Volkswagen is refusing to offer any bonus to customers affected by the emissions fraud (Photo: Brett Levin)

Dieselgate: EU disappointed with VW's treatment of customers

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The EU's highest official in charge of consumer affairs is “disappointed” that Volkswagen is unwilling to give even a non-financial compensation to consumers who had bought a diesel car equipped with cheating software.

“My optimism is decreasing since last year October, when I was very clear about what I would like Volkswagen to do,” EU justice and consumer affairs commissioner Vera Jourova told EUobserver on Monday (20 February).

She wants the German carmaker to provide the 8.5 m...

