Granada twin summits: Enlargement, migration on menu
  2. UN calls for more 'pragmatic' anti-inflation policies
  3. House prices squeezing EU citizens, MEPs warn
  4. Asylum reform talks relaunch, after EU states settle dispute
  5. EU appetite growing for sanctions on Serbia
  6. Migration: Let us put the 'pull factor' myth finally to rest
  7. EU demands 'full clarity' from Warsaw on visa-scandal
  8. EU reveals 10 'critical tech' in bid to de-risk from China

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region is stepping up its efforts to reduce food waste
  2. International Medical Devices Regulators Forum (IMDRF)Join regulators, industry & healthcare experts at the 24th IMDRF session, September 25-26, Berlin. Register by 20 Sept to join in person or online.
  3. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  4. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA
  5. International Medical Devices Regulators Forum (IMDRF)Join regulators & industry experts at the 24th IMDRF session- Berlin September 25-26. Register early for discounted hotel rates
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersGlobal interest in the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations – here are the speakers for the launch

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of Ministers20 June: Launch of the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations
  2. International Sustainable Finance CentreJoin CEE Sustainable Finance Summit, 15 – 19 May 2023, high-level event for finance & business
  3. ICLEISeven actionable measures to make food procurement in Europe more sustainable
  4. World BankWorld Bank Report Highlights Role of Human Development for a Successful Green Transition in Europe
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic summit to step up the fight against food loss and waste
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersThink-tank: Strengthen co-operation around tech giants’ influence in the Nordics

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us