EU has no role to play in Malta 'assassination' probe

The EU will be watching to see if Malta conducts a proper investigation into the murder of a leading journalist, but it has no mandate to intervene.

That was the message from the European Commission on Tuesday (24 October), amid calls from MEPs for a more robust response.

"Malta must show to Europe and the world that its rules and regulations are healthy and robust," Commission vice president Frans Timmermans told MEPs in Strasbourg in a debate devoted to what he called the "assassination" of Daphne Caruana Galizia in Malta last week.

"If problems of a more general or systemic nature are brought to light, they must also be addressed, regardless of the consequences," Timmermans said, referring to Caruana Galizia's revelations, prior to her death, that Maltese prime minister Joseph Muscat and his cabinet members had secret offshore accounts brought to light in the Panama Papers leak.

Timmermans added that EU institutions had little role to play in national criminal justice matters, however.

"Under the treaties, the European Commission has limited powers in this area," he said.

"It is the duty of the Maltese state to investigate and prosecute this case in accordance with its constitution and its legal order and international human rights obligations," he said.

His statement came amid calls by some MEPs for the EU to do more than issue comments of the "shocking" and "horrific" nature of the case.

Esteban Gonzalez Pons, a Spanish centre-right MEP, said on Wednesday the Commission should investigate whether Malta had effective rule of law.

Sophia in't Veld, a Dutch liberal deputy, said the EU parliament should convene a special committee to grill Maltese officials.

"If one member state does not uphold the rule of law, the entire system fails," she said.

Eva Joly and Sven Giegold, the leaders of the Green group, also said the Commission should hold a "serious investigation" into why Muscat never took action against the Panama Papers revelations.

But Timmermans' colleague, justice commissioner Vera Joureva, already ruled that out in a letter to the two MEPs on Monday, saying "there appear to be no grounds to suspect a systematic breach of Union law pertaining to the prevention of money laundering".

Caruana Galizia was killed by a car bomb on 16 October.

The Maltese police have invited experts from the FBI, a US agency, from the Netherlands Forensic Institute in The Hague, as well as UK experts to take part in the probe.

The car bomb was the sixth one in just the past 13 months in Malta - a tiny EU state that is known for oil and cigarette smuggling, for its shady online gambling industry, its offshore banking services, and for selling Maltese/EU passports to Chinese, Middle Eastern, and Russian tycoons.

Thomas Vassallo, a scholar of public policy at the University of Malta, said the island's political parties were already promoting "conflicting narratives" on who might have killed Caruana Galiza, despite the fact the police investigation was still in "the early stages".

He told EUobserver that Muscat's ruling Labour Party was saying it might "be related to organised crime, like prostitution, the oil black-market from Libya, or dubious economic transactions".

He also said Labour Party-owned media had hinted that the opposition Nationalist Party "might have a hidden hand in all this" because Caruana Galizia had made fraud allegations against its leader.

He said the Nationalist Party "immediately called this killing a political one, implying directly that those Labour politicians who were implied in the Panama Paper Saga know much more than they are saying."

Vassallo added that last week's bomb was different to previous ones due to the scale of the explosion and the nature of the victim.

"The sheer magnitude of the explosives is not comparable to the ones that we have had before. The blast and consequences due to the explosion resounded like a war," he said.

He said the previous bombs were: "according to the police, related to crime gangs who were in pursuit of each other due to internal conflicts," but last week's killing "was not meant to kill a criminal or a businessman who ran into excessive debts or clandestine usury circle, but it was done in order to shut up and destroy a journalist - a symbol of free speech".