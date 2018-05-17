Thursday

17th May 2018

  1. News
  2. Justice & Home Affairs

Facebook CEO causes EU stink ahead of trip

  • Zuckerberg to meet select MEPs and Macron on EU tour (Photo: Anthony Quintano)

By

Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg's EU charm tour has gone awry before it began over plans to hide from public scrutiny.

The 34-year old CEO has agreed to talk to top MEPs in Brussels about privacy violations, but only behind closed doors, prompting criticism in the EU capital.

Thank you for reading EUobserver!

Subscribe now for a 30 day free trial.

  1. €150 per year
  2. or €15 per month
  3. Cancel anytime

EUobserver is an independent, not-for-profit news organization that publishes daily news reports, analysis, and investigations from Brussels and the EU member states. We are an indispensable news source for anyone who wants to know what is going on in the EU.

We are mainly funded by advertising and subscription revenues. As advertising revenues are falling fast, we depend on subscription revenues to support our journalism.

For group, corporate or student subscriptions, please contact us. See also our full Terms of Use.

If you already have an account click here to login.

"Pity this will not be a public hearing. There are more EU users on Facebook than there are in the US & Europeans deserve to know how their data is handled," EU justice commissioner Vera Joureva said on Twitter on Wednesday (16 May).

Guy Verhofstadt, the leader of the liberal Alde group, said: "I will not attend the meeting with Mr Zuckerberg if it's held behind closed doors. It must be a public hearing".

"I strongly regret that the EPP group has colluded with the extreme right to keep everything behind closed doors," he added, referring to the centre-right group, the largest in the European Parliament (EP).

The centre-left S&D and the Green groups echoed Verhofstadt.

The parliament's president, Antonio Tajani, an EPP man who set up the Zuckerberg meeting, joined the public tit-for-tat.

"This is a decision of the conference of presidents [an EP body]. It is not your job to control and criticise the European Parliament," he tweeted back at Joureva.

Manfred Weber, who leads the EPP group, also joined in.

"Good to hear that Mark Zuckerberg will come to the European Parliament. This is a strong message that the EP president … is sending to European consumers," he said.

Zuckerberg is coming to Europe next week to assuage concerns that Facebook mishandled the private data of millions of EU users in league with a British firm, Cambridge Analytica, for the sake of US election meddling.

He will also have a private audience with the French leader in Paris, but declined to face questions from the British parliament.

"We … appreciate the opportunity for dialogue, to listen to their views and show the steps we are taking to better protect people's privacy," Facebook said on the MEPs meeting.

"We are looking forward to meeting next week with the president of the French republic, Emmanuel Macron," the US company added.

"There will be tough discussions," an official in Macron's office told the Reuters news agency.

Zuckerberg's contrition tour comes a few days before new EU data protection rules, the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), enter into force on 25 May.

The GDPR could see Facebook fined billions for future data violations amid fears that firms could do in the EU what Cambridge Analytica did in the US vote in 2016.

Facebook is already under fire from regulators in France and Germany for publishing fake news at election time.

It is also under fire from the European Commission for aggressive tax planning that amounted to state aid in Ireland in return for perks.

Meanwhile, the EU parliament's Tajani defended his closed-doors format in a press release as well as on social media.

He said Zuckerberg's decision to meet "representatives of 500 million Europeans" was a "step in the right direction".

Those representatives would amount to just 10 people - Tajani himself, the heads of the eight EP groups, and the chair of the civil liberties committee.

The group would shrink to nine or fewer if Verhofstadt or others boycotted the meeting.

It would contain few tech experts, but it would include two eurosceptic and far-right MEPs, who seldom have much to say on details of EU law.

The Zuckerberg mini-meeting would be followed by a public grilling of lower-level Facebook executives by the civil liberties committee, Tajani promised, however.

This would focus on "potential impact on electoral processes in Europe" as well as on publication of "blatantly false news and illegal content", he said.

Site Section

  1. Justice & Home Affairs

Related stories

  1. Austria accused of undermining new EU data law
  2. Facebook's increasing PR job in Brussels
  3. Facebook chief 'surprisingly naive', says EU data lawmaker
Austria accused of undermining new EU data law

Most EU states have yet to pass the national laws needed to equip authorities with the resources to enforce the upcoming EU general data protection regulation. Austria, previously deemed a leader for high data standards, appears increasingly wary.

