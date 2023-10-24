EU labour market as 'gender-segregated as a decade ago'

On Tuesday (24 October) in Iceland, tens of thousands of women and non-binary people held a a one-day national strike to protest against inequality in the workplace and gender-based violence.
Strike organisers called for all work to be stopped, including housework and childcare. "For this one day, we expect husbands, fathers, brothers and uncles to take on the responsibilities related to family and home," the organisers said on their website.
The strike, also known as the
Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.
