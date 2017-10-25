Wednesday

25th Oct 2017

  1. Focus
  2. Health

Focus

EU postpones decision on glyphosate

  • Environmentalists oppose any renewal of glyphosate, which the World Health Organisation has described as "probably carcinogenic to humans" (Photo: Moritz Richter/Campact)

By

EU member states have postponed voting on whether to renew the licence of weedkiller glyphosate on Wednesday (25 October), the European Commission said in an emailed statement.

"The Standing Committee on Plant Animal Food and Feed met today to discuss renewing the approval of the active substance glyphosate," said spokeswoman Anca Paduraru on behalf of the EU's executive.

"At the conclusion of the meeting, no vote was taken," she said.

The licence for glyphosate, used commercially in a Monsanto product called Roundup, is due to expire at the end of the year.

Although two EU agencies have recommended it as safe, environmental and health activists have turned against the proposal to renew the licence, in part because the World Health Organisation's International Agency for Research on Cancer has classified glyphosate as "probably carcinogenic to humans".

A previous attempt to renew the licence for fifteen years failed to reach a majority of support among EU member states, following which the commission proposed a 10-year renewal.

On Tuesday (24 October), the European Parliament adopted a non-binding text calling for the phase-out of glyphosate in the coming years, with a compete ban by 2022.

Shortly after the vote, the commission announced it would propose a license period of five to seven years.

Apparently, this compromise was also not enough for a majority of states to support it.

"The commission took note of the positions of the different delegations of member states upon which it will now reflect and will announce the date of the next meeting shortly," Paduraru said.

Ahead of the vote, Greenpeace had already criticised the commission's compromise proposal.

"What matters is how much glyphosate is used and how it's used, not how long the licence is for," the campaign group said in a press release.

"The European Parliament and Europeans want a ban, not a fudge that changes nothing about how much people are exposed and how much the environment is contaminated," Greenpeace added.

Site Section

  1. Health

Related stories

  1. Glyphosate protesters hold meeting with Commission
  2. Health MEPs want to phase out glyphosate by 2020
  3. Doubts over EU chemical agency after weedkiller study
  4. EU weed-killer evidence 'written by Monsanto'
Health MEPs want to phase out glyphosate by 2020

A committee resolution said the proposal to renew the glyphosate permit for a decade "fails to ensure a high level of protection of both human and animal health and the environment".

Doubts over EU chemical agency after weedkiller study

Green MEPs and health pressure groups said the European Chemicals Agency could be suffering from conflicts of interest, after it said there wasn't enough evidence to prove that the world's most widely used weedkiller causes cancer.

Investigation

EU weed-killer evidence 'written by Monsanto'

The EU's favourable opinion of the weed-killer chemical glyphosate was partially based on scientific evidence heavily influenced by weed-killer manufacturer Monsanto.

Column / Health Matters

Digital health has potential but needs to be secure

There is a certain irony when governments profess to be digital health leaders, while IT infrastructures in hospitals still use long-forgotten versions of Windows.

Supported by

News in Brief

  1. Germany opens bribery probe into Russia gas pipeline
  2. Turkey to start trial of European rights activists
  3. British MPs ask Facebook about Russia-linked Brexit activity
  4. Ireland wants OECD to secure taxation of US tech giants
  5. Estonia may hire more people to hit digital agenda deadline
  6. Commission to propose EU 'social security number'
  7. Commission mulls 'permanent EU finance minister'
  8. EU proposal on tech firms taxation planned by April 2018

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. URBACTCities United by Love of Good Food
  2. EU2017EEOver 100 European Organisations Address Digital Innovation in Healthcare
  3. A Soul for EuropeWho Assumes Responsibility for Europe? Conference on 10-11 November in Berlin
  4. Martens CentreI Say Europe, You Say...? Interview With EU Commission VP Jyrki Katainen
  5. Mission of China to the EUPresident Xi Jinping Proposes Stronger Global Security Governance at Interpol Assembly
  6. European Friends of ArmeniaEU Engagement Could Contribute to Lasting Peace in Nagorno-Karabakh
  7. UNICEFViolence in Myanmar Driving 12,000 Rohingya Refugee Children Into Bangladesh Every Week
  8. European Jewish CongressBulgaria Applauded for Adopting the Working Definition of Antisemitism
  9. EU2017EENorth Korea Leaves Europe No Choice, Says Estonian Foreign Minister Sven Mikser
  10. Mission of China to the EUZhang Ming Appointed New Ambassador of the Mission of China to the EU
  11. International Partnership for Human RightsEU Should Seek Concrete Commitments From Azerbaijan at Human Rights Dialogue
  12. European Jewish CongressEJC Calls for New Austrian Government to Exclude Extremist Freedom Party