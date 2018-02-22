Thursday

22nd Feb 2018

  1. News
  2. Justice & Home Affairs

Analysis

Frontex: Europe's new law enforcement agency?

  • The line between Frontex and police is blurring (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

By

When the EU border and coast guard agency known as Frontex started in 2005, it had a €6m budget. Today it pulls in €320m and employs over 530 people, a staff number set to more than double in the next few years.

But its biggest change is elsewhere. Frontex has effectively become a law enforcement agency. Focus on migration has morphed into drug smuggling, document fraud, terrorism, and cigarette smuggling. It has even seized arms.

"I would not object if you define us as a law enforcement agency at EU level," Fabrice Leggeri, the agency's chief, told EUobserver on Tuesday (20 February).

He made similar comments earlier this year when he told MEPs that the agency has managed to return some 14,000 people last year or around nine percent of all the people returned.

Last year, it handed over 1,300 intelligence files to the EU police agency Europol, as part of a pilot project. Today, sweeping up people's personal information and sharing them with the police is standard practice, which has led to hundreds of arrests.

"Who would have imagined three years ago that an agency like Frontex collects personal data, transmits it to Europol, and to the state police services to carry out investigations and do what they need to do to prevent attacks," he said in January.

Privacy rules are not making the task easy. Frontex cannot share personal data with authorities outside the EU, except when it sends rejected migrants back to their home countries. The agency wants to find other ways of sharing data with member state intelligence agencies and is pushing to get new rules on the issue embedded into EU law.

Such a shift has been developing over the past 18 months when the Frontex mandate was changed, allowing it to collect personal data, sift through it, and share it with Europol and national authorities.

Frontex works with the police and customs. It is getting more involved in the EU's common security and defence policy (CSDP). It has deployed liaison officers to places like Niger, Serbia and Turkey.

It has under its command up to 1,800 deployed officers after its mandate was expanded in 2016, following the large inflow of people from Turkey into Greece.

The refugee crisis at the time emboldened policy makers. Soon afterwards, they attempted to give Frontex the right to enter a member state without its consent. They failed. Had they succeeded, Leggeri would have had further ammunition for his declaration in January.

The organisation has perseverance in its ambitions to become an EU law enforcer.

Earlier this month, it launched a new naval operation Themis along with the Italian interior ministry to crack down on returning foreign fighters from Syria and Iraq.

"We are developing, we are training our deployed officers, in order so that they are more aware of terrorist threats," said Leggeri of the new operation.

Jihadis return to Europe

Most of those changes appear to have been driven by fear of terror reprisals. The agency's risk analysis report out earlier this week suggests around 30 percent of the some 5,000 EU nationals that have fought alongside jihadists have since returned to Europe.

When asked how many returning fighters posing as refugees have been detected, given the loss of ground by Islamic State, Leggeri remains vague.

Such manoeuvres have made it increasingly difficult for people to reach Europe to seek refuge. Behind each figure is a person, some with legitimate reasons for fleeing their home countries. Some have been prosecuted for helping people cross the sea by boat, when they were given a satellite phone by smugglers or had been appointed as the vessel's "captain".

Many are hoping to find refuge, others want jobs, and like Syrians fleeing war, the vast majority either won't have any papers or will carry forged documents.

"Real people in need of protection usually have a fake document because if you are an asylum seeker in need of protection you don't go to the government office to apply for a passport," Leggeri told MEPs in January.

But therein lies a problem. The more controls that are erected, the more creative people get in finding ways around them.

It is also an admission Leggeri himself pointed out, noting that as border checks improve a trend could arise "when it comes to people of interest from a security perspective."

Document fraud is likely to increase as a result, he said, in what appears to be a self-fulfilling prophecy for Frontex to become Europe's new law enforcement agency.

Site Section

  1. Justice & Home Affairs

Related stories

  1. Frontex naval operation to look for 'foreign fighters'
  2. UK gets more EU migrant cash than any other member state
Frontex naval operation to look for 'foreign fighters'

The EU border and coast guard agency, or Frontex, has launched a new naval operation called Themis. The operation replaces its surveillance Triton mission but with a bigger emphasis on security and intelligence gathering.

