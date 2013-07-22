Regional funds may be linked to pension reforms

Linking EU regional funds to economic reforms is "fair" because it applies to both euro and non-euro states, regional policy commissioner Johannes Hahn told EUobserver in an interview Friday (19 July).

"Macro-economic conditionality is one of the pending issues that is subject of ongoing negotiations in July, but we should definitely reach an agreement beginning of autumn," Hahn said.

Earlier this month, the European Parliament made it clear that they would not accept this new con...