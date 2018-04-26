Thursday

26th Apr 2018

  1. News
  2. Justice & Home Affairs

EU tells platforms to sort fake news by October or face new law

  • Online platforms will have to produce results by October (Photo: rawpixel.com)

By

The European Commission is demanding online platforms and social networks crack down on fake news by October - or face the threat of regulation being imposed at a later date.

The commission on Thursday (26 April) rolled out a series of measures it hopes will weed out what it broadly describes as 'disinformation', ahead of the upcoming European elections in 2019.

The plans include an EU-wide Code of Practice on Disinformation, which must produce "measurable effects" by October.

"Between now and July, we would like them [online platforms] to reach agreement among themselves on a code of conduct of best practice against disinformation," digital economy commissioner, Mariya Gabriel, told reporters.

She said the commission will be monitoring the progress and "if necessary, we will decide in December whether we will consider it advisable to adopt additional measures."

It means online platforms will have to cut advertising revenue streams for anyone who spreads fake news and restrict targeting options for political advertising.

It also requires, among other things, for platforms to provide access to more reliable information, increase transparency of sponsored content when it relates to elections, and include safeguards against disinformation.

The commission wants a European network of fact-checkers to monitor progress. It is not yet clear who will be part of this network of trusted flaggers.

"We are not going to interfere in anyway in their daily work," noted Gabriel.

The network will be supported by an European online platform on disinformation, which will offer things like cross-border data collection and analysis tools.

Similar schemes launched by the EU's external action service, also known as East StratComm Task Force to tackle Russian disinformation, have recently generated backlash in the Netherlands.

But security commissioner Julian King, who presented the plans alongside Gabriel, described disinformation as a threat to society and democratic institutions.

"When such manipulation is attempted by outside, from foreign actors, it can have serious potential consequences for our security," he said, noting information warfare is part of the Russian military doctrine.

The commission defines disinformation as verifiably false or misleading information that is created, presented, and disseminated for economic gain or to intentionally deceive the public.

"It is not targetting partisan journalism," noted King.

The commission's plan also seeks to support what it describes as quality journalism, by launching a call sometime this year to produce and disseminate "quality news content on EU affairs through data-driven news media."

It also wants to improve media literacy of online users by launching a "European Week of Media Literacy".

Free speech limit tested

But not everyone is happy, noting that such efforts risk imposing limits on free speech and privacy.

Maryant Fernandez Perez, a senior policy advisor at European Digital Rights (EDRi), a Brussels-based NGO, in a statement said more evidence is needed to back up the commission's plans.

"For the moment, we have different initiatives from the European commission that do not even agree on how to define the problem being addressed," she said.

The Civil Liberties Union for Europe, another NGO, says more research is needed before imposing EU-level plans on tackling fake news because free speech could be at risk.

Giovanni Buttarelli, the EU's data protection supervisor, has made similar observations, noting that the problem is also partly rooted in the "irresponsible, illegal or unethical use of personal information."

In an opinion on online manipulation out earlier this year, he pointed out solutions tend to focus on transparency while neglecting accountability of those behind fake news.

Buttarelli said the crisis is instead one that depends on privacy and free expression, noting that government and company surveillance has led to a chilling effect on people's ability to express themselves freely.

"The problem is real and urgent, and is likely to get worse as more people and things connect to the internet and the role of Artificial Intelligence systems increases," he said.

Thursday's announcement also follows a separate meeting between the EU justice commissioner Vera Jourova and member state national election commissions earlier this week, where they discussed "emerging challenges related to the role of social media in the electoral process."

Site Section

  1. Justice & Home Affairs

Related stories

  1. Dutch MPs in plan to shut EU website on Russian propaganda
  2. EU Commission to target fake news
  3. Commission to float anti-'fake news' proposals in spring
  4. EUvsDisinfo site must be strengthened, not abolished
EU Commission to target fake news

Mariya Gabriel, the EU digital economy commissioner, announces expert panel and says fake news can be tackled if people are given credible and diverse information.

Opinion

EUvsDisinfo site must be strengthened, not abolished

The EU's bid to fight 'fake news', the EUvsDisinfo website, is in its infancy and has made mistakes. But transparency and a willingness to put those errors right means it is doing vital work in the battle against Russian propaganda.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Sustainable Energy Week 2018"Lead the Clean Energy Transition"- Register and Join Us in Brussels from 5 to 7 May
  2. EU Green Week 2018Green Cities for a Greener Future. Join the Debate in Brussels from 22 to 24 May
  3. Nordic Council of Ministers12 Recommendations for Nordic Leadership on Climate and Environment
  4. Macedonian Human Rights MovementOxford Professor Calls for an End to the Anti-Macedonian Name Negotiations
  5. ACCAPeople Who Speak-Up Should Feel Safe to Do So
  6. Mission of China to the EUProgress on China-EU Cooperation
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersWorld's Energy Ministers to Meet in Oresund in May to Discuss Green Energy
  8. ILGA EuropeParabéns! Portugal Votes to Respect the Rights of Trans and Intersex People
  9. Mission of China to the EUJobs, Energy, Steel: Government Work Report Sets China's Targets
  10. Martens CentreJoin Us at NET@WORK2018 Featuring Debates on Migration, Foreign Policy, Populism & Disinformation
  11. European Jewish CongressKantor Center Annual Report on Antisemitism Worldwide - The Year the Mask Came Off
  12. UNICEFCalls for the Protection of Children in the Gaza Strip

Latest News

  1. EU tells platforms to sort fake news by October or face new law
  2. Civil society chief: social media can't replace engagement
  3. The reality behind the €7 'Brexit bombshell visa'
  4. Commission wants bigger post-Brexit budget
  5. Whistleblowers could be enforcers of rule of law in Europe
  6. EU shelves Macron idea for 'European Darpa'
  7. Don't play EU 'games' with military HQs
  8. EU had a plan for Jordan - now it's time to make it work

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Mission of China to the EUForeign Minister Wang Yi Highlights Importance of China-EU Relations
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersImmigration and Integration in the Nordic Region - Getting the Facts Straight
  3. Macedonian Human Rights MovementMacedonians in Bulgaria Demand to End the Anti-Macedonian Name Negotiations
  4. Counter BalanceThe EIB Needs to Lead by Example on Tax Justice
  5. ILGA EuropeTrans People in Sweden to be Paid Compensation for Forced Sterilisation
  6. International Partnership for Human RightsThe Danger of Standing Up for Justice and Rights in Central Asia
  7. Mission of China to the EUChina and EU Must Work Together to Promote Global Steel Sector
  8. Swedish EnterprisesEU Tax Proposal on Digital Services Causes Concern for Small Exporting Economies
  9. European Jewish CongressCondemns the Horrific Murder of Holocaust Survivor Mireille Knoll in Paris
  10. Mission of China to the EUAn Open China Will Foster a World-Class Business Environment
  11. ECR GroupAn Opportunity to Help Shape a Better Future for Europe
  12. Counter BalanceControversial Turkish Azerbaijani Gas Pipeline Gets Major EU Loan