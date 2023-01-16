Monday

16th Jan 2023

  1. News
  2. Health & Society

Report reveals costs and biases of EU 'unpaid traineeships'

  • Traineeships are designed to serve as a trampoline into the labour market (Photo: Unsplash)

By

Listen to article

Equal opportunities, wallets, and health are the big casualties when a trainee is not paid for his/her work.

This is the conclusion of a report published on Monday (16 January) by the European Youth Forum (EYF), an advocacy group representing more than 100 youth organisations.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Have you ever wondered how much it costs an intern to subsist on an unpaid traineeship? EYF has calculated it and the figure comes to €1,028 per month, including housing, transport, health, food, leisure, and clothing costs.

This is a European average, and so in some more expensive countries trainees could hardly pay the rent with this estimate. In Luxembourg, for example, it would take more than €1,800 to get by on the "ramen-noodles only" budget, as the youth group calls it. In Denmark, it is similar (€1,712).

Another way to look at it: 11 out of 27 member states have a basic monthly cost-of-living above €1,000.

Traineeships are designed to serve as a trampoline to the labour market. However, unpaid internships "reduce social mobility, because depending on the socio-economic level of your family, you will have more or less difficulty in accessing the labour market," María Rodríguez, president of the EYF, told EuObserver.

There are three options. Either your family or friends can help you financially, or you have a considerable amount of savings, or you study and work at the same time to make ends meet, since another of the costs associated with these practices is the loss of a potential monthly income.

Yet the survey conducted by the European Youth Forum makes it clear: young people in households with the lowest economic standing are eight times less likely to be able to afford to take up such opportunities.

According to Eurostat, this includes migrants, people with disabilities, people living in single-parent households, those with lower levels of education, or those who do not live with their parents.

Nevertheless, not all costs are visible. "There are young people who have to work even more hours than what is legal in the EU [European Working Time Directive], which causes them stress and impacts on their own self-esteem and value as a person," says Rodriguez.

These findings come from the EYF survey of people from different geographical and socio-economic backgrounds. One that also captures some of their responses.

"Sometimes you are treated as if you are not a human and have to do menial tasks which do not contribute to your overall career development or life skills, like personal tasks such as making tea for your boss or licking envelopes," says one of the respondents.

That also raises the question of to what extent all these costs result in better job opportunities for young people's future.

According to a 2018 study by the International Labour Organization, it depends on the type of traineeship. "Paid internships are associated with better post-internship labour market outcomes in the short-run than unpaid ones". The same applies to more structured and organised internships, i.e. those with a mentor, access to health insurance, or similar working conditions to regular employees.

Belgium is working on improving labour inspections, Spain is in the final stages of drafting a trainee statute, and Cyprus and Portugal are also moving towards improving the quality of traineeships, according to the EYF president.

At EU institutional level, the European parliament and EU Commission are proceeding with reports and reviews of the existing frameworks.

Meanwhile, young people from groups at higher risk of poverty or social exclusion will have fewer opportunities to access the labour market. "This an issue of indirect discrimination, unfairly limiting the access that young people from marginalised social backgrounds have to any specific unpaid internship opportunity", states the discussion paper.

Site Section

  1. Health & Society

Related stories

  1. 'No pay, no way,' said the young Europeans. Now what?
  2. Paradox: Nordics' privileged youth feel miserable
  3. Gig economy workers need EU to end digital modern-day slavery

Feature

Paradox: Nordics' privileged youth feel miserable

Young people in the Nordic countries are among the most privileged in the world - yet many of them feel miserable. The Nordic Council is concerned and aims to find out why.

Opinion

Gig economy workers need EU to end digital modern-day slavery

On Wednesday, the European Parliament is to adopt a report calling on the EU Commission to propose laws to better protect platform workers. The S&D want to ensure platform workers can be considered employees, with full social and worker's rights.

Investigation

Cycling's legislative chaos: do they know what they're building?

Some EU countries lack clear and binding legislation regarding cycling infrastructure standards. There is little political will to introduce them, as this would stand in the way of real estate developers' interests or inconvenience car drivers.

Investigation

How EU funded bike infrastructure is used to 'greenwash' new tarmac

Despite millions poured in, EU countries are failing to reduce car use. But by adding an environmental dimension, countries covered by cohesion policy can continue road building with EU funds and file it under measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Opinion

Macron’s plan to raise pension age to 64 might just work

Emmanuel Macron's government has proposed to raise France's pension age from 62 to 64 and abolish sweetheart pension deals that allow public-sector workers to retire in their fifties. It's about time. France is late to raise its retirement age.

Opinion

How one pioneering Italian woman transformed EU law

The story of how Wilma Viscardini, a young female lawyer in a town in northern Italy in the 1950s, pioneered using new, liberal European legislation on issues like the free movement of workers or consumer rights, to help citizens.

Latest News

  1. Report reveals costs and biases of EU 'unpaid traineeships'
  2. Europe's new space sport seeks to launch reusable rockets
  3. Anti-corruption fixes, Davos, and the Czechs This WEEK
  4. Editor's weekly digest: Pan-European media, or lack thereof
  5. 'No pay, no way,' said the young Europeans. Now what?
  6. Swedish EU presidency makes their far-right a pan-European threat
  7. Arctic Swedish town makes way for world's largest iron ore mine
  8. Consumer bills and creeping war top EU citizens' fears, finds survey

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Europan Patent OfficeHydrogen patents for a clean energy future: A global trend analysis of innovation along hydrogen value chains
  2. Forum EuropeConnecting the World from the Skies calls for global cooperation in NTN rollout
  3. EFBWWCouncil issues disappointing position ignoring the threats posed by asbestos
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersLarge Nordic youth delegation at COP15 biodiversity summit in Montreal
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersCOP27: Food systems transformation for climate action
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region and the African Union urge the COP27 to talk about gender equality

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Friedrich Naumann Foundation European DialogueGender x Geopolitics: Shaping an Inclusive Foreign Security Policy for Europe
  2. Obama FoundationThe Obama Foundation Opens Applications for its Leaders Program in Europe
  3. EFBWW – EFBH – FETBBA lot more needs to be done to better protect construction workers from asbestos
  4. European Committee of the RegionsRe-Watch EURegions Week 2022
  5. UNESDA - Soft Drinks EuropeCall for EU action – SMEs in the beverage industry call for fairer access to recycled material
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic prime ministers: “We will deepen co-operation on defence”

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us