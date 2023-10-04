Wednesday

4th Oct 2023

  1. News
  2. Health & Society

House prices squeezing EU citizens, MEPs warn

  • Lisbon, Portugal. In some EU countries, house prices more than doubled between 2010 and 2023 (Photo: Unsplash)

By

Listen to article

House prices, mortgages, and rents are strangling citizens across Europe and depriving 895,000 people of access to housing, MEPs warned during a debate in Strasbourg on Wednesday(4 October).

In some EU countries, house prices more than doubled between 2010 and the second quarter of 2023, while rents rose by 21 percent, according to new figures from Eurostat.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Greece was the only member state to record a fall in house prices, while there were dramatic increases in Estonia (+211 percent), Hungary (+180 percent), Lithuania (+152 percent), Latvia (+144 percent), the Czech Republic (+122 percent), Luxembourg and Austria (both +120 percent).

The 895,000 homeless people in Europe is a minimum estimate, from the European Federation of National Organisations Working with the Homeless (FEANTSA), which makes it equivalent to the population of cities such as Turin or Marseille.

"In Portugal, access to housing is a miracle rather than a right," MEP Francisco Guerreiro (Greens/EFA) said during the debate. "Only structural change can bring this tragedy to an end".

The snapshot shows that, on average, housing costs accounted for around 19 percent of European households' disposable income in 2021. For those living below the poverty line, it accounted for almost 40 percent of their earnings.

The cost-of-living crisis, the impact of the war in Ukraine, and the Covid-19 pandemic have only added to the pressure to pay mortgages and rents.

At the EU level, energy prices increased by an average of over 54 percent between October 2021 and October 2022 — 38.4 percent for electricity and 73.6 percent for gas.

Finnish and Danish examples

In 2022, 95.3 million people in the EU were at risk of poverty or social exclusion, and only Finland and Denmark have so far made "demonstrable progress" in reducing homelessness, FEANTSA stressed.

Finland's "housing first" policy led to a significant reduction in homelessness. At the end of 2022, the Nordic country had fewer than 4,000 homeless persons, down from more than 17,000 at the end of the 1980s.

Similarly, Denmark implemented measures aimed at preventing homelessness among young people that resulted in a 26 percent decline in homeless people under the age of 24 between 2019 and 2022.

The Austrian 'Vienna Model' also provides some form of social housing to around 60 percent of its residents.

It is estimated that the lack of annual investment in social and affordable housing is around €57bn, said EU commissioner for jobs and social rights Nicholas Schmit.

"Social housing must remain or perhaps become again central when developing housing policies," commissioner Schmit said.

Among the demands made by MEPs at the plenary were the use of all available funds for affordable housing and the need for regulation to tackle speculation in the housing market.

"My government decided to put €3bn dedicated to public and social housing," Portuguese MEP Pedro Marques (S&D) told EUobserver. "This is something that we want to see in more member states".

Airbnb

Online booking platforms have also played a role in the EU's housing crisis.

Between 2022 and 2023, short-term rental accommodation platforms such as Airbnb, TripAdvisor, and Booking.com saw an increase of more than 16 percent in the number of nights booked. The most popular regions were France, Spain, Italy, and Portugal.

"We know that the prices of housing and rental have been very much inflated in big European cities, particularly the ones that are more traversed by tourists, also because of the short-term rental issue," Marques said.

(Photo: Eurostat)

Schmit said some progress has been made in recent years, but not enough, as the numbers continue to rise and the goal of eradicating homelessness by 2030 is slipping away. "We need bolder policies, we need to reform, we need to correct, and public authorities need to invest more," he said.

Marques believes this goes far beyond the 2030 target. "We need to change our mindset and really put a lot more policies and a lot more money into social policy priorities, particularly into this housing crisis," he said.

For Schmit, the next steps should focus on taking action, promoting a "housing-first" approach, coordinating efforts at the EU level, exchanging effective strategies and experiences, and prioritising more than just money.

"Europe alone will not solve the problem, but it has to contribute to the solution," Schmit said on the issue of EU competences in housing.

Site Section

  1. Health & Society

Related stories

  1. Nice holiday? Nearly third of EU households couldn't afford one
  2. Household living standards fall in almost half EU countries
  3. A wealth of jobs, but poor wages: Europe in 2023
  4. How law encourages exploitation of migrant workers

Opinion

A wealth of jobs, but poor wages: Europe in 2023

The best protection against poverty is employment. However, at the European level, this principle seems to be failing. It is not only the quantity of jobs that matter, but also fair wages.

Opinion

How law encourages exploitation of migrant workers

Even though the European labour market increasingly needs them, migrant workers from third countries remain highly vulnerable. Part of this vulnerability is an artefact of the law.

Poland's culture of fear after three years of abortion 'ban'

Poland in 2020 imposed a near-total ban on abortion, triggering mass protests — and today the demands for access to safe abortion continue. On International Safe Abortion Day, dozens gathered in Brussels calling for solidarity among member states.

Opinion

Time for a reset: EU regional funding needs overhauling

Vasco Alves Cordeiro, president of the European Committee of the Regions, is advocating a revamp of the EU's regional policy so that it better supports all regions in addressing major challenges such as the green and digital transitions.

Opinion

How do you make embarrassing EU documents 'disappear'?

The EU Commission's new magic formula for avoiding scrutiny is simple. You declare the documents in question to be "short-lived correspondence for a preliminary exchange of views" and thus exempt them from being logged in the official inventory.

Latest News

  1. Granada twin summits: Enlargement, migration on menu
  2. UN calls for more 'pragmatic' anti-inflation policies
  3. House prices squeezing EU citizens, MEPs warn
  4. Asylum reform talks relaunch, after EU states settle dispute
  5. EU appetite growing for sanctions on Serbia
  6. Migration: Let us put the 'pull factor' myth finally to rest
  7. EU demands 'full clarity' from Warsaw on visa-scandal
  8. EU reveals 10 'critical tech' in bid to de-risk from China

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region is stepping up its efforts to reduce food waste
  2. International Medical Devices Regulators Forum (IMDRF)Join regulators, industry & healthcare experts at the 24th IMDRF session, September 25-26, Berlin. Register by 20 Sept to join in person or online.
  3. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  4. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA
  5. International Medical Devices Regulators Forum (IMDRF)Join regulators & industry experts at the 24th IMDRF session- Berlin September 25-26. Register early for discounted hotel rates
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersGlobal interest in the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations – here are the speakers for the launch

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of Ministers20 June: Launch of the new Nordic Nutrition Recommendations
  2. International Sustainable Finance CentreJoin CEE Sustainable Finance Summit, 15 – 19 May 2023, high-level event for finance & business
  3. ICLEISeven actionable measures to make food procurement in Europe more sustainable
  4. World BankWorld Bank Report Highlights Role of Human Development for a Successful Green Transition in Europe
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic summit to step up the fight against food loss and waste
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersThink-tank: Strengthen co-operation around tech giants’ influence in the Nordics

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us