Ad
euobserver
Toys and milk from China have caused major safety scares over the past couple of years (Photo: EUobserver)

Milk and toy scares drive new EU-China product safety efforts

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips,

The European Union and China on Monday (17 November) agreed to boost product controls over consumer goods and food coming into the bloc from the Communist nation.

The move comes in the wake of a series of headline-grabbing safety scares in the last couple of years about toys and milk produced in China.

The agreement, a memorandum of understanding from the two sides, strengthens bilateral co-operation between the EU and China for product safety enforcement and expands the exchange ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Toys and milk from China have caused major safety scares over the past couple of years (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections