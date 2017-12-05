Tuesday

5th Dec 2017

  1. News
  2. Institutional Affairs

Mario Centeno: Eurogroup picks Southern head

  • Mario Centano (l) "now commands the unanimous support of the Eurogroup," outgoing president Dijsselbloem said after the vote (Photo: Council of the EU)

By

Portugal's Mario Centeno was elected on Monday (4 December) as president of the Eurogroup, the informal gathering of eurozone finance ministers.

In a typical EU procedure, when some suspense is followed by the expected result, Centeno beat Luxembourg's Pierre Gramegna in the second round, after less than 90 minutes of discussions and votes, with a "very substantial majority," according to sources.

Thank you for reading EUobserver!

Subscribe now for a 30 day free trial.

  1. €150 per year
  2. or €15 per month
  3. Cancel anytime

EUobserver is an independent, not-for-profit news organization that publishes daily news reports, analysis, and investigations from Brussels and the EU member states. We are an indispensable news source for anyone who wants to know what is going on in the EU.

We are mainly funded by advertising and subscription revenues. As advertising revenues are falling fast, we depend on subscription revenues to support our journalism.

For group, corporate or student subscriptions, please contact us. See also our full Terms of Use.

If you already have an account click here to login.

The two other candidates, Slovakia's Peter Kazimir and Latvia's Dana Reizniece-Ozola, had quit the race after the first round.

In the morning, a source close to the race warned that with a secret vote, where big and small countries have the same weight, there was a "high degree of unpredictability".

But when Centeno entered the meeting room early afternoon, his colleagues' greetings looked more like early congratulations while the three other candidates were waiting to take a group picture.   A few moments before, the outgoing Eurogroup chief, Jeroen Dijsselbloem had even mentioned Centeno's name as if the Portuguese was already his elected successor.

https://twitter.com/jmsardo/status/937679141712916480

Centeno told reporters that he won in a "fair and very democratic" race and that he was "ready to work to form consensus" among the 19 members of the Eurogroup.

He is the third president of the Eurogroup, and the first from a southern country after Luxembourg's Jean-Claude Juncker and Netherland's Dijsselbloem.

But the 51-year old Social-Democrat, who will take office on 13 January, will have to affirm his authority.

He came to the forefront very late in the race, when he appeared to be the only candidate who could tick the main boxes set by his colleagues.   EU leaders had agreed that the Eurogroup should be chaired by a Social-Democrat, as the centre-right EPP holds the European Commission, Council and Parliament.

The new president should also be willing to pursue eurozone integration and be acceptable to the biggest countries, in particular France and Germany.

There was "no obvious strong candidate" among the four who emerged, a top official noted on Tuesday.

Another one, close to the discussions that took place ahead of the meeting, said that the best candidate would have been Italy's minister Pier Carlo Padoan.

But with elections due in Italy in spring, which the ruling Democratic Party could lose, "there was a risk of instability" in the Eurogroup if Padoan later lost his portfolio, the official said.

Centeno, who shares French ideas for a eurozone budget with an investment capacity, became the best candidate for Paris, which lobbied its closest allies, and especially Germany, a French source said.

After the four candidates presented their bid to their colleagues, Centeno got eight votes out of 19 in the first round, while Gramegna got five, and Kazimir and Reizniece-Ozola got three each. 

Reizniece-Ozola was the first to leave the race.

She said after the meeting that "older member had states prevailed," and that "for younger member states, it's a clear sign that we have to work twice as actively as we've done so far."

Other ministers then asked Kazimir to throw in the towel too, in order to "avoid a second, and maybe a third round that would make the vote uncertain", a French source said.

Centeno "now commands the unanimous support of the Eurogroup," outgoing Eurogroup chief Dijsselbloem said.

'Unique' window

German minister Peter Altmeier noted that the ministers' choice was the "recognition of the hard and successful reforms" done by the Portuguese government - an anti-austerity leftwing government that has succeeded in reducing the deficit and unemployment.

Centeno comes at a time when the European economy is recording the strongest growth in ten years and when EU leaders have decided to push forward a strengthening of the eurozone.

"We have a very unique time window [of opportunity] to further prepare our economy and societies better," Centeno said

"We have been discussing for quite some times ways to complete the eurozone. We've made big steps in recent years but we do understand that there is more to do," he said.

"We want financial stability to be reality in the future and we have to construct the conditions for that to be the case. We need to focus on convergence and a euro are that is resilient", he added.

