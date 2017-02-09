Nord Stream 2 is incompatible with Energy Union

Ever since the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project was launched by Gazprom, the Russian state controlled global energy company that holds the world’s largest gas reserves, its aims and consequences have been debated in capitals around our union.



Since Nord Stream 1 was built, major changes have taken place.

Most importantly, the EU has decided on the European Energy Union, aiming at ensuring that Europe has secure, affordable and climate-friendly energy.

One dimension of the Ener...