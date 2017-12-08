Friday

8th Dec 2017

  1. News
  2. Justice & Home Affairs

No chance of expanding EU warrant crime list

  • Jourva says the European Arrest Warrant won't be changed (Photo: European Union)

By

The European Commission will not support any effort by the Spanish government to expand the list of crimes under the European arrest warrant.

Speaking to reporters on Friday (8 December), EU justice commissioner Vera Jourova said while improvements were needed on the warrant, there was no need to change the list of criminal offences.

"We are not planning to open the framework decision to introduce the changes, which are requested by the Spanish government," she said.

Madrid had in early November issued a European warrant to retrieve self-exiled Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont from Belgium over charges of sedition, rebellion, and misuse of public funds in Spain.

The warrant was issued following Catalonia's declaration of independence, but Belgium does not have an equivalent offence for rebellion, complicating the legality behind the warrant.

His extradition was later deferred by a Belgian court.

Spain's supreme court has since withdrawn the warrant for his arrest, along with four other former cabinet members who also fled to Brussels.

But all five may still be charged should they return to Spain, where they could face decades in jail.

There are 32 categories of offences under the European warrant.

Site Section

  1. Justice & Home Affairs

Related stories

  1. Thousands march for Catalonia in Brussels
Thousands march for Catalonia in Brussels

Around 45,000 people marched in support of Catalonia in Brussels to get the EU involved in mediating the conflict with Madrid. 'Europe must realise that it can still play a role in the Catalan crisis,' said self-exiled Catalan leader Puigdemont.

Watchdogs concerned by EU-US data pact

European data protection authorities tell US to improve oversight on 'Privacy Shield' scheme, otherwise they would go to the EU's highest court.

Mladic found guilty for Bosnia genocide and war crimes

The former Bosnian Serb warlord was sentenced to life in prison for committing genocide and war crimes in Srebrenica and Sarajevo. Mladic is still regarded as a 'hero' among some Bosnian Serbs, in a country undergoing resurgent nationalism.

MEPs point finger at Malta

The European Parliament debated shady deals and rule of law in Malta after the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia, while the Commission wanted to avoid a "political fight".

