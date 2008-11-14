Ad
The Chinese are a lot more interested in coming to Europe than we are in going to China (Photo: EUobserver)

European managers hesitate to join China study programme

by Lisbeth Kirk, Brussels,

A European managers exchange programme worth €23 million has managed to send only one third of the number of students possible under the scheme to study in China.

"The Chinese are very eager to learn from the Europeans and a lot more interested in coming to Europe than we are in going to China. They send their elites to the programme," Stefan Hell, team leader of the EU-China Managers Exchange and Training Programme (METP) said.

"We also think it is because Europeans have more op...