Visual Data

Facebook's increasing PR job in Brussels

Starting in 2012, when it first entered the EU's transparency register, Facebook has been steadily intensifying its lobbying efforts within European institutions.

Gay rights under threat in divided Europe

From same-sex marriage in Malta to horrors in Azerbaijan - survey shows huge disparities on gay rights in Europe, amid "stagnating" progress and populist threats.

Juncker seeks budget whip on unruly states

EU officials want discretionary powers to suspend funds from states that violate treaty values, in a bold power grab amid likely clashes with Hungary and Poland.

Opinion

Linking EU funds to 'rule of law' is innovative - but vague

Defining what constitutes 'rule of law' violations may be more difficult than the EU Commission proposes, as it tries to link cohesion funds in east Europe to judicial independence. A key question will be who is to 'judge' those judges?

News in Brief

  1. Merkel and Putin revive dialogue in troubled times
  2. European companies putting Iran business on hold
  3. Erdogan: UN has 'collapsed' in the face of Gaza violence
  4. Irish pro-abortion lead narrows week before referendum
  5. Facebook's Zuckerberg to go to EU Parliament
  6. UN: Cold War is back, and it demands EU unity
  7. Tusk: Trump 'helped EU rid itself of its illusions'
  8. EU visa database reform targets undocumented migrants

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Centre Maurits Coppieters“Peace and reconciliation is a process that takes decades” Dr. Anthony Soares on #Brexit and Northern Ireland
  2. Mission of China to the EUMEPs Positive on China’s New Measures of Opening Up
  3. Macedonian Human Rights MovementOld White Men are Destroying Macedonia by Romanticizing Greece
  4. Counter BalanceControversial EIB-Backed Project Under Fire at European Parliament
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersIncome Inequality Increasing in Nordic Countries
  6. European Jewish CongressEU Leaders to Cease Contact with Mahmoud Abbas Until He Apologizes for Antisemitic Comments
  7. International Partnership for Human RightsAnnual Report celebrates organization’s tenth anniversary
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Cooperation Needed on Green Exports and Funding
  9. Mission of China to the EUPremier Li Confirms China Will Continue to Open Up
  10. European Jewish CongressCalls on Brussels University to Revoke Decision to Honour Ken Loach
  11. Sustainable Energy Week 2018"Lead the Clean Energy Transition"- Register and Join Us in Brussels from 5 to 7 May
  12. EU Green Week 2018Green Cities for a Greener Future. Join the Debate in Brussels from 22 to 24 May

Latest News

  1. Facebook CEO causes EU stink ahead of trip
  2. Sofia summit: EU leaders search for a Trump strategy
  3. Europe's last wild rivers under threat at Balkans summit
  4. Paris, Brussels, Madrid challenge new car emission limits
  5. Devil in detail in Macedonia name talks
  6. Gay rights under threat in divided Europe
  7. EU has no 'magic bullet' against US Iran sanctions
  8. Car industry 'only listens to targets', warns lead MEP

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of Ministers12 Recommendations for Nordic Leadership on Climate and Environment
  2. Macedonian Human Rights MovementOxford Professor Calls for an End to the Anti-Macedonian Name Negotiations
  3. ACCAPeople Who Speak-Up Should Feel Safe to Do So
  4. Mission of China to the EUProgress on China-EU Cooperation
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersWorld's Energy Ministers to Meet in Oresund in May to Discuss Green Energy
  6. ILGA EuropeParabéns! Portugal Votes to Respect the Rights of Trans and Intersex People
  7. Mission of China to the EUJobs, Energy, Steel: Government Work Report Sets China's Targets
  8. European Jewish CongressKantor Center Annual Report on Antisemitism Worldwide - The Year the Mask Came Off
  9. UNICEFCalls for the Protection of Children in the Gaza Strip
  10. Mission of China to the EUForeign Minister Wang Yi Highlights Importance of China-EU Relations
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersImmigration and Integration in the Nordic Region - Getting the Facts Straight
  12. Macedonian Human Rights MovementMacedonians in Bulgaria Demand to End the Anti-Macedonian Name Negotiations