Greek EU commissioner challenges bribery allegations

Dimitris Avramopoulos says he will mount a legal challenge to reveal the identities of people behind allegations that he, along with other former Greek ministers, had accepted money from a Swiss pharmaceutical giant.

Rights watchdog to visit Turkey over rule of law

The Strasbourg-based human rights watchdog, the Council of Europe, is heading to Ankara next week. The trip follows new plans by Ankara to meet EU demands for reforms in areas like anti-terror legislation.

News in Brief

  1. EU migration to UK at lowest since 2012
  2. MEP Andrieu will chair parliament pesticide committee
  3. Juncker's right-hand man warns of 'institutional blockage'
  4. Greek parliament to open probe on PMs and EU commissioner
  5. May gathers Brexit ministers to hammer out UK position
  6. Tajani asks Juncker for all EMA Brexit relocation documents
  7. Hahn: EU to back entry talks with Albania and Macedonia
  8. UEFA signs deal to promote 'European values' at EURO 2020

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. EPSUMovie Premiere: 'Up to The Last Drop' - 22 February, Brussels
  2. Aid & Trade LondonJoin Thousands of Stakeholders of the Global Aid Industry at Aid & Trade London
  3. Macedonian Human Rights Movement Int.European Free Alliance Joins MHRMI to End the Anti-Macedonian Name Negotiations
  4. Mission of China to the EUChina-EU Tourism Year to Promote Business and Mutual Ties
  5. European Jewish CongressAt “An End to Antisemitism!” Conference, Dr. Kantor Calls for Ambitious Solutions
  6. UNESDAA Year Ago UNESDA Members Pledged to Reduce Added Sugars in Soft Drinks by 10%
  7. International Partnership for Human RightsUzbekistan: Investigate Torture of Journalist
  8. CESICESI@Noon on ‘Digitalisation & Future of Work: Social Protection For All?’ - March 7
  9. UNICEFExecutive Director's Committment to Tackling Sexual Exploitation and Abuse of Children
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersState of the Nordic Region 2018: Facts, Figures and Rankings of the 74 Regions
  11. Mission of China to the EUDigital Economy Shaping China's Future, Over 30% of GDP
  12. Macedonian Human Rights Movement Int.Suing the Governments of Macedonia and Greece for Changing Macedonia's Name

Latest News

  1. Frontex: Europe's new law enforcement agency?
  2. Poland and Greece broke EU environment laws, rules court
  3. Dutch MPs vote on ending 'Ukraine-type' referendums
  4. Corruption report: Hungary gets worse, Italy makes progress
  5. UK seeks flexible transition length after Brexit
  6. Commission defence of Barroso meeting leaves 'discrepancies'
  7. MEPs bar WMD and killer robots from new EU arms fund
  8. Canete gets EU parliament pension while still commissioner

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Dialogue PlatformBeyond the Errors in the War on Terror: How to Fight Global Militarism - 22 February
  2. Swedish EnterprisesHarnessing Globalization- at What Cost? Keynote Speaker Commissioner Malmström
  3. European Friends of ArmeniaSave The Date 28/02: “Nagorno-Karabakh & the EU: 1988-2018”
  4. European Heart NetworkSmart CAP is Triple Win for Economy, Environment and Health
  5. European Free AlllianceEFA Joined the Protest in Aiacciu to Solicit a Dialogue After the Elections
  6. EPSUDrinking Water Directive Step Forward but Human Right to Water Not Recognized
  7. European Gaming & Betting AssociationGambling Operators File Data Protection Complaint Against Payment Block in Norway
  8. European Jewish CongressEJC Expresses Deep Concern Over Proposed Holocaust Law in Poland
  9. CECEConstruction Industry Gets Together to Discuss the Digital Revolution @ the EU Industry Days
  10. Mission of China to the EUChina-EU Relations in the New Era
  11. European Free AlllianceEnd Discrimination of European Minorities - Sign the Minority Safepack Initiative
  12. Centre Maurits Coppieters“Diversity Shouldn’t Be Only a Slogan” Lorant Vincze (Fuen) Warns European Commission