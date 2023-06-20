Ad
euobserver
To minimise environmental impact, meat consumption should be replaced by increased consumption of plant foods, such as legumes and fish from sustainably managed stocks," the 391-page scientific report advises (Photo: Silje Katrine Robinson – norden.org)

Nordic nutrition guidelines advise to eat less meat — but Sweden revolts

Nordics
Green Economy
Health & Society
by Lisbeth Kirk, Copenhagen,

New Nordic nutrition guidelines published on Tuesday (20 June) recommend eating less meat for the sake of health and environment.

"To minimise environmental impact, meat consumption should be replaced by increased consumption of plant foods, such as legumes and fish from sustainably managed stocks," the 391-page scientific NRR2023 report advises.

It is the sixth update of the Nordic Nutrition Recommendations (NNR) since 1980. And ...

Nordics

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

