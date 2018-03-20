EU to probe UK 'election-rigging' firm

MEPs are to investigate whether UK firm Cambridge Analytica and Facebok misused private data to sway votes amid increasingly lurid revelations.

"Allegations of misuse of Facebook user data is an unacceptable violation of our citizens' privacy rights.The European Parliament will investigate fully, calling digital platforms to account," parliament head Antonio Tajani said in a statement on Monday (19 March).

Facebook banned the UK firm from its website (Photo: portal gda)

Vera Jourova, the EU justice commissioner, said one day earlier that she would quiz Facebook chiefs on the affair when she is in the US next week.

"Horrifying, if confirmed," she said on the revelations.

"I will take all possible legal measures including stricter data protection rules and stronger enforcement granted by GDPR [an EU law on data privacy]. I expect companies to take more responsibility when handling our personal data," she added.

She offered to help the UK's information commissioner, Elizabeth Denham.

Denham was already investigating allegations that Cambridge Analytica had misbehaved in Donald Trump's election in the US in 2016, amid fears of similar dirty tricks in the UK's referendum on EU membership earlier that year.

Denham said on Monday she would apply for a warrant to inspect the firm's databases. "I'm not accepting their responses, so therefore I'll be applying to the court," the British data watchdog said.

The EU's Tajani and Jourova spoke after revelations over the weekend, including by Cambridge Analytica whistleblowers, that the company had dishonestly acquired the private data of some 50 million Facebook users, some of whom may have been EU nationals, and used it to target US voters with pro-Trump disinformation on social media.

"We exploited Facebook to harvest millions of people's profiles and built models to exploit what we knew about them and target their inner demons," Christopher Wylie, a former Cambridge Analytica employee, told The Observer, a British newspaper.

Cambridge Analytica boss Alexander Nix also boasted, in a recording aired on British TV on Monday (19 March), that his firm could offer bribes and prostitutes to politicians to compromise them.

Nix told an undercover reporter he could send "some girls around to the candidate's house", adding that Ukrainian women were "very beautiful, I find that works very well".

Facebook and Cambridge Analytica have denied wrongdoing, but the US social media giant has banned the British firm from its website and launched an internal probe.

Cambridge Analytica's Nix, who said his Ukrainian prostitute comments were just "ludicrous hypothetical scenarios," designed to feel out a potential client, has also offered to resign.

But the revelations have damaged Facebook even before the US, British, or EU investigations reached their conclusions, with seven percent, or $40bn (€33bn), wiped off its share value on Monday as socially responsible investors led stock dumping.

"The big issue of the day around customer incidents and data is something that has been discussed among ESG (environmental, social and corporate governance) investors for some time and has been a concern," Ron Bates, from the Socially Responsive Balanced Fund, a Facebook shareholder, told the Reuters news agency.