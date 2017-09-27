Wednesday

27th Sep 2017

  1. News
  2. Justice & Home Affairs

Cyprus helping Russia to counter US sanctions

  • Cypriot president Nicos Anastasiades with Putin in Moscow in 2015 (Photo: kremlin.ru)

By

Cyprus is helping Russia to attack US sanctions against human rights abusers, a leading activist has warned.

The accusation, by Bill Browder, a British campaigner, comes after Cypriot authorities honoured Russia's request to question Browder's law firm, Georgiades & Pelides, in Nicosia, for a second time.

  • Browder: "I would be terrified of going to Cyprus" (Photo: davos.ch)

Browder told EUobserver that the Russian investigation was designed to smear his name.

That, in turn, would help Russia in its lobbying to overturn the Magnitsky Act, a US law that Browder inspired, which empowers US authorities to seize money held overseas by Russian human rights abusers.

"This is designed to discredit me in their long-term efforts to get the Magnitsky Act repealed," Browder said.

"Cyprus is now playing an extra-territorial role in Russia's cover-up of the Magnitsky case," he said.

Russian envoys also lobbied US leader Donald Trump's family in New York last year in a wider campaign against the Magnitsky law.

The EU declined to impose similar laws, but Cyprus stands alone in Europe in helping Russia to roll back the US measures.

British, Dutch, French, and German authorities, as well as Interpol, the international police agency, have refused to honour Russia's legal assistance requests on grounds that they were politically motivated.

Browder said his lawyers had warned the Cypriot justice ministry that that was the case.

"But they [Cypriot authorities] wrote back to us in a letter that looked like it had been drafted by the Russian prosecutor's office and cut and pasted onto the Cyprus government's stationery," he said.

Russian investigators already questioned Georgiades & Pelides in 2015.

They filed a second legal request in August, with Browder now seeking a court injunction in Nicosia to stop the new interrogation from going ahead.

"There is a real prospect of irrevocable harm to be caused to Mr Browder … by any acts to advance that questionnaire," an affidavit filed by Browder's lawyer said.

"If the various requested documents, information, and testimony are handed by Cyprus over to the Russian investigators they will be used … to further advance the cover up of the $230 million fraud and the involvement of Russian government officials in it," it said.

Magnitsky affair

The Magnitsky Act was named after Sergei Magnitsky, Browder's former auditor in Russia when Browder was a hedge fund manager.

Magnitsky found out that Russian officials had embezzled $230 million from the state, but he wound up dying in prison after he exposed the scam.

Russia then accused Browder and Magnitsky of having stolen the money.

They went after Browder's lawyers in Cyprus because he used to manage some of his Russian assets via a holding firm there due to Cyprus' favourable tax regime.

The US at first imposed asset freezes on 17 Russians under the Magnitsky Act, but the list has now grown to 44 names.

If it keeps growing, it could reach the top, amid recent revelations that a close friend of Russian leader Vladimir Putin took some of the stolen €230 million.

Cyprus is also helping to protect ill-gotten Russian gains in more direct ways.

Browder, back in 2012, gave Cypriot authorities 133 pages of documents which showed that up to $31 million of the stolen money was moved out of Russia into the EU via five Cypriot banks.

But Cypriot authorities did not do anything about it.

"We found the Cypriot law enforcement authorities to be hopeless in conducting the kind of anti-money laundering investigations that other European countries have been pursuing seriously and fearlessly, but at the same time the Cypriots are highly cooperative with Russia in persecuting me for my work on the Magnitsky justice campaign," Browder said.

Extradition fear

He said he was afraid to set foot in Cyprus in case it extradited him to Russia to meet the same fate as Magnitsky did.

"I would be terrified of going to Cyprus because I believe I would be delivered back to Russia," Browder said.

The Cypriot foreign ministry was not available to comment in time for publication.

The Cypriot justice ministry did not reply to EUobserver's queries.

