MEPs demand Serbia not cancel Pride march

Scores of European lawmakers are demanding Serbia allow an LGBTI march to take place in Belgrade.

Their demand follows Serbia's president Aleksandar Vučić's announcement at the weekend that the so-called EuroPride scheduled for September would be "cancelled or postponed".

Student or retired? Then this plan is for you.

Vučić blamed a tense border stand-off with Kosovo for the move, despite the two sides reaching a recent deal on one of the two contentious issues.

But some 145 MEPs across the major political groups on Wednesday (31 August) have since sent Vučić and prime minister Ana Brnabić a letter asking them to reconsider and to deploy police security at the event.

"We are aware that there are threats to the security of protestors, yet we maintain that banning this event outright is not the right solution," states the letter.

Luxembourg's socialist Marc Angel, who co-chairs a European Parliament group working on LGBTI issues, said Serbia's Brnabić had also promised full support for the organisers. "We therefore simply call on that promise to be fulfilled," he said.

Foreign affairs ministers speak out

European foreign affairs ministers have also chimed in, demanding the parade take place.

"We do not agree with the stance of the Serbian president," said the Czech Republic's minister Jan Lipavský.

Sweden's foreign minister Anne Linde said hosting EuroPride "is an honour" and a demonstration for human rights.

Norway's Anniken Huitfeldt also offered her support to "encourage Serbia to facilitate Europride 2022 in Belgrade".

"Disheartened by Serbia's decision to cancel the @EuroPride 2022," said Jeppe Kofod of Denmark.

EuroPride event organisers have also refused to stand down. In a statement, they said the march will continue as planned on 17 September.

"Neither the hosts of EuroPride 2022, Belgrade Pride, nor us as the licensor will cancel EuroPride in Belgrade," said EuroPride president Kristine Garina.