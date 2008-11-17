EU car makers eye multi-billion rescue package

The European Investment Bank (EIB) could help out struggling European car makers with a credit programme worth up to €40 billion, with details expected next week, the Financial Times reports.

With car sales dropping 15.5 percent in Western Europe in the past month, car makers on the continent are turning to national governments and EU institutions to rescue them from the spreading recession.

The €40 billion rescue package from the EIB would be double the amount the American congre...