Ad
euobserver
A Czech private garage carrying out emissions test (Photo: Peter Teffer)

EU to spend €1.6 million on car emissions tests

Dieselgate
Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The European Commission will make €1.6 million available next year to fund independent testing of cars, in the wake of the 'Dieselgate' scandal.

The money will come from the EU budget and has been requested by the European Parliament.

The 2018 budget will be rubber-stamped by MEPs on Thursday (30 November).

It comes after widescale emissions cheating by German carmaker Volkswagen Group was brought to light in the United States through the reports of a non-governmental organi...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
DieselgateGreen Economy

Related articles

Leak: EU states weaken post-Dieselgate testing
New on-road car emissions test cannot prevent all cheating
Commission: clean up diesel cars, or EU agency inevitable
Dieselgate disappointed car-loving commissioner
A Czech private garage carrying out emissions test (Photo: Peter Teffer)

Tags

DieselgateGreen Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections