One-man rule in Malta poses challenge for EU

Malta's prime minister has far too much power and its judges and prosecutors lack independence, Europe's constitutional watchdog has said.

The new report sheds light on the erosion of rule of law that led to the murder of the country's top journalist, Daphne Caruana Galizia, in 2017 and the corruption scandals she had uncovered.

Frans Timmermans lights a candle at the EU memorial for Daphne Caruana Galizia - Malta's campaigning investigative journalist, murdered by a car bomb in 2017 (Photo: European Commission)

It also shows why Malta is already facing informal European Commission scrutiny over its compliance with EU norms, as are Hungary and Poland in formal terms.

The 37-page report was published on Monday (17 December) by the Venice Commission, a panel of jurists at the Council of Europe in Strasbourg, Europe's main pro-democracy watchdog.

Malta's "prime minister is at the centre of power and other actors (president, parliament, cabinet of ministers, judiciary, ombudsman) have too weak an institutional position to provide sufficient checks and balances," it said.

"The wide powers of appointments, that the prime minister enjoys, make this institution too powerful and create a serious risk for the rule of law," it added.

It highlighted the fact that the incumbent PM, Joseph Muscat, has the power to hire and fire the chief justice and other judges in an "uncircumscribed statutory discretion" even though the "principle of independence of the judiciary" means that "selection of judges and magistrates be made upon merit and any undue political influence should be excluded".

Muscat also gets to pick the country's similarly too-powerful attorney general and its police chief.

The attorney general acts as Muscat's legal advisor, conducts prosecutions, and chairs its Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit, the country's main anti-fraud body.

"This is problematic from the viewpoint of the principle of democratic checks and balances and the separation of powers," the Venice Commission noted.

Malta also has a Permanent Commission Against Corruption, but here too Muscat chooses its members, who do no more than file reports to his justice minister, making it so ineffective that it "should be dissolved".

The PM dishes out lucrative posts on parliamentary commissions to MPs and hands out top civil service jobs, giving people a "financial incentive" to comply with his authority, the report noted.

The purely symbolic role of the president and the lack of an upper house in parliament compound the problem.

The country has an ombudsman, but its "requests for information are frequently not complied with", which the report called "worrying" and "inadmissible".

The Venice Commission's reports are non-binding, but its previous ones on Hungary and Poland underpinned EU decisions to start sanctions procedures there over abuse of rule of law.

One-man rule

Muscat's "uncircumscribed" authority equates to the kind of one-man rule that Hungary's prime minister Viktor Orban, and Poland's ruling party chief, Jaroslaw Kaczynski are trying to create in Budapest and Warsaw.

But Malta's problems were inherited from its constitution, adopted in 1964 when it stopped being a British colony.

Muscat himself said on Monday he would create a "constitutional steering committee" to "begin examining, consulting and implementing" changes.

But for his critics, his track record gives little hope that he will bring the country into line with European norms.

The prime minister's five years in power have seen a multiplication of high-level corruption scandals in parallel with a financial boom based on Malta's online gambling industry and its sales of golden passports to wealthy foreigners.

Revelations of kickbacks and shady offshore structures linked to his chief of staff and other senior officials have not seen anybody brought to justice or even lose their jobs.

The people who murdered the woman that exposed many of them, Caruana Galizia, one year ago have not been brought to justice either.

Muscat's failure to protect her in the first place was also highlighted in Monday's text.

"The authorities knew or ought to have known at the time of the existence of a real and immediate risk ... [and] failed to take measures within the scope of their powers which, judged reasonably, might have been expected to avoid that risk," the Venice Commission said.

Impunity

Her assassination and her killers' impunity has also had a chilling effect on other government critics.

Former police chiefs and FIUA members approached by EUobserver for comment in recent months have been too afraid for their own safety to speak out.

Simon Busuttil, the former leader of Malta's opposition party, is also afraid.

"I feel there is a risk because of Daphne, if Daphne had not happened, I would not fear for my life," he recently told this website.

"There has been an institutional capture of all the important institutions in the country. That includes the police," he said.

The rot in Malta comes amid European Parliament and commission procedures to suspend the EU voting rights of Hungary and Poland over their dismantling over democratic norms.

EU concern on abuse of rule of law has also put Cyprus and Romania on the radar for similar procedures.

Martin Kuijer, a Dutch expert who helped to write the Malta study, told The Times of Malta, one of its only independent media, he did not envisage EU punitive measures against Valetta, in part due to the inherited nature of its woes.

"I don't envisage this [threat to suspend EU voting rights] in the case of Malta," he said.

EU scrutiny

But a senior EU official told this website that EU justice commissioner Vera Joureva and its vice-president Frans Timmermans have mobilised their staff to conduct informal scrutiny of the situation in the island state.

"They decided to keep the process below the level of [Jean-Claude] Juncker [the commission president]," the EU source said.

"The thinking behind this is that the EU should focus on Hungary and Poland, because it cannot fight on too many fronts at the same time," the official added.

"The EU cannot afford to have rule-of-law crises popping up everywhere," he said, amid concern that anti-EU parties could use that as ammunition in next year's European parliament elections.

The softly-softly approach on Valetta might make sense in terms of EU politics.

But for some, letting miscreant member states off the hook undermines the bloc's credibility as a reformer outside its borders.

"In Pristina, the question every young person asked me: 'Why is Malta a member of the EU no matter how corrupt and dangerous it is, while Kosovo is kept out no matter how well it behaves?'," Matthew Caruana Galizia, Daphne's son, who is also an investigative journalist, said on Monday from Kosovo.

"For member states, it is all carrots and no sticks," he said.