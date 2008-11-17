Milk and toy scares drive new EU-China product safety efforts

The European Union and China on Monday (17 November) agreed to boost product controls over consumer goods and food coming into the bloc from the Communist nation.
The move comes in the wake of a series of headline-grabbing safety scares in the last couple of years about toys and milk produced in China.
The agreement, a memorandum of understanding from the two sides, strengthens bilateral co-operation between the EU and China for product safety enforcement and expands the exchange ...
