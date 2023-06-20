Nordic nutrition guidelines advise to eat less meat — but Sweden revolts

New Nordic nutrition guidelines published on Tuesday (20 June) recommend eating less meat for the sake of health and environment.
"To minimise environmental impact, meat consumption should be replaced by increased consumption of plant foods, such as legumes and fish from sustainably managed stocks," the 391-page scientific NRR2023 report advises.
It is the sixth update of the Nordic Nutrition Recommendations (NNR) since 1980. And ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.