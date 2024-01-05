Friday

5th Jan 2024

  1. News
  2. Health & Society

EU wants to end bogus internships, but not unpaid ones

  • An unpaid trainee in an EU member state spends a monthly average of €1,028 on living costs (Photo: Unsplash)

By

Listen to article

An EU Commission proposal to improve the working conditions of trainees is expected in early 2024 — but it may be less ambitious than some would like.

MEPs, trade unions and civil society organisations have long asked the EU executive for a directive that would set some minimum, binding, standards across Europe — such as proper mentoring, social protection or remuneration.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

The European Youth Forum (EYF), an umbrella group representing over 100 youth organisations, estimates that an unpaid trainee in an EU member state spends an average of €1,028 per month on living costs, including housing, transport, health, food, leisure and clothing.

"What we expect from the commission is very clear: a directive guaranteeing remuneration for interns in the labour market [i.e. not in connection with training or education curricula]," María Rodríguez Alcázar, the EYF president, told EUobserver.

Put more simply, youth organisations want unpaid internships to be banned in the EU so that all young candidates have equal opportunities, regardless of their socioeconomic background.

"If we don't have a legislative proposal on the table, internships will remain a form of exploitation that hits young people who don't have the financial means the hardest," Rodríguez stressed.

However, following the commission's consultations with social partners (such as employers' organisations and trade unions), this may not happen, and only paid traineeships would be better regulated.

For the European Trade Union Confederation (ETUC), this scenario would be "unacceptable", as it would open the door to even greater exploitation of young people trying to enter the labour market and create a chilling effect on quality paid traineeships if employers can escape the directive's minimum standards by simply not paying their trainees, they say.

Workers' representatives such as the ETUC argue that interns should be paid in line with the EU's directive on adequate wages.

"Unpaid internships are part of a wider problem of precarious employment contracts, which have become pervasive in recent years and are holding back a whole generation," said Rodríguez.

For many young people who have completed or are completing their studies, internships are the gateway to the labour market, but in some cases they are also used by companies as a way of replacing entry-level jobs — and the working conditions of the two are nothing alike.

According to a 2023 Eurobarometer survey, almost half of the respondents doing traineeships in the EU did not receive any financial compensation for their work.

Nearly four-out-of-ten young Europeans did not have access to any kind of social protection.

But the EU executive's main focus is on tackling bogus internships that disguise real employment.

This is a goal shared by trade unions and youth organisations, but its enforcement is a cause for concern.

"The labour inspectorate and/or responsible national authorities currently report extremely limited capacities in most member states," says an ETUC response to the commission's consultation dated 25 October.

The confederation also proposes to establish common binding elements for quality internships as a complementary solution, such as a maximum ratio of trainees to employees in the company (maximum 20 percent) or a maximum duration of an internship of six months (with a few limited exceptions).

10 years

Parliament sources told EUobserver that they expect the commission to follow the structure of the report adopted by MEPs in June, which distinguishes between open-market placements, which can be regulated by a directive, and curricular placements, for which there is less scope as the EU has no competence in the field of education.

The proposal was expected last November, a date that was then pushed forward to January 2024 and is now more likely to be delivered in February.

This is 10 years after the EU Council recommended a non-binding framework for member states, setting out a set of principles to ensure quality internships for young people.

"We certainly hope that this is what the commission will deliver in February," EYF president commented.

"They cannot turn their backs on young people now, so close to the European Elections," Rodríguez concluded.

Site Section

  1. Health & Society

Related stories

  1. MEPs agree to ban unpaid EU traineeships
  2. Report reveals costs and biases of EU 'unpaid traineeships'
  3. 'No pay, no way,' said the young Europeans. Now what?
  4. Tackling young Europeans' ticking time bomb — mental health
MEPs agree to ban unpaid EU traineeships

MEPs call on the EU Commission to propose a directive to ensure that European trainees have decent working conditions, including social protection and fair remuneration.

Report reveals costs and biases of EU 'unpaid traineeships'

Unpaid internships "reduce social mobility, because depending on the socio-economic level of your family, you will have more or less difficulty in accessing the labour market," warns María Rodríguez, president of the European Youth Forum.

Analysis

Tackling young Europeans' ticking time bomb — mental health

Mental health problems among the young are on the rise. A proposal from the Spanish presidency, dated 23 June and seen by EUobserver, stresses the urgency of tackling the problem and sets out a series of policies to address it.

Feature

The voices of EU's forcibly-sterilised disabled women

Forced sterilisation is still legal in the EU. Disabled women, especially those under guardianship, are the most vulnerable to being subjected to it. Now, MEPs are trying to ban the practice, via the directive on combating violence against women.

Investigation

Nurdle pollution: old problem, same legislative challenges

Nurdle pollution is not a recent occurrence: the earliest reported sightings of plastic pellets on beaches date back to the early 1970s. Yet no specific legislation has been introduced since then.

Feature

The European Parliament corridor where art goes to die

A corridor two floors below the Paul-Henri Spaak building in Brussels once led to the EU institutions. Today, it is used to store broken office furniture and sculptures celebrating the birth of the European Union by Spanish artist Cristóbal Gabarrón.

Latest News

  1. EU wants to end bogus internships, but not unpaid ones
  2. EU belatedly adds Russian diamond giant to blacklist
  3. UN joins EU outcry on Israel's Gaza-expulsion rhetoric
  4. Why are German armed forces spying on domestic citizens?
  5. Belgian EU presidency eyes more Africa-based migrant deals
  6. The voices of EU's forcibly-sterilised disabled women
  7. 'A prosperous New Year'? EU heads for austerity in 2024
  8. Prescribing a way out: EU's fight against antimicrobial resistance

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersJoin the Nordic Food Systems Takeover at COP28
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersHow women and men are affected differently by climate policy
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersArtist Jessie Kleemann at Nordic pavilion during UN climate summit COP28
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCOP28: Gathering Nordic and global experts to put food and health on the agenda
  5. Friedrich Naumann FoundationPoems of Liberty – Call for Submission “Human Rights in Inhume War”: 250€ honorary fee for selected poems
  6. World BankWorld Bank report: How to create a future where the rewards of technology benefit all levels of society?

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsThis autumn Europalia arts festival is all about GEORGIA!
  2. UNOPSFostering health system resilience in fragile and conflict-affected countries
  3. European Citizen's InitiativeThe European Commission launches the ‘ImagineEU’ competition for secondary school students in the EU.
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersThe Nordic Region is stepping up its efforts to reduce food waste
  5. UNOPSUNOPS begins works under EU-funded project to repair schools in Ukraine
  6. Georgia Ministry of Foreign AffairsGeorgia effectively prevents sanctions evasion against Russia – confirm EU, UK, USA

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us