Tuesday

20th Nov 2018

  1. News
  2. Institutional Affairs

MEPs likely to delay vote on greater transparency

By

MEPs might delay a vote on boosting transparency on the lobbyists they meet and on how they spend taxpayers' money on themselves.

The vote is scheduled for Wednesday (21 November), but the possible delay is linked to a long overdue internal legal opinion that was supposed to have been delivered at the start of the month.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's coverage of the 2019 European election. Investigative. Independent. Influential. Try us.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

The European Parliament has, for years, said it wanted a mandatory register for lobbyists, shared with the European Commission and the EU Council, where member states meet.

But the latest delay sheds doubt on the parliament's real intentions, as MEPs grapple with moves to write new internal rules.

Those rules also include a new measure on how to disclose their spending of a lump sum of €4,400 a month they get for their expenses.

The parliament's constitutional affairs committee (Afco) was set to vote on the matter, but the initiative could face obstacles as MEPs wait for the legal services to deliver a verdict.

A vote could still take place without the legal opinion, but that would likely lead to conflicting positions with the committee.

'Free mandate'

MEPs are currently free to meet any lobbyists they like, making it difficult for the public to follow the trail of influence.

Some in the parliament have pressed to restrict them to meeting only those lobbyists who subscribed to an official registry, but EP lawyers have previously argued this would violate MEPs' "freedom of the mandate".

A compromise has since been floated by British centre-left MEP Richard Corbett in which the mandatory registration would only apply to MEPs who chaired committees or drafted reports.

A second compromise idea said the committee chairs should also publish scheduled meetings with lobbyists.

Corbett's third proposal said the European Parliament should let those MEPs who wanted to, to voluntarily publish letters by outside auditors on the parliament's website on whether their €4,400 monthly allowance was being correctly spent.

All three ideas were sent to the parliament's legal service to determine whether these would also violate the "freedom of the mandate".

The legal report's initial deadline was 5 November, but this was then pushed to last week. As of Monday evening, it had still not come forward.

Deadline and delays

Speculation is now mounting that the delay was linked to internal political disputes.

One opponent of the reforms is German centre-right MEP Rainer Wieland, who sits on the constitutional affairs committee and who is helping redraft the internal parliament rules on behalf of his EPP group, the main political force in the EP.

For his part, Swedish Green MEP Max Andersson said the legal service was likely to rubber-stamp the compromises in favour of greater transparency.

"This is why I think they are sitting on it," Andersson told this website, suggesting that the report is deliberately being delayed by those, like Wieland, who preferred the status quo.

If the legal service rejects the compromises, then the matter will get kicked up to the parliament body composed of the president and vice-presidents, known as the Bureau, where Wieland also sits.

Site Section

  1. Institutional Affairs

Related stories

  1. EU parliament will not budge on office expenses
  2. How eight MEPs overruled 540 colleagues on office expenses
EU parliament will not budge on office expenses

Hungarian centre-right MEP Livia Jaroka sticks to earlier decision: documents related to the minor reform of the expenses system, requested by EUobserver, should remain secret.

Exclusive

How eight MEPs overruled 540 colleagues on office expenses

The EU parliament spends €40m a year on a lump sum for MEPs' expenses with barely any scrutiny. A majority of parliamentarians called for more transparency - but a handful of powerful MEPs mostly dismissed that request.

Exclusive

EU commission redacted too much in 'WiFi4EU' papers

Secretariat-general of the European Commission decides that information redacted by directorate-general Communications Networks, Content and Technology should have been made public.

News in Brief

  1. EU farm chief 'confident' sugar prices will recover
  2. Researcher: EU expert groups still imbalanced and opaque
  3. Nature groups disappointed by EU fishing deal
  4. DUP chief says Irish backstop was 'tactic' by EU
  5. EU budget talks for 2019 collapse
  6. Ireland extradites Polish man despite rule of law concerns
  7. Germany and France agree eurozone budget framework
  8. Austrian foreign minister: EU's Israel policy 'too strict'

Opinion

Dodgy regime lobbying is below the EU's radar

In Brussels, PR professionals and lobbying consultants are working for some of the world's most autocratic regimes. And we have no way of knowing for sure who they are, how much they are paid, or what they are up to.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSTheresa May: “We will not be turning our backs on the Nordic region”
  2. International Partnership for Human RightsOpen letter to Emmanuel Macron ahead of Uzbek president's visit
  3. International Partnership for Human RightsRaising key human rights concerns during visit of Turkmenistan's foreign minister
  4. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSState of the Nordic Region presented in Brussels
  5. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSThe vital bioeconomy. New issue of “Sustainable Growth the Nordic Way” out now
  6. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSThe Nordic gender effect goes international
  7. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSPaula Lehtomaki from Finland elected as the Council's first female Secretary General
  8. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSNordic design sets the stage at COP24, running a competition for sustainable chairs.
  9. Counter BalanceIn Kenya, a motorway funded by the European Investment Bank runs over roadside dwellers
  10. ACCACompany Law Package: Making the Best of Digital and Cross Border Mobility,
  11. International Partnership for Human RightsCivil Society Worried About Shortcomings in EU-Kyrgyzstan Human Rights Dialogue
  12. UNESDAThe European Soft Drinks Industry Supports over 1.7 Million Jobs

Latest News

  1. MEPs likely to delay vote on greater transparency
  2. Cold shoulder for Franco-German euro budget plan
  3. Whistleblower: Danske Bank gag stops me telling more
  4. Spain raises Gibraltar, as EU and UK talk post-2020 relationship
  5. Panic is not answer to EU's security challenges
  6. Dutch flesh out proposal for EU human rights sanctions
  7. EU cheerleaders go to Russia-occupied Ukraine
  8. EU must recognise new force for Balkans destabilisation

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us