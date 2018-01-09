Tuesday

9th Jan 2018

  1. News
  2. Justice & Home Affairs

Commission: 120 minutes to remove illegal online content

By

The European Commission is demanding social media platforms share illegal content with police amid broader threats of imposing EU-wide legislation to enforce the takedown of such material.

In a closed-door meeting in Brussels on Tuesday (9 January) between several EU commissioners and some 20 firms, the commission also demanded swifter removals.

EU home affairs commissioner Dimitris Avramopolous said removals should not take more than two hours.

"Information on removed content should be shared with law enforcement so it can be used as evidence in investigations," he said, along side commissioners Andrus Ansip, Elzbieta Bienkowska, Vera Jourova, Julian King and Mariya Gabriel.

Their demand is part of a broader effort by the EU to coerce the firms to take swifter action against online content deemed to incite hatred, violence and terrorism.

But what constitutes such an incitement to hatred, violence and terrorism is often open to interpretation.

The EU commission, in a paper last September, said "what is illegal offline is also illegal online" although national rules may differ on similar content.

Internet platforms will have to look at individual member state rules, understand and apply their respective cases laws on things like hate speech, and then decide if the content should be removed.

Europol, the EU police agency, already has a special unit designed to refer the content to internet service providers.

But figures on how many referrals led to investigations is unknown given that the agency does not keep such data.

Critics say US firms at risk of fines are instead more likely to remove questionable content regardless of whether it is actually illegal.

"Facebook and Twitter will censor legal material because they are scared of fines," the London-based NGO, Open Rights Group, told the BBC in December.

The firms, which broadly oppose having to police the web, instead want clear regulations, according to EU justice commissioner Jourova.

"Many of them [Silicon Valley] told me that we do not feel ourselves comfortable by being those who decide on this," she told reporters in September.

8,000 tweets per second

The task is large.

Every second around 8,000 messages are posted on Twitter. Over 72,000 people per second view a YouTube video. Another 820 images per second are also uploaded to Instagram.

Earlier this month, Titanic, a German satirical magazine had its Twitter account banned after poking fun at a right-wing AfD member, which poses questions on freedom of expression.

Twitter, along with other social media platforms, now face a potential €50 million fine in Germany since the start of the year if content that violates German hate speech laws is not removed within 24 hours.

Last September, the French ministry of interior had also ordered two Indymedia websites to remove content deemed a "provocation to terrorism".

The same content had been published in more mainstream media outlets but without recrimination from the ministry.

But EU security commissioner King, in a tweet, said more action is needed by the companies.

"Today we discussed, with industry, the need for faster action. If possible on a voluntary basis - but, if necessary we'll look at further steps," he said.

Last year's commission's paper on illegal content, known as a communication, was widely criticised by MEPs who said its ideas on automatic detection of bad content risked undermining rule of law.

The paper also followed the adaption of an EU terrorism directive, which leaves concepts like the definition of indirect incitement to terrorism open to national interpretation.

"The respect for human rights is not an obstacle to security, it is a route towards stronger and better security," Michael O'Flaherty, the director of the EU Fundamental Rights Agency, told MEPs on Monday.

Press Article

  1. Tech firms could be held liable for extremism and abuse

Site Section

  1. Justice & Home Affairs

Related stories

  1. EU wants tech firms to police internet
  2. EU says Spanish website seizures were legal
  3. Macron vows law against fake news
EU wants tech firms to police internet

The European Commission wants private companies to police the internet for hate speech. But civil groups and CEOs of major tech firms object, preferring clear rules and regulations.

EU says Spanish website seizures were legal

Spanish authorities are blocking pro-Catalan websites in the lead up to the referendum in October. Asked whether freedom of expression was being undermined, the EU commission refused to comment.

Macron vows law against fake news

French president Emmanuel Macron has promised legislation to block the spread of fake news, as part of a broader effort to protect liberal democracies from Russian propaganda.

Bulgaria's president vetoes anti-corruption bill

Bulgaria is starting its six-month EU presidency amid attempts to shake off issues of corruption and poor press freedoms. Earlier this week, Bulgaria's president vetoed an anti-graft bill, claiming it was too weak.

News in Brief

  1. Polish PM changes top ministers
  2. EU unemployment reaches nine-year low
  3. EU Commission 'surprised' by UK government 'no deal' letter
  4. EU pushes online platforms for better policing of illegal content
  5. EU and Iran to focus on nuclear agenda in Thursday talks
  6. Maltese anti-corruption investigator fears for life
  7. UK arrests Frenchman in Sarkozy election funding probe
  8. ECB suffers loss on scandal-hit South African bond investment

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. EU2017EEEstonia Completes First EU Presidency, Introduced New Topics to the Agenda
  2. Bio-Based IndustriesLeading the Transition Towards a Post-Petroleum Society
  3. ACCAWelcomes the Start of the New Bulgarian Presidency
  4. Mission of China to the EUPremier Li and President Tusk Stress Importance of Ties at ASEM Summit
  5. EU2017EEVAT on Electronic Commerce: New Rules Adopted
  6. European Jewish CongressChair of EU Parliament Working Group on Antisemitism Condemns Wave of Attacks
  7. Counter BalanceA New Study Challenges the Infrastructure Mega Corridors Agenda
  8. Dialogue PlatformThe Gülen Community: Who to Believe - Politicians or Actions?" by Thomas Michel
  9. Plastics Recyclers Europe65% Plastics Recycling Rate Attainable by 2025 New Study Shows
  10. European Heart NetworkCommissioner Andriukaitis' Address to EHN on the Occasion of Its 25th Anniversary
  11. ACCACFOs Risk Losing Relevance If They Do Not Embrace Technology
  12. UNICEFMake the Digital World Safer for Children & Increase Access for the Most Disadvantaged

Latest News

  1. Hungarian and Polish NGOs urge EU funds against crackdown
  2. Commission: 120 minutes to remove illegal online content
  3. EU cyber chief says expectations exceed resources
  4. EU sets date for next wave of enlargement
  5. Germany to let slip 2020 climate target
  6. Juncker: Slovenia-Croatia dispute jeopardises Balkan enlargement
  7. Juncker pushes for bigger post-Brexit EU budget
  8. Farage claims Barnier 'does not get' Brexit

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. European Jewish CongressWelcomes Recognition of Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel and Calls on EU States to Follow Suit
  2. Mission of China to the EUChina and EU Boost Innovation Cooperation Under Horizon 2020
  3. European Gaming & Betting AssociationJuncker’s "Political" Commission Leaves Gambling Reforms to the Court
  4. AJC Transatlantic InstituteAJC Applauds U.S. Recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s Capital City
  5. EU2017EEEU Telecom Ministers Reached an Agreement on the 5G Roadmap
  6. European Friends of ArmeniaEU-Armenia Relations in the CEPA Era: What's Next?
  7. Mission of China to the EU16+1 Cooperation Injects New Vigour Into China-EU Ties
  8. EPSUEU Blacklist of Tax Havens Is a Sham
  9. EU2017EERole of Culture in Building Cohesive Societies in Europe
  10. ILGA EuropeCongratulations to Austria - Court Overturns Barriers to Equal Marriage
  11. Centre Maurits CoppietersCelebrating Diversity, Citizenship and the European Project With Fundació Josep Irla
  12. European Healthy Lifestyle AllianceUnderstanding the Social Consequences of Obesity