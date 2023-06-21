Ad
The Enel coal-fired power plant in southwestern Sardinia, Italy. (Photo: Matteo Barsantini)

EU's Just Transition Fund: Is it really helping workers and SMEs?

by Alva Rosengren, Angèle Duplouy, Athanasia Dordokidou, Matteo Scannavini, Mireia Jimenez Barcelo,

The European Union's Just Transition Fund (JTF), which allocates €17.5 billion for carbon-intensive regions to implement a fair and sustainable ecological transition by 2027, faces issues of delayed disbursement and accessibility for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs). This creates uncertainties about the future of workers and companies in these regions.

Our international team investigated the implementation of the JTF across seven European countries: France, Germany, Greece, Italy, P...

This article is the first part of an investigation into the EU's Just Transition Fund and part of the "Crossborder Journalism Campus", an Erasmus+ project of the University of Gothenburg, Leipzig University, and the Centre de Formation des Journalistes in Paris. Additional reporting by Laura Lansche, Manon Krakowiak, and Sophia Seifert.

This article is the first part of an investigation into the EU's Just Transition Fund and part of the "Crossborder Journalism Campus", an Erasmus+ project of the University of Gothenburg, Leipzig University, and the Centre de Formation des Journalistes in Paris. Additional reporting by Laura Lansche, Manon Krakowiak, and Sophia Seifert.

