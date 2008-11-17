The truth behind the Court of Auditors report

Every November, when the European Court of Auditors publishes its annual audit, eurosceptics, without fail, jump up and down saying that EU spending is riddled with fraud and corruption and can't sign off its own accounts. This year is just the same.
But, after taking a look at what the Court of Auditors (CoA) report actually says, the reality is somewhat different. For starters, the CoA, for the first time, states that the EU's accounts give a "fair representation …in all material resp...
