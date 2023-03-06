Ad
euobserver
When work permits are tied to one employer, the worker risks losing their right to stay and work in Europe if they change jobs (Photo: Duncan Hull)

How Europe can make work permits actually work

Work Week
Health & Society
Opinion
by Silvia Carta, Brussels,

Coming to Europe to work from outside the EU is hard. Despite dramatic labour shortages across sectors and EU countries, work permits for non-EU workers are few and those that exist often leave workers at the mercy of exploitative employers.

This system doesn't work — neither for workers nor for Europe's labour market. This month, the EU has a chance to reform legislation to make work and residence permits more accessible, and uphold fairer working conditions for all.

Work pe...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Work WeekHealth & SocietyOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Silvia Carter is the advocacy officer for labour rights and labour migration at the Platform for Undocumented Migrants (PICUM), a network of organisations working to ensure social justice and human rights for undocumented migrants. She previously worked on migration and asylum policy in a Brussels-based think tank, at the European Parliament, and at the UN Refugee Agency.

Related articles

MEPs push for greater powers for workers' councils
MEPs rally ahead of vote for gig-economy workers' rights
Radical tax changes mulled for future of Europe's welfare states
Red tape border logjam for EU's 1.3m 'frontier workers'
When work permits are tied to one employer, the worker risks losing their right to stay and work in Europe if they change jobs (Photo: Duncan Hull)

Tags

Work WeekHealth & SocietyOpinion

Author Bio

Silvia Carter is the advocacy officer for labour rights and labour migration at the Platform for Undocumented Migrants (PICUM), a network of organisations working to ensure social justice and human rights for undocumented migrants. She previously worked on migration and asylum policy in a Brussels-based think tank, at the European Parliament, and at the UN Refugee Agency.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections