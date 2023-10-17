Tuesday

17th Oct 2023

  1. News
  2. Green Economy

Beyond REACH? EU Commission dumps its chemical reform

  • According to the European Environmental Bureau, it usually takes more than a decade for the EU and national authorities to spot toxic chemicals and then another 10 years to clamp down on their use (Photo: Greg Schwanbeck)

By

Listen to article

There were no traces of key legislative proposals in areas such as chemicals, animal welfare, and food systems in the 2024 work programme unveiled by the European Commission on Tuesday (17 October).

The EU executive has backtracked on its pledges made under the 2020 Chemicals Strategy for Sustainability — triggering outrage among environmental campaigners who accused commission president Ursula von der Leyen of turning a blind eye to chemical pollution and human well-being.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

But it has also dumped other key proposals, such as a ban on caged farming and the much-awaited law on sustainable food — once considered a "flagship initiative" of the Farm to Fork strategy.

Notably, the chemical REACH reform is one of the major proposals missing in the commission work programme.

The revision, initially expected in 2022, was already delayed until the end of 2023 for political reasons — and now looks like it will not be happening any time soon.

Covid-19, the energy crisis, Russia's war in Ukraine and the overall economic fallout have likely contributed to this delay.

Nevertheless, advocacy groups have blamed the commission for giving in to lobbyists, favouring industry interests over citizens.

"The profits of the chemical industry are more important than the health of Europeans," said Tatiana Santos, head of chemicals policy at the European Environmental Bureau.

While REACH is widely seen as one of the strictest laws governing chemicals in the world, its revision was aimed at prohibiting groups of chemicals — instead of assessing substances individually — to fast-track restrictions over the most hazardous chemicals.

According to the European Environmental Bureau, it usually takes more than a decade for the EU and national authorities to spot toxic chemicals and then another 10 years to clamp down on their use.

Hurts business, too

When asked by EUobserver whether the commission could provide any details on its supposed major chemical reform, a spokesperson argued that work is still ongoing, since this file requires striking the right balance between industrial competitiveness and environmental and human protection.

During a debate on Wednesday, the commission finally recognised that the reform will not come under the current legislative term.

"Given the complexity of the file, it is possible that the REACH amendment will have to be taken forward in the next mandate," EU commissioner Maroš Šefčovič, commission vice-president and current EU Green Deal chief, told MEPs.

However, experts argue that postponing its reforms creates legal uncertainty for businesses in the sector — a concern previously also raised by MEPs.

"The current uncertainties around the regulatory environment do not benefit any stakeholders, not even big companies, because they hurt the projection capacities of investors," Natacha Cingotti, an expert on chemicals from the Health and Environment Alliance told EUobserver.

She said new evidence is consistently showing how "ineffective" the implementation of the current law is and how urgent it is to reform it.

The extensively documented and long-standing issue of widespread human exposure to the so-called 'forever chemicals' — technically known as PFAS — is an example of the shortcomings of the current REACH regulation.

"Delaying a protective and progressive reform of REACH would mean a missed opportunity for the EU to renew this leadership position," Cingotti also said.

Meanwhile, additional legislation that has been dropped from the work programme includes the ban on non-essential uses of the most harmful chemicals in consumer products like toys, baby nappies, cosmetics or food packaging.

Earlier this year, leaked documents revealed that the proposal was already expected to lack teeth.

The work programme also lacks the widely-anticipated prohibition on exporting banned chemicals from Europe to other parts of the globe — a multimillion-euro business for some companies in Europe.

Although these proposals don't feature on the commission work programme, they could be added at a later stage.

Site Section

  1. Green Economy

Related stories

  1. EU pledge to ban toxic chemicals in everyday products risks unravelling
  2. PFAS 'forever chemicals' cost society €16 trillion a year
  3. 'Widespread' forever chemicals exposure across Europe
  4. Corporate lobbying and the delay of the EU's Reach directive
PFAS 'forever chemicals' cost society €16 trillion a year

Researchers found that global societal costs of the so-called forever chemicals or PFAS amount to €16 trillion per year. Meanwhile, the bigger producers of these chemicals are also among the ones spending the most to lobby EU policies.

'Widespread' forever chemicals exposure across Europe

There is widespread human exposure to so-called 'forever chemicals' — technically known as PFAS — in Europe, with growing hotspots identified in Germany, Belgium, Sweden, Italy, and Denmark, experts warned in a new piece of research.

Opinion

Corporate lobbying and the delay of the EU's Reach directive

The European Commission has delayed publishing its proposal to revise the Reach regulation, a key part of the European Green Deal's chemicals strategy. Centre-right political pressure, backed up by corporate lobbying, seems to have been behind the decision to delay.

Power grid spending needs to double to €600bn, IEA warns

In a new report, the International Energy Agency urges governments to start planning now, because by 2040, the world needs 80m km of power grid to meet climate targets. "Plan early and do it right," said IEA director Fatih Birol.

Power grid spending needs to double to €600bn, IEA warns

In a new report, the International Energy Agency urges governments to start planning now, because by 2040, the world needs 80m km of power grid to meet climate targets. "Plan early and do it right," said IEA director Fatih Birol.

Opinion

The greenwashing scam behind EU's 'grey' hydrogen

The reality of EU hydrogen expansion is a well-funded, highly-orchestrated greenwashing scam. Some 99 percent of hydrogen produced globally is in fact 'grey hydrogen', made using fossil fuels.

Latest News

  1. Beyond REACH? EU Commission dumps its chemical reform
  2. MEPs agree EU ban on forced-labour goods, but Council stalls
  3. MEPs spar over EU leadership's confused response to Israeli war
  4. Power grid spending needs to double to €600bn, IEA warns
  5. Russia — balancing between Hamas and Israel
  6. Gaza Abyss: supporting UNRWA is humanitarian imperative
  7. Europe 'united against terror' after two killed in Brussels
  8. France, Germany face test over EU power market reform

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. European Citizen's InitiativeThe ECI empowers citizens to propose changes to EU laws. Listen to the podcast series! #EUTakeTheInitiative
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region is stepping up its efforts to reduce food waste
  3. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  4. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA
  5. International Medical Devices Regulators Forum (IMDRF)Join regulators & industry experts at the 24th IMDRF session- Berlin September 25-26. Register early for discounted hotel rates
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersGlobal interest in the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations – here are the speakers for the launch

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of Ministers20 June: Launch of the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations
  2. International Sustainable Finance CentreJoin CEE Sustainable Finance Summit, 15 – 19 May 2023, high-level event for finance & business
  3. ICLEISeven actionable measures to make food procurement in Europe more sustainable
  4. World BankWorld Bank Report Highlights Role of Human Development for a Successful Green Transition in Europe
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic summit to step up the fight against food loss and waste
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersThink-tank: Strengthen co-operation around tech giants’ influence in the Nordics

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us