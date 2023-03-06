How Europe can make work permits actually work

Coming to Europe to work from outside the EU is hard. Despite dramatic labour shortages across sectors and EU countries, work permits for non-EU workers are few and those that exist often leave workers at the mercy of exploitative employers.
This system doesn't work — neither for workers nor for Europe's labour market. This month, the EU has a chance to reform legislation to make work and residence permits more accessible, and uphold fairer working conditions for all.
Silvia Carter is the advocacy officer for labour rights and labour migration at the Platform for Undocumented Migrants (PICUM), a network of organisations working to ensure social justice and human rights for undocumented migrants. She previously worked on migration and asylum policy in a Brussels-based think tank, at the European Parliament, and at the UN Refugee Agency.
