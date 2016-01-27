EU seeks more control on national car tests

The European Commission wants more powers over the approval process of new car types for the European market, it announced on Wednesday (27 January).
The EU executive had already been looking to review the legal framework, but was convinced of the need for stronger EU oversight by last year's Volkswagen diesel scandal, which saw large-scale cheating on emissions tests by the German car manufacturer.
“We have to make sure this never happens again,” EU competitiveness commissioner J...
