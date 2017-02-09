Ad
The Russian state, Gazprom's master, is openly challenging the unity of the EU and waging wars in our neighbouring countries (Photo: gazprom.com)

Letter

Nord Stream 2 is incompatible with Energy Union

by Anna Kinberg Batra and Gunnar Hoekmark, Stockholm,

Ever since the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project was launched by Gazprom, the Russian state controlled global energy company that holds the world’s largest gas reserves, its aims and consequences have been debated in capitals around our union. \n \nSince Nord Stream 1 was built, major changes have taken place.

Most importantly, the EU has decided on the European Energy Union, aiming at ensuring that Europe has secure, affordable and climate-friendly energy.

One dimension of the Ener...

