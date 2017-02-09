Dieselgate: MEPs want to give EU more testing powers

Members of the European Parliament voted on Thursday (9 February) to increase oversight at EU level of how cars are tested and approved, in what lead MEP Daniel Dalton called a “strong, robust response” to the Dieselgate emissions scandal.

Elsewhere in the parliament, members of an inquiry committee were struck by comments made by industry commissioner Elzbieta Bienkowska, who said that in her view neither the car industry nor many national governments had learned anything from the scan...