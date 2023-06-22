Ad
Portugal has seen wildfires burn over 7,000 hectares this year (Photo: Ricardo Faria)

Feature

More and earlier fires in EU — but not enough fire-fighters

by Paula Soler and Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,
Now summer is officially here, temperatures are rising and the risk of wildfires increases.

High temperatures and dry conditions due to climate change have increased both the risk of wildfires in Europe and the timing, to earlier than before.

Significant fires were already recorded in different regions of Spain in March, with serious associated emissions. Portugal has also seen fires burn over 7,000 hectares this year. In ...