A recent investigation by the OCCRP, a journalist's club in eastern Europe, found that Cyprus helped to move $871 million of other illicit Russian money out of Russia between 2011 and 2014.

A leaked report by German intelligence in 2012 said Russian criminals and oligarchs held $26 billion in deposits on the island, a sum about the same size as Cyprus' GDP.

Site Section

  1. Justice & Home Affairs

Related stories

  1. Cyprus enforces Russian mafia law
  2. Cyprus in spotlight on Russia money laundering
  3. EU audit on Cyprus money laundering - whitewash in the making?
Cyprus in spotlight on Russia money laundering

Cyprus’ failure to go after Russian mafia money in its banks indicates it's paying no more than “lip service” to international money laundering laws, a Dutch MP has said.

EU commission says Spanish website seizures are legal

Spanish authorities are blocking pro-Catalan websites in the lead up to the referendum in October. Asked whether freedom of expression was being undermined, the EU commission refused to comment.

US tests EU patience over Privacy Shield

The data sharing pact with the US is yet to be fully implemented, as the Americans have failed to appoint people in key positions to ensure EU citizens' personal data is protected.

EU monitoring Cyprus passport sales

The European Commission has said it is in a "dialogue" with Cyprus amid concerns on loopholes in its passport sale scheme.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. European Jewish CongressExpresses Concern Over Worrying Gains for the Far-Right AfD
  2. EU2017EEEU Finance Ministers Agreed to Develop New Digital Taxation Rules
  3. Mission of China to the EUGermany Stands Ready to Deepen Cooperation With China
  4. World VisionFirst Ever Young People Consultation to Discuss the Much Needed Peace in Europe
  5. European Jewish CongressGermany First Country to Adopt Working Definition of Antisemitism
  6. EU2017EEFour Tax Initiatives to Modernise the EU's Tax System
  7. Dialogue PlatformResponsibility in Practice: Gulen & Islamic Thought I 27 September, 2017
  8. Counter BalanceHuman Rights Concerns Over EIB Loan to the Trans Anatolian Pipeline Project
  9. Mission of China to the EUChina Leads the Global Clean Energy Transition
  10. CES - Silicones EuropeFrom Baking Moulds to Oven Mitts, Silicones Are a Key Ingredient in Kitchens
  11. Martens CentreFor a New Europeanism: How to Put the Motto "Unity in Diversity" Into Practice
  12. Access MBAGet Ahead With an MBA Degree. Top MBA Event in Brussels

Latest News

  1. Cyprus helping Russia to counter US sanctions
  2. EU intellectual property office puts Alicante on the map
  3. Macron calls for far-reaching EU overhaul
  4. Egg scare prompts EU to consider national food safety officers
  5. EU commission says Spanish website seizures are legal
  6. EU commission sees 'more evidence' of dual food quality
  7. A social Europe needs better housing
  8. London firms seek free trade after Brexit

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Mission of China to the EUPresident Xi Urges Bigger Global Role for Emerging Economies
  2. EU2017EEAre We Socially Insured in the Future of Work?
  3. European Jewish CongressFrench Authorities to Root Out "Societal Antisemitism" After Jewish Family Assaulted
  4. European Federation of Local Energy CompaniesClean Energy for All? On 10.10 Top-Level Speakers Present the Clean Energy Package
  5. UNICEFUp to Three Quarters of Children Face Abuse & Exploitation on Mediterranean Migration Routes
  6. Swedish EnterprisesEurope Under Challenge; Recipe for a Competitive EU
  7. European Public Health AllianceCall to International Action to Break Deadlock on Chronic Diseases Crisis
  8. CES - Silicones EuropePropelling the construction revolution with silicones
  9. EU2017EEEU 2018 Budget: A Case of Three Paradoxes
  10. ACCAUS 'Dash for Gas' Could Disrupt Global Gas Markets
  11. Swedish Enterprises“No Time to Lose” Film & Debate on How Business & Politics Can Fight Climate Change