Site Section

  1. Institutional Affairs

Related stories

  1. Portuguese minister favourite in 'open' Eurogroup race
Portuguese minister favourite in 'open' Eurogroup race

Mario Centeno has the backing of the Socialists who claim the post. But the Slovak and Latvian candidates could appeal to the supporters of fiscal discipline, while the Luxembourgish hopeful seems to be outdistanced.

Costs soar for EU's 'House of Europe' in Paris

The EU wants a 'House of Europe' in central Paris to "connect with citizens." The public will have access to the basement and ground floor, while the remaining five floors will be reserved for MEPs and the EU institutions.

Amsterdam wins EU medicines agency on coin toss

The staff of the London-based EMA will move to the Dutch city of Amsterdam after Brexit, following a coin toss. Chance also decided the new home of the European Banking Authority: Paris.

Costs soar for EU's 'House of Europe' in Paris

The EU wants a 'House of Europe' in central Paris to "connect with citizens." The public will have access to the basement and ground floor, while the remaining five floors will be reserved for MEPs and the EU institutions.

News in Brief

  1. Brexit talks to continue as no deal yet
  2. Portugal's Mario Centeno elected Eurogroup president
  3. Sturgeon argues for 'Irish' Brexit deal for Scotland
  4. Puigdemont extradition ruling expected on 14 December
  5. Six Catalan separatist leaders to be freed, four stay in jail
  6. Eight arrests over Malta journalist murder
  7. Seehofer to quit as Bavaria leader
  8. Greece and creditors reach agreement

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. European Healthy Lifestyle AllianceUnderstanding the Social Consequences of Obesity
  2. Union for the MediterraneanMediterranean Countries Commit to Strengthening Women's Role in Region
  3. Bio-Based IndustriesRegistration for BBI JU Stakeholder Forum about to close. Last chance to register!
  4. European Heart NetworkThe Time Is Ripe for Simplified Front-Of-Pack Nutrition Labelling
  5. Counter BalanceNew EU External Investment Plan Risks Sidelining Development Objectives
  6. EU2017EEEAS Calls for Eastern Partnership Countries to Enter EU Market Through Estonia
  7. Dialogue PlatformThe Turkey I No Longer Know
  8. World Vision7 Million Children at Risk in the DRC: Donor Meeting to Focus on Saving More Lives
  9. EPSU-Eurelectric-IndustriAllElectricity European Social Partners Stand up for Just Energy Transition
  10. European Friends of ArmeniaSignature of CEPA Marks a Fresh Start for EU-Armenia Relations
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Energy Ministers Pledge to Work More Closely at Nordic and EU Level
  12. European Friends of ArmeniaPresident Sargsyan Joined EuFoA Honorary Council Inaugural Meeting

Latest News

  1. Mario Centeno: Eurogroup picks Southern head
  2. Irish PM 'surprised and disappointed' by Brexit setback
  3. Brexit talks stumble over Irish border issue
  4. Idea for more EU digital talks remains 'suggestion' for now
  5. Tusk: 'Getting closer' to a Brexit deal
  6. Ciudadanos leader: 'Reform Spain, not just Catalonia'
  7. EU biofuels policy is false solution to climate problems
  8. May travels to Brussels without Ireland deal

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. International Partnership for Human RightsEU Leaders Should Press Azerbaijan President to End the Detention of Critics
  2. CECEKey Stakeholders to Jointly Tackle the Skills Issue in the Construction Sector
  3. European Friends of ArmeniaLaunch of Honorary Council on the Occasion of the Eastern Partnership Summit and CEPA
  4. EPSUStudy Finds TUNED and Employers in Central Governments Most Representative
  5. Mission of China to the EUAmbassador Zhang Ming Received by Tusk; Bright Future for EU-China Relations
  6. EU2017EEEstonia, With the ECHAlliance, Introduces the Digital Health Society Declaration
  7. ILGA EuropeFreedom of Movement For All Families? Same Sex Couple Ask EU Court for Recognition
  8. European Jewish CongressEJC to French President Macron: We Oppose All Contact With Far-Right & Far-Left
  9. EPSUWith EU Pillar of Social Rights in Place, Time Is Ticking for Commission to Deliver
  10. ILGA EuropeBan on LGBTI Events in Ankara Must Be Overturned
  11. Bio-Based IndustriesBio-Based Industries: European Growth is in Our Nature!
  12. Dialogue PlatformErdogan's Most Vulnerable Victims: Women and